Think of holiday parades, think of strutting bands and John Philip Sousa’s stirring martial music such as “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Semper Fidelis.” “John Philip Sousa (1854-1932) has traveled farther and given more concerts than has any other musician,” The Berkshire Eagle gushed in 1916, in previewing an upcoming engagement at Pittsfield’s Colonial Theatre. “In the tours of Sousa’s band during the past 23 years he has visited 25 countries, given 17,000 concerts, covered 700,000 miles of travel and delighted millions.”
One of Sousa’s most reliable musicians during all those travels was Pittsfield native Clarence J. Russell, who in 1911 appeared with the orchestra in a whirl-baton tour of England, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji Islands.
“Perhaps the most unusual of all the many musicians who played during nearly forty years for The March King was a cornetist named Clarence J. Russell,” according to The Instrumentalist magazine in November 1954. “Mr. Russell was the band’s librarian for twenty-one years. He joined the organization in 1910 in time to make the world tour. Russell was indeed a very good cornet player, but what was unusual about his career and which made him the right man for the tedious work of a librarian, was the fact that, prior to joining Sousa’s Band, he had been a school teacher and for a number of years was superintendent of schools at Pittsfield, Mass. ….”
“Buss” Russell (1875-1941), whose father John conducted a livery stable on West Street in Pittsfield and was a member of the city’s license commission, graduated from Pittsfield High. At Williams College, Russell led the student orchestra. He took his first cornet lesson from Kate Merchant, whose husband Louis was a Berkshire Life executive and one-term mayor of Pittsfield. Russell was tutored by Herbert Kells and Edward Clapp of the old Germania Band and by Henry Brown and trumpeter Louis Keoepfel of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
He played cornet and later trumpet beginning in 1899 and for 11 summers for the Boston Symphony Players in Bar Harbor, Maine. He also blew trumpet with Walter Damrosch in the New York Symphony Orchestra.
He taught science at Pittsfield High until becoming superintendent in 1909. Then an unexpected opportunity arose.
“Vacancies occur very rarely in the Sousa band,” The Eagle explained, “but one of the cornet players who had been with Sousa for 17 years will act as the business manager on this [worldwide] trip and Mr. Sousa offered the open position to Mr. Russell, who heard him while he was at Bar Harbor during the past summer. At that time Mr. Russell did not accept the position as he had told the local school committee that he would continue in charge of the public schools if they so desired, but Mr. Sousa renewed the offer within the last few days and Mr. Russell accepted, the school committee having recently granted him a year’s leave of absence.”
The Sousa Band entertained widely in Berkshire. The rafters of the Richmond Theatre in North Adams vibrated with a performance in 1901 with Blanche Duffield, soprano, and Bertha Bucklin, violinist. South Berkshire residents welcomed the band to Great Barrington’s Mahaiwe Theater in 1912. And they played at the Casino Opera House, the Majestic and the Academy of Music in Pittsfield, as well as the Colonial.
Sousa was also here for pleasure. In 1908, he participated in skeet shooting at the Oak Hill Gun Club on Pontoosuc Lake.
In a profile in Etude magazine for October 1934, Russell recalled Sousa: “In traveling, Mr. Sousa was a very approachable man. On the morning railway trips a member of the band always felt free to stop at Mr. Sousa’s seat in the center of one of the coaches and chat about the weather, politics, music or one’s family, and always found him helpful and inspiring. … He was solicitous of his men’s welfare and insisted that they be accorded the same treatment that he expected for himself. He never released a man because of advancing years, but kept his men as long as they wished to stay with him.”
Did Russell have a favorite of Sousa’s works? “Last Days of Pompeii,” he told a questioner.
Russell and his wife, Maude, had two sons, Clarence Jr. and Hugh, and two daughters, Jane and Nancy.
This Sousa anecdote is too much to resist:
“When I was a boy in Washington,” he once related to the Cincinnati Enquirer, “there was an old Scottish musician with whom I played now and then. One afternoon I ran through for this old gentleman a new waltz of my own composition. ‘Well, sir,’ I said when I had finished, ‘what do you think of that?’
“‘It carries me back to the home land, laddie,’ said the old man. ‘It carries me back to a day when I played at an entertainment in a Scottish lunatic asylum. My instrument was the fiddle, and after I had ended my fiddle solo the head of the institution said to an aging lunatic on the front row: “Well, Saunders, how did you like that, man?” Saunders answered, frowning at me: “It’s a guid thing we’re all daft here.”’”
Daft, but in step with Sousa’s rousing fanfares.