A recent Berkshire Eagle news story said Lenox police and firemen need larger, more modern quarters. One trusts the police, particularly, will receive satisfaction more promptly than when they first asked for a cruiser.
Researching the early 1900s history of motorcars in the Berkshires for my book, “Well-Wheeled,” I found there was great antagonism in Lenox particularly between enthusiasts and anti-autoists. Speed limits were set impossibly low, especially for such scofflaws as Cortland Field Bishop and his brother David Wolfe Bishop in their racy Panhard et Levassor imported from France. Do something! demanded citizens.
In those days, Lenox police didn’t wheel out of hiding blue lights flashing to pursue speeding drivers, pull them to the side of the road and write tickets. An officer instead stationed himself on the street and timed vehicle movement between landmarks using a stopwatch, then waved to a companion to flag down offending cars. Motorists had good reason to question constabulary methods.
A review of Lenox town reports indicates the town had no patrol car in the years 1897 to 1959.
In 1909, Lenox typically reported nine arrests for excessive speed. The next year 26 citations were issued for “exceeding speed limit with auto.” By 1917, infractions included speeding (eight), hiring auto with the intent to defraud (one), taking auto (one), no license (one), no brakes (one) and driving under the influence (one).
The town treasurer documents annual expenditure for livery hires — teams needed to transport prisoners to the Berkshire County House of Correction in Pittsfield or to District Court in Lee. In 1911, S.W. Tillotsen’s livery was paid $25 and garage owner Oscar R. Hutchinson received $29 for “automobile hire.”
Year by year, the reports show a gradual decline in team hires and an increase in auto rentals. The town’s three (or four or five, it varies) constables used their own vehicles and were reimbursed for mileage.
Neighboring communities had patrol cars. Lee officers pursued six alleged auto thieves and burglars wanted in Providence. Traveling in a new six-cylinder vehicle, the men were headed west in May 1919. They stopped at Dan McNeill’s mountaintop supply store on Jacob’s Ladder and purchased eight gallons of gasoline. That is, they filled their tank but refused to pay, brandishing revolvers. McNeill complained to the Lee police. Chief Frank Coughlin and Officer Thomas Sullivan of Lee and Deputy Sheriff J.J. Waddock picked up the alleged felons and followed them through Stockbridge, Alford and Green River into Canaan, N.Y., where they overtook the thieves. Shots were exchanged. The men fled in their car. Police chased in their wheels and eventually rounded up all six.
The pro- and anti-auto forces in Lenox were often outspoken cottagers. They didn’t have a vote on town budgets. Many townspeople couldn’t afford cars in the early decades. They were most often among the “abused” in auto-horse or auto-pedestrian mishaps. They were penurious at town meeting.
The future rolls in
It wasn’t until 1952 that a warrant article asked for $2,000 to purchase a police cruiser reached Lenox town meeting. The Finance Committee opposed the request, and there’s no indication it passed. Townspeople did, however, agree to $200 as pay for a new position, police chief (David H. Mackey). The town until then delegated the police chief role to the chairman of the Board of Selectmen.
In 1954, there was still an expense of $227 for police use of cars.
Lenox appropriated funds for road improvements, including a road roller ($2,950 for a Buffalo Pitts Steam machine in 1907) and spent money on water troughs for horses, on new fire engines, on a Lenox Dale firehouse, on a highway department dump truck. But no police cruiser.
By contrast, Pittsfield had a Kissel Kar cruiser in 1916. Great Barrington Police Chief William J. Oschman was equipped with a Model T sometime around 1921 and Patrolman (later chief) Henry T. McCarty pursued bootleggers in a town-owned motorcycle during Prohibition. (McCarty was embarrassed one day when he left the police department’s Ford idling in front of Town Hall and went inside to his office. The car’s brakes failed and it rolled down the drive and onto Main Street, reaching the intersection with Railroad Street before it stopped. Officer John J. Loftus, directing traffic on the street, watched it go by, unable to see through its side curtains that it was unoccupied.) Two of Chief Henry Brodeur’s Adams officers in their cruiser pursued and arrested New York state rumrunners in 1923, confiscating 250 bottles of Canadian ale.
Paging through town reports in the Lenox Town Clerk’s office and reaching 1954, this researcher was well beyond the time period of his history project and gave up the pursuit.
Subsequently, a newspaper article revealed the town budgeted $3,000 for its first cruiser … in 1960! The contract went to William B. Bull Sons of Main Street, Lenox, for a Chevrolet. Bull bid $2,219. The low bid of Milton Motors of Pittsfield was for $1,849 for a Rambler, but the Selectmen kept business in town.
Lenox finally had a patrol car nearly six decades after Thomas S. Morse sold his first Waverly electric from his garage behind Washburn House on Housatonic Street.