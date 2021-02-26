It’s Black History Month, and while this column is about a white man he was, as you will see, an important influence on W.E.B. Du Bois’ post-high school education.
Charles Cornelius Coffin Painter (1833-1895) is an interesting figure from Great Barrington history. Townspeople saw little of him. Born in Draper’s Valley, Va., he attended Williams College and studied for the ministry and was ordained at the Congregational Church in New Marlborough in 1863.
He married Martha Gibson, of that town. In 1869, the couple relocated to Michigan where their son, Charles Fairbanks Painter, was born. By 1879, Painter came back to Great Barrington, parked his family in a home on Castle Street — and, with Thanksgiving and other irregular visits, variously took out-of-town positions with Fisk University, the Indians Rights Association and the American Missionary Association.
I first encountered Painter when researching Du Bois’ associations with his hometown. Charlie Painter the younger attended Great Barrington High School, Class of 1887, just three years behind Du Bois. Du Bois recalled the father in his autobiography: “Mr. Painter was a Congregational minister and for a time served in the Federal Indian Bureau. There and elsewhere he saw the problem of the reconstructed South, and conceived the idea that this was the place for me to be educated and that in the South lay my future field of work.”
Painter — along with high school Principal Frank Hosmer, Congregational minister Everts Scudder and Sedgwick Institute Principal Edward J. Van Lennep — secured tuition funds for Du Bois to go to Fisk.
Painter is now the subject a 294-page book from University of Oklahoma Press, “Charles C. Painter: The Life of an Indian Reform Advocate.”
The author, Valerie Sherer Mathes, Professor of History Emerita in City College of San Francisco’s Social Science Department, acknowledges the Painter-Du Bois connection in the third-from-last footnote in the book. (The author was obliged to meet a publisher page limit for the book, she told me.) The volume’s stress rightfully is on Painter’s lifetime goal of reforming the U.S.’s atrocious policies in dealing with Native Americans.
As the author acknowledges, Painter left an enormous paper trail of documents and letters, but none of the surviving letters were to family members. His Great Barrington days are virtually impossible to detail, beyond the glowing words the Rev. R. Dewitt Mallary delivered at a memorial service here in January 1895: He “possessed qualities of rare usefulness; he united with the highest purpose and the truest ideals sound judgment, keen perception, accurate knowledge of men, unbending purposes, and unfaltering courage.”
Painter traveled to reservations from Florida to California. He wrote reports. He filed petitions. He pleaded with congressmen. He attended annual Mohonk Mountain House conferences. He spoke publicly. He cajoled legislators. He did everything he could to slow the pace of whites taking Native American lands.
Painter was an intense advocate for reform. Which is not to say everything he stood for holds favor today. He and his backers “generally viewed the solution to the Indian problem through the narrow lens of evangelical Protestantism, subscribing to the assimilationist beliefs of the day,” Mathes writes. “Painter also believed that Indians needed to become part of mainstream society; however, his high-profile role and the responsibilities required of him as the Washington, D.C., agent for the prestigious Indian Rights Association (IRA) set him apart, primarily because of his intuitive grasp of the broader picture.”
Have no doubt — Painter was one of the good guys. As Mathes says, quoting another source, “he was cordially hated by every trickster and jobber who had anything to make out of the Indian or out of the government over the Indians’ shoulders.”
The Dawes Act of 1887 — named for Cummington native Henry L. Dawes (1816-1903), who had a law practice in North Adams when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives — among other things authorized the president to dice many Native American tribal lands into 160-acre allotments for heads of households and between eight and 40 to other individuals.
These lots, of course, were often sold to greedy whites.
The Native Americans were weaseled out of an estimated 90 million acres; they were obliged to become scratch farmers on barely arable land.
Painter at first lobbied for the legislation, Mathes writes, but recognized how opposed Native Americans were, particularly the Five Civilized Tribes, and eventually saw that the breakup of all reservations would be detrimental to the natives. The act was not universal; decisions were made on a tribe-by-tribe basis. And appointments of white Indian agents were an invitation to bad faith. A culminating result was the 1890 killing of Hunkpapa Medicine Man Sitting Bull at Pine Ridge and the desecration by the Seventh Cavalry of Miniconjou Sioux at Wounded Knee.
In 1893, Painter took up the cause of the Stockbridge Munsee, a number of whom had been persuaded to drop out of the tribe in exchange for cash payments and U.S. citizenship. This was the advocate’s second defense for the Stockbridge; in 1887, it was to stop Wisconsin lumbermen eager for reservation timber.
The distressing aspect of Mathes’ detailed overview is how well it covers Painter’s decade-plus of achievements and losses.
Bad politics continued despite his efforts — and, as we know, continue today.