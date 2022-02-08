For Black History Month, the story of a woman of modest means who owned two landmark buildings in Great Barrington interestingly emerges from land records.
Her name was Lulu B. Williams. When and where was she born? Don’t know. Where and when did she die? Not sure. She and her husband, Alfred W. Williams, also of African descent, boarded with Charles N. Gilbert, who owned a 73-acre horse breeding farm he called Springcroft on State Road. Alfred was a horse handler and farm laborer. Gilbert, who accumulated his wealth through the Springfield Gas Machine Co., in the September 1892 Housatonic Agricultural Society speed trials for two-year-old colts entered a horse named “Alfred Williams.” The trotter placed third out of five. It was an inside joke but nevertheless a tribute to a Black employee.
Gilbert sold Springcroft in 1898. The displaced Williamses purchased property from Frank McKinley and Sophia Walker, heirs of Thomas Jefferson “Old Jeff” McKinley (circa 1784-1986).
McKinley was a Black man who owned two dwellings on the north side of Church Street. He bought the property from Maria Burghardt Van Ness (1799-1872), a Black woman who was a domestic worker for Mary Frances Hopkins at Kellogg Terrace. Van Ness acquired the 3/8-acre lot in 1865.
A former slave, McKinley had followed Union troops back from the South during the Civil War. He had a market garden and did odd jobs. McKinley bought property in 1875. He lived in the front dwelling. In 1868, he rented a small rear house to a young couple, Alfred and Mary Du Bois. Their son William Edward — aka W. E. B. — was born there.
Williams sold the Church Street holding to a neighbor in 1900. Williams either moved away or died.
Lulu continued in domestic work, probably doing laundry for the Parley Russell household. W. E. B. Du Bois’ mother, Mary, had worked for the Russells; Celeste Russell had paid for Greek texts for young Willie to study in his postgraduate year before he left for Fisk University.
Lulu Williams in 1903 purchased the town’s Old Post Office building from industrialist Russell for $1,000. It was across from present-day Cumberland Farms on North Main Street. The deed has an unusual provision: “It is the intention of the grantee to hold the premises hereby conveyed as a homestead under the homestead exemption laws of Massachusetts. Also hereby conveying the right to erect fixtures on the east bank of the river and run one or more lines across for laundry purposes.” Until 1905, Russell owned the east side of the river as well as the west. So yes, he could do that.
Lulu Williams took in laundry from her home; an early 1900s photo of the Old Post Office shows clothes lines in the back yard. Her daughter, Lulu M., graduated from Great Barrington High School in 1905, went to live with an aunt in New York and eventually married John Woods.
Lulu B. Williams’ circa-1797 gambrel-roofed dwelling, which was now painted blue, in early life stood on Main Street in front of the former Masonic Lodge. Half was the U.S. Post Office and Registry of Deeds, both maintained by Moses Hopkins; half was a law office for Col. Mark Hopkins, who was also county treasurer and Great Barrington town clerk. Moses Hopkins, a nephew of the colonel, was registrar from 1708 to 1838 and postmaster from 1797 to 1838. The building was relocated on a lot belonging to Russell’s Berkshire Woolen.
Lulu B. Williams didn’t have an easy later life in her new home. She drifted into dementia. The town selectmen temporarily assumed her guardianship until Gilbert agreed to serve in the role in 1907, when she was committed to the asylum in Northampton.
Gilbert negotiated the sale of Williams’ home to the town in 1909 for $1,200; the land became part of William Stanley Memorial Park. The clothesline provision was dropped from the deed. The money went toward her care. Eugene Caligari, who bought the building at auction, planned to shift it elsewhere.
Lulu Williams likely died in Northampton.
What came of the building? Town officials thought it too fragile to move and were reluctant to issue a permit. My usual sources yielded no answer to the outcome until I found a Berkshire Courier story from 1939 that verified it was indeed moved by Caligari, and hinted to where.
Rewalking the neighborhood, I found a dwelling that was the only likely suspect: a much-modified saltbox, invisible from the street. A deed for when Caligari sold it in 1948 gave boundaries “starting 8.85 feet from the northeast corner of the brick underpinning of a house known as the old post office ….” Bingo. I don’t reveal the exact location, as it is a private residence today.
I rejoice in the building’s survival and its one-time owner’s link to both the Du Bois birthsite — that building was demolished around 1900 — and the earliest town mail depot.