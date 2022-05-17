Bernard A. Drew: National Historic Marker Day in Great Barrington

There was a minor celebration of National Historic Marker Day in Great Barrington on the fourth Friday of April.
National Historic Marker Day, in its second year, was established by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in 2021. The organization, which also supports cancer research, maintains an enormous online national database of historic markers and monuments. I looked up Great Barrington. It listed more than a dozen, but omitted the First Meeting House plaque that has been next to the Water Street Cemetery since 1908. I submitted a new listing and decided to undertake a cleaning.
You can be forgiven for not knowing about this little event; April 29 was also National Oatmeal Cookie Day, National Superhero Day, International Dance Day and National Hairball Awareness Day. (I didn’t make up that last one.)
I learned of National Historic Marker Day by chance, and decided to do a flash past (you know, an intellectual flash mob). Uncertain of the weather, I issued minimal public notice via Facebook and selected emails.
The aim of National Historic Marker day is twofold: To clean roadside and park markers, and to educate the public.
I notified the chairman of the Great Barrington Historical Commission, Malcolm Fick, who expressed enthusiasm, as did Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. Three Select Board members gave thumbs up. I alerted the president of the Thursday Morning Club (which had instigated the marker’s placement more than a century ago) and sent word to the pastor of First Congregational Church.
The Water Street Cemetery is just east of the Great Bridge (Route 23). The marker, however, is in the little-noticed Town Lot, a tree-shaded quarter-acre alongside the cemetery. The marker points out the location of the community’s first meeting house built in 1742 to serve the Upper Housatonic Township. Great Barrington didn’t exist as a town in 1742. It was part of Sheffield. To attend obligatory religious services, those residing in the Upper Parish had to travel south to the Sheffield Green. Northern population numbers finally grew sufficiently to warrant a second meeting house.
The meeting house location was in the center of the village at the time. A saw and grist mill were powered by the flow of the nearby Housatonic River. A forge and a tavern and several dwellings formed a neighborhood. The meeting house was two stories high. I assume but haven’t confirmed that the first settled pastor, the Rev. Samuel Hopkins, occupied the upper floor. He now occupies a grave 250 yards from the marker. After Great Barrington was incorporated in 1761, the structure also hosted town meetings. The lawyer-poet-editor William Cullen Bryant was a church tithingman and was elected town clerk in the building in 1820.
The church membership turned the building over to the town in 1813, after erecting a new edifice on Main Street. Townsmen replaced the old meeting house with a new town house in 1837. The building burned seven years later as the result of misguided disposal of still-hot candles. Town government again met in the second church building. When that building was removed to Bridge Street so a third, stone church could be put up in 1858, town government followed the second building and conducted business there until the present Town Hall was completed in 1876.
Back to State Road. The original Native American path/fur trade route from Westfield to Albany actually circled behind Pizza House and through the cemetery. Part of that six-rod road is now the driveway. The road was adapted into a military road in 1758 by Gen. Jeffery Amherst so his 4,000 soldiers could traverse west to Fort Carillon near Lake Champlain during the Seven Years War. Gen. Henry Knox followed the same route in reverse in 1776 to deliver mortars, coehorns and cannons to our rebel forces to discourage British occupation of Boston.
The Thursday Morning Club, which still meets regularly (on Thursday afternoons now, according to President Marilyn Dempsey) since its beginning in 1892 has been civically active. As The Berkshire Courier reported Nov. 19, 1908, “The work of putting up a marker to the first Meeting house that stood in this town has been completed and the credit for the marker should go to the ladies of the Thursday Morning Club, for it was at their request and appeal that the town appropriated $150 for the work at the last annual town meeting.”
Town reports from 1908 aren’t to be found, but newspaper sources indicate the Thursday Morning Club paid for the plaque, the town installed the boulder.
I related this and other information to the gathering at the flash past event. That part of the agenda was a success. An utter failure was my attempt to clean the marker, whose raised parts are encrusted with green oxidation. I tried vinegar. Four times I scrubbed with Brasso, and began to see some bronze along one edge. This National Historic Marker Day may have to become an annual event, if I’m ever going to get it clean. Meanwhile, I spread the message.
To cap the little celebration, I walked attendees around the corners of the old Meeting House. Remarkable among our monuments, this one includes four footstones placed on the perimeter of the original building — now breached by graves — so others could imagine themselves in the long-ago.