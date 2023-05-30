Bernard A. Drew: Mary Eddy Huntoon and the manifestations

A spiritualist gave a dramatic presentation at Seymour’s Hall in Sandisfield in May 1879.
Her main stage prop was a spirit cabinet hammered of rough boards by village carpenter L.J. Richardson. It was mounted on a platform. Examination by audience members found no apparent trap doors. The only access was through the front. Inside were a banjo, tambourine and horn. A curtain was drawn in front of the box.
Seated in a chair outside the cabinet, Mrs. Huntoon invited Mrs. Seth Seymour, a known doubter, to come hold her hands. Two other individuals were asked to sit beside her. Also in the auditorium was fiddler C.A. Claflin, who began to play along with a Melodeon. Soon the instruments inside the cabinet joined in. The banjo magically appeared through the curtain, ethereal hands seen playing it. The unseen tambourine chattered along, first on one side of the cabinet, then the other.
When the curtain was drawn aside, a bare interior was exposed.
For her second demonstration, Mrs. Huntoon asked an audience member to come tie her with an eight-foot cord. The volunteer snugged the woman’s hands behind her back with hard knots.
Then, reported the Valley Gleaner for May 14, “The lady then went inside of the cabinet and immediately called out, ‘How long can we have to untie the rope?’ Someone replied, ‘one second.’ No sooner was the word spoken than the rope fell on the floor, and she walked out of the cabinet. The rope was then produced and there was not a knot in it. The rope was put back, she stepped into the cabinet, and, in less than one minute, I (the Sandisfield correspondent) should judge, she came out securely and firmly tied again.”
Mrs. Huntoon again retired to the curtained cabinet. A tall, whiskered man steeped out front. Then a woman dressed in white replaced him. Then a child. Then a large Native American.
As an encore, the next evening Mrs. Huntoon gave a seance at Lyman Norton’s home in New Boston, making contact with a deceased Norton child, then a New York state woman, then another Native American, then an old woman.
The entertainer Mary C. (Eddy) Huntoon (1852-1944), wife of Hiram Judson Huntoon and mother of 11 children, was part of the Eddy clan from Chittendon, Vt., children of Zepaniah and Julia Ann Eddy. The Eddys claimed relationship to Mary Bradbury, who was convicted of witchcraft in Salem in 1692. Brothers William (d. 1922) and Horatio (d. 1932) Eddy toured widely, demonstrating their psychic abilities, escaping from locked containers, falling into trances and the like.
After their parents died, the men and their sister opened the family homestead as the Green Tavern and held public seances in a dimly lit room. Spirits emerge from boxes nightly.
Many, including the Eddys’ parents when they were alive, scoffed that the manifestations could be real. But how many people were involved? Where did they hide themselves and their many costumes?
Doubts didn’t discourage the road shows, in which Mary replaced Horatio until a family dispute sent her on her own circuit.
Mrs. Huntoon’s ruses were revealed more than once, and here’s a Berkshire case.
The Rev. Dr. A.C. Osborne, Baptist minister in North Adams, and Transcript editor John H. Mabbett waited for their chance when Mrs. H appeared in that town before an audience of about 80 at the Quackenbush home on State Street. Mabbett, who had seen the performances in Lake Pleasant, sat in a front seat and when the Native American materialized, sprung forward and grabbed the figure. “Just then Mrs. Huntoon’s brother, Webster Eddy, sprang upon Mabbett, and the three ... fell to the floor, partly under the curtain of the cabinet. Eddy attempted to choke Mabbett off and also struck him,” according to a Gleaner account published Oct. 15, 1979. “Rev. Dr. Osborne and Col. [A.G.] Potter were on hand in a moment, and the former choked Eddy so strongly that he had to let go his hold on Mabbett.
“Just at this moment Officer Hunter and Deputy Sheriff [R.G.] Walden, who, according to previous arrangement, had been stationed in the hall outside, broke open the door and rushed into the room. They turned on a dark lantern, raised the lights and Hunter threw Eddy into a chair where he was made to keep quiet. Meanwhile Mabbett retained his hold of the [Native American] and as soon as Eddy was quieted down he brought the figure to the light, having his arms around it from behind. It proved to be Mrs. Huntoon herself! Her skirts were gathered up closely under her arms, her white under-clothing having given a ghostly appearance .... The exposure was complete and crushing. Mrs. Huntoon kicked and struggled hard to get away from Mabbett’s determined grasp, but did not succeed and finally went into hysterics.”
Her lame explanation? As Mabbett grabbed the “Native American” figure, its spirit, which emanated from her, had departed.
Unwelcome in North Adams, she vowed to keep to her schedule in Tyringham, Montville and New Boston, which she did.