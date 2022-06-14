Bernard A. Drew: O.L. Dunton’s airplane built in a North Adams workshop didn’t fly

That headline is a teaser. The North Adams resident’s monoplane did fly, but it didn’t land … a contract with the U.S. military.
So he kept making his patented washing machines.
Orravill L. Dunton (1859-1942), a native of Chelsea, came to North Berkshire from the Heywood-Wakefield Chair Co. in Gardner in 1901 to work for Arnold Print Works as an engineer and master mechanic. He switched to Hoosac Cotton mills then to Hamer Improved Washer Co. in the stone mill on State Road near the Williamstown line. Here he came up with several mechanical improvements and filed for patents.
The Hamer firm had organized in 1904 to manufacture the patented “Perfect Washer” developed by Harry R. Hamer (1857-1902) — it resembled the bottom half of a large wooden barrel on legs, with a motorized agitator inside.
By 1914, Dunton had a controlling interest in the business.
Besides clean laundry, Dunton was fascinated by the possibilities of flight.
“During the early days of aviation, Mr. Dunton experimented extensively in the design and construction of aircraft,” the North Adams Transcript said. “He was recognized as outstanding in his field and his advice was often sought by those employed in the same field on difficult problems.”
He received U.S. Patent 1002908 on Sept. 12, 1911, for an “aeroplane.” “The objects of the invention are to provide for a more stable balance, to automatically adjust the planes whereby each will bear its due proportion of the weight and to provide for the steering both vertically and horizontally …” he wrote.
Another patent — No. 1018413, issued on Feb. 27, 1912 — was for ”A flying machine having oppositely disposed main sustaining planes supported on axes at their inner ends to swing in substantially the plane of their sustaining surfaces, whereby the center of sustaining pressures may be moved toward the front or rear with respect to the center of gravity of the machine …,” as reported in Aero’s March 9, 1912, issue. You get the idea?
Dunton built his own single-seat monoplane in the shop at Hamer Improved Washer. It was equipped to maintain automatic equilibrium, The Transcript said in July 1916. “The airship which is practically ready for assembling has been constructed in the shop of the Hamer company on State street and it will be ready for a trial flight within two weeks. A hangar has been prepared for it in the rear of the shop and the trial flight will be made on the field east of State street. It is planned to have an experienced aviator make the flight and the exact date will be set the next few days.”
Aerial Age Weekly for Sept. 4, 1916, anticipated the craft’s testing for airworthiness: “The new aeroplane embodies a number of ideas new to the building of airships, among them a novel shape of the wings which are calculated to offer a minimum resistance to the air when the ship is in flight. The flying area of them is at least one-third greater than that of most aeroplanes and their shape and lines are entirely different. The tail is also built on new lines and is much longer than usual. The body of the plane is somewhat shorter than the usual length and also somewhat narrower.”
Its six-cylinder engine was rated at 90 horsepower, with capacity to be extended to 250 horsepower. It promised great speed and ascendency capacity.
The city expected the airplane would be manufactured locally.
Dunton was prepared to ship his airplane to Long Island for a test pilot to give a trial run.
A year later, Dunton had yet to hear back from Army officials whether a military contract would be forthcoming. The Transcript prematurely headlined a story: “Dunton to Make Planes for Army” on May 24, 1917.
He exhibited the prototype at the Hoosac Valley Fair in autumn 1917. “Mr. Dunton said today that there are many elements of danger in attempting a flight from the fair grounds but that he is perfectly willing to have the machine subjected to any risks. He is confident that the machine which is the result of 12 years of study of airplanes on his part will come through with flying colors,” the Transcript said.
“The Dunton aeroplane was brought to the fair grounds this afternoon and attracted a great amount of attention,” the newspaper said, “as did the performances of the Tasmanian Girls and the singing of Madame Cara Sapin.”
World War I intruded.
No military contract came — there was little time for experimentation.
While he awaited word, Dunton (and others in North Adams) experimented with “potato pens,” deep planting of tuber seeds in late autumn to produce potatoes the following season.
Dunton left the washer manufactory, which had reorganized but faced a competitive market.
Dunton by 1920 was maintenance engineer for the Richmond-Wellington Hotel Co., in charge of its private power plant. During a severe municipal water shortage, he came up with a device to connect buildings to the roof gutters on the Wellington Hotel to provide sufficient liquid for the steam plant. He retired in 1939, when the hotel switched to natural gas.
Dunton and his wife, the former Etta Eddy (1863-1960), lived at 77 Yale St. They observed their 60th wedding anniversary in 1942. They had one son and three daughters.
And one monoplane of unverified potential.