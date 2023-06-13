Bernard A. Drew: In early-20th-century buses and motorcars, Lester P. Phillips steamed through the Berkshire hilltowns

Lester P. Phillips (1883-1966) built ‘em, drove ‘em, fixed ‘em — automobiles that is, beginning with the Berkshire, a motorcar manufactured in Pittsfield from 1902-1907. He knew their every nut and bolt.
Born in Canaan, N.Y., the son of George A. and Lottie (Brown) Phillips, he was educated in Egremont and Great Barrington. He was employed on the Weston estate in Pittsfield. He was a professional chauffeur and ran a car-rental service.
One of his early driving misadventures was while working for the Aspinwall garage in Lenox.
At the wheel of a 35-horsepower machine, he had as passengers Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Frothingham of New York and Lenox. Coming down Mattoon Hill “at breakneck speed,” he had a choice: face galloping on-coming horses or go over a cliff. He steered off-road, and, according to a North Adams Transcript story, “When it reached the gully it ran for a short distance and the car crashed through a heavy rail fence, breaking the front spring. Mr. Frothingham’s coat caught in the wheel and he was drawn under the machine. Mr. Phillips and Mrs. Frothingham were thrown from the car, but escaped injury. Mrs. Frothingham is a sister of Postmaster General George von L. Meyer of Hamilton and is one of the most attractive and prominent of the Lenox society women.”
Some trips were without incident. In 1911, he motored state highway division engineer Frank H. Joyner and three others through North Berkshire so Joyner could inspect various construction projects then underway.
Phillips unwittingly upset a bride’s plans in 1911 when his was one of three vehicles engaged to transport the wedding party. He was to have his closed sedan in Berkshire village at a designated time, assigned to take her to the church. There was a miscommunication over the type of vehicle, and Phillips had to return to Pittsfield to make an exchange. Nevertheless, the ceremony came off.
“Watch for the Red Bus!” urged a newspaper advertisement in 1916, when the Great Barrington-Stockbridge run began. There was also a regular route to Williamstown and North Adams. The buses were Stanley Mountain Wagons.
English-born Albert V. Phillips (whose relation to Lester is unclear) of City Garage & Sales on North Street, Pittsfield, a Dodge Brothers dealership, ordered four of the rugged steamers in February 1916 for his offshoot Berkshire Transportation, of which Lester was a co-owner.
The extended vehicles could hold a dozen passengers and cruise “mountain roads comfortably,” according to a Berkshire County Eagle news item. “The cars are very handsome in appearance, and the company promises that they will be kept in the best condition.”
Albert co-owned the business with his sister Florence. Their brother William, after a stint with General Electric, was foreman of the City Garage paint shop.
Lester, one of the drivers on the Pittsfield to Northampton route, told Eagle scribe Richard V. Happel the hardest stretch of the trips was from Dalton over Windsor, before the roads were macadamized. According to Phillips, “We carried 600 pounds steam pressure. That’s more than locomotives rated in those days.”
Phillips said the run took three hours.
Once on a test drive of a Stanley he had packed a dozen hefty men into the auto and made it to the top of Mount Greylock in 45 minutes.
Lester drove nine members of the Pittsfield Dope Club (made up of newspapermen) on the same route in a Red Bus in 1916. “After witnessing the sunset, the party had supper in the summit house, walked about the various trails leading to the summit, and retired at an early hour, arising at 4:30 o’clock Sunday morning to see the sun rise at 5:14 o’clock.”
“After breakfast the return trip was made, it taking just 50 minutes from the summit to the main road to Lanesboro, allowing for three stops.”
Phillips told Happel Stanleys could easily go 100 miles per hour. “They burned the cheapest kerosene as fuel, and boiler water could be replenished with a hose and built-in pump from any horse watering trough.”
The vehicles cost a hefty $2,000 apiece.
The bus runs were seasonal. Phillips took his family to Florida during winters.
Phillips gave up the route in 1917, having logged about 100,000 on the odometers.