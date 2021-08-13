Mill Town Capital is building a new lodge at Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield and making numerous improvements for the snow season. Most remember Clarence J. “Clare” Bousquet pioneered skiing on the slope in 1932. A decade earlier, though, Bousquet was an innovator of another sort — in the sky.
The Bousquet clan arrived in Pittsfield from Spencer in 1916. Clare (1889-1966) and Harry F.L. (1896-1959) took a Times Square Auto Supply franchise in 1919, soon transforming the business into a hardware and sporting goods store at 130 West St. They called it Charlie & Charlie. Both men apparently answered to the name Charlie. Siblings Earl C. (1900-1946) and Corinne M. (1886-1972) worked there and Ralph E. (1893-1959) eventually took over the business.
Up in the air
It was the dawn of aviation. Charlie & Charlie in 1920 purchased a 150-horsepower Curtiss JN biplane from the Hammondsport, N.Y., manufacturer, with the intent of offering rides from Holmes Road at the corner of Williams Street. When that grass strip proved too short, they relocated to Allen Farm off Dalton Avenue. It had been the site of the first airplane demonstration in Pittsfield in 1911.
It’s not clear that Clare Bousquet ever obtained a pilot’s license; he relied on former military pilot Paul D. “Bob” Robinson to handle the “Jenny.” Charles Andrews tended to mechanical chores.
“There is a certain smoothness and steadiness in the movement that one cannot feel in traveling in an automobile over the smoothest road,” admitted an Eagle reporter, who had initially been reluctant to take to the air. It was his first flight. “In fact there is no time when the plane does seem to be free and unsuspended in the air, as there is a continual pull which makes one’s fear disappear in a jiffy.” The pilot threw in an Immelmann turn to impress the writer.
Early passenger Arthur Palme of General Electric snapped aerial photos of the Morningside. Matriarch Carrie Bousquet and daughter Corinne — for several years a mainstay in Town Players productions — booked a ride.
Besides offering public flights, Charlie & Charlie converted a stunt — tossing packages of candy to children at Berkshire Park — into a business distributing advertising flyers such as promotions for Pittsfield’s annual Dollar Day in July 1920. “Thousands of these circulars were sent fluttering down over many towns, and trains, automobiles and trolley cars brought in many customers from outlying towns” to make that year’s event a soaring success, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Harry Bousquet did have an aviator’s license and he and the Jenny departed in a separate barnstorming venture in 1921. The other Charlie, Clare Bousquet, teamed with lumber yard owner and former Navy pilot Earl E. Ferry (1890-1967) under the name Pittsfield Aero Corp. to purchase a 100-horsepower B-39 Aeromarine plane and offer pleasure cruises from Pontoosac. Bousquet and Ferry and fellow aviation enthusiasts organized the Berkshire Aero Club.
Clare Bousquet and Archibald T.C. Isaacs built their own plane at Camp Merrill field at Pontoosuc. It had a 22-foot wing spread and its motor weighed only 35 pounds. In a test flight the “baby airplane” cruised 100 yards 6 feet above the ground until a crosswind whacked it to the ground in April 1922. The builders claimed it was the smallest plane ever built in the United States — if not the world.
The duo planned to attempt an around-the-world flight in 1922 and, according to an Eagle story, Isaacs worked with Ryan Monoplane designer Donald Hall on a design for the plane — a design Hall transformed into the airplane that Charles Lindbergh flew to fame in 1927.
Some turbulence
Meanwhile, an accident ended the local seaplane venture as it began its second season. The craft flipped one day on landing. “It is a wreck and nothing will be saved aside from the engine, which will be used in a standard plane,”
The Eagle reported in July 1922. The Boston Globe said it was a $5,000 loss. It took more than a week to locate that engine, which had dropped from the fuselage. The pilot, Isaacs, survived, as did two passengers involuntarily ejected from their seats, James Roberts and Stanley Guladek.
A crowd along the shore witnessed the dramatic crash.
Ferry, who owned the hydro-aeroplane hangar at Pontoosuc, sold it in 1923. He would maintain his interest in aviation, though, serving as longtime chairman of the Pittsfield Municipal Airport on Barker Road.
Isaacs, a Royal Air Force veteran who worked for GE, went on to build another experimental airplane at his home on Woodlawn Avenue in 1928. He ended up a patient in Fairview Hospital when, after a 20-minute flight, his craft upended at the Egremont Plain air strip in Great Barrington. The aviator had attempted to avoid telegraph wires. He later relocated to South Africa.
Clare Bousquet for health and other reasons left Charlie & Charlie to his brothers in 1928. “Ralph Bousquet later moved the store to Elm Street to the former Elm Street Grocery site,” the late Lorraine Schultze told me when she suggested this topic for a column. The store closed in 1957.