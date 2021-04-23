A dozen decades ago, anyone searching for a bite to eat downtown after dark gravitated to nighttime lunch wagons — the original food trucks.
“Lunch wagons are now considered the proper thing in cities and large town,” read an 1892 Berkshire Eagle report, “and are said to be a success financially. They are patronized mostly in the night time and now the festive Mason, Red Man and Odd Fellow can get a square meal at thirteen o’clock in the morning without calling up his wife or servant girl.”
Thomas H. Buckley of Worcester prospered by building night-lunch vehicles — “Owl” or “White House Cafe” models — some of which ended up here.
Irishman John W. Kevlin (1848-1923) was a factory hand in Adams in 1886. He purchased his first lunch wagon in the early 1890s. He called it “The Owl,” of course. The short-order cook gave his lunch cart a new coat of paint and renamed it “Adams Cafe” in 1895. The next season the wagon’s interior sported a fresh coat of varnish.
As business grew, Kevlin added a second wagon in North Adams. The Greylock House clientele found the portable bistro on Center street a handy source of sandwich or cup of coffee and good conversation. “Thursday evening several traveling men were in the cart,” the Transcript reported in 1898, “and the talk naturally turned to the subject of war. One of the drummers disclosed a few facts on the Cuban situation that were really interesting. He said he was in Havana about two weeks ago and if the men of Adams were to have seen what he did they would want war at once. He said he saw a few of the reconcentrados [rural noncombatants] and the sight of them was enough to make any true man who had a thought for the rest of humanity, shudder and demand that Spain stop such inhuman treatment and barbarity immediately.”
Kevlin handed his lunch carts to his sons in 1896. He sometimes worked for them, he sometimes catered. In 1901 he opened Kevlin’s Restaurant and Cafe in a storefront on Holden Street: “Dinner served on the European or American plan. Regular dinner, 25c. Lunch served all hours of the day or night.” In 1903, he sold to Joseph L. Terry and opened The Brick on Park Street in Adams. The next year he relocated the short-order lunch room to State and Sumner streets. In 1904, Kevlin opened a Baltimore Dairy Lunch franchise on Main Street in North Adams, calling it “The New Lenox.”
“There are no tables in the room, but ranged around each side are heavy oak chairs, each with one broad arm. The patron steps up to the counter, gives his order, and when it is handed to him takes it himself to one of the chairs and proceeds to enjoy a comfortable lunching,” The Transcript wrote.
Kevlin’s younger son, James F. Kevlin (1877-1946), paid Joseph Martin to repaint “The Owl” and parked it on Spring Street in Williamstown in 1895. Now called the “Greylock Cafe,” Thomas O’Malley was cook. James sold the Williamstown business two years later to Patrick Keefe and Thomas Welch, who immediately sold it to J. Frank Rounds. In 1897, James brought a night lunch wagon to North Adams from Pennsylvania. The next year, he opened it in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. James and his wife, Bridget (Murphy), eventually relocated to Bradford, Pa., where he conducted a lunch business.
David L. Kevlin (1876-1948), stationed one of the lunch vehicles in an alley off Center Street and another on State Street in North Adams. That summer, the Kevlins wheeled their luncheonettes and cook John F. McLaughlin to agricultural fairs at Cambridge and Sandy Hill, N.Y., in September. In December, David left for Bradford, Pa., to conduct a night lunch cart.
The wee kitchens were vulnerable. James had a frightful experience in 1897 when he lit a small oil stove to heat coffee. It flickered as if about to explode. He tried to throw it out of the cart but couldn’t open the door. He dropped it and managed to kick it out, but “the draft from the door made the flames catch from the burning sawdust that was on the floor and they went creeping up the side of the cart. Mr. Kevlin extinguished the fire by throwing milk and coffee on it,” The Transcript reported. “One corner of the cart was badly charred and Mr. Kevlin’s hair was singed as were his eyebrows. It was due to Mr. Kevlin’s coolness that a serious fire was averted.”
David Kevlin and McLaughlin set up a night lunch wagon in Great Barrington in 1897. In the off season, David hired on as advertising agent with Magic Yeast Co. of Chicago in 1898.
In 1907, David was operating both the “White House Cafe” (another Buckley lunch wagon) and the “Greylock” diners. In winter he uprooted to New York ‘s Vanderbilt Hotel. James, then proprietor of “The Grill” in North Adams, took over his brother’s businesses here.
David Kevlin later settled in Pittsfield, where he worked as a winder for General Electric. He was a union activist. He ran for mayor but lost in 1918. He eventually moved to Philadelphia with his wife, Alice (Donovan). James Kevlin had gone to Philadelphia in the early 1920s; their sister, Mary Kelvin (d. 1949) lived there as did their father, John. What did the Kevlin men do there? They conducted a lunch business, of course.