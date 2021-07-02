Charles W. Fuller, newly elected Berkshire County Sheriff in 1896, appointed six fresh deputy sheriffs including Alvin A. Shaw (1857-1926), of Windsor. Farmer Shaw had been a shoemaker, butcher and auctioneer — an obvious background for a law enforcer, wouldn’t you say? If there’s any doubt as to his abilities, though, consider the case of the incorrigible thief from Adams.
James A. Levigne, alias Moran aka Murphy, served seven months of a 14-month sentence at the Berkshire County House of Correction for larceny. His crimes: stealing blankets and livery equipment from J.A. Johnson, of North Adams; trousers, vest, suspender and shoes from John Brown; and a gold watch from Flora Chesbro in Cheshire — 10 counts in all. He was a model prisoner, earning “trusty” privileges. Then, one Sunday night in April 1905, when he was to have done the milking at the House of Correction, he disappeared. A quick search proved fruitless. Word was sent to neighboring towns. The 20-year-old was 5 feet, a quarter-inch tall, medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. His wife lived in Adams.
Authorities found no trace of Levigne for several weeks. As the story was later put together, he had gone to West Cummington to see a woman. While there, he stole a pair of slippers from a village merchant to give her as a gift. Sensing his unwelcome, he adjourned to Windsor. While behind bars, he had obtained an old marine’s uniform. In this guise, he visited schools in Savoy and Windsor claiming to be an inspector. As The Berkshire Evening Eagle reported, he told teachers he was there on the authority of Gen. Alfred Bates — a retired U.S. paymaster general who had a home on Shaw Road in Windsor —and lectured children on his supposed travels overseas. He offered teachers jobs in the Philippines. None of the teachers accepted.
Levigne’s free days were numbered. Officers almost caught the AWOL Levigne at Liveryman Perry’s Briggsville barn, but he fled out one door as they came in another. Sheriff John Nicholson, who assumed the office after Fuller’s untimely death, pursued Lavigne and was able to recover the stolen ladies’ slippers. Adams lawmen were also actively on the case.
Deputy Shaw picked up the scent. As his East Windsor neighbors joked, Shaw was a “high farmer.” That is, he and his wife, Lena (Stewart), lived on the east-west high road (then called North Street, today Shaw Road) over the top of the hill through town to Cummington; the low road followed the river. Present Route 9, built in 1958-1960, went through the middle. The Shaws had lived in Pittsfield for several years when he worked for Robbins & Kellogg, shoemakers. He was a member of the union, New England Order of Protective Lasters. (A last is a wooden mold around which a shoe was constructed.) The Shaws had lost two sons to a rampant “putrid sore throat,” that is, infection, in 1892. Their third son, Leroy, became an attorney in the office of Noxon & Eisner in Pittsfield.
Shaw’s farm was just east of the Bates estate (which is now part of Notchview Reservation) and the lawman kept an eye on comings and goings on that town road. He saw someone matching Levigne’s description pass by in a stylish, bright yellow rig, “borrowed,” as Shaw later learned, from Dr. R.T. Williams, of North Adams.
“Lavigne owes his capture to a poorly bred horse,” The Eagle said in its May 2, 1905, issue. “The horse was so poorly brought up that when Lavigne struck it with the whip to escape from Deputy Sheriff Shaw of Windsor who was closing in on him yesterday that he stopped right in the idle of the road and refused to budge.
“Lavigne saw that there was no chance to escape by the way of a dusty race with a nag that did not appreciate the danger his master was in and therefore abandoned him to take to the woods but also he made up his mind too late and was soon in the firm grasp of the deputy.”
An extra month was added to Levigne’s remaining jail sentence. Did he learn his lesson? No. In January 1906, he was back in court, charged with forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses. The light-fingered fellow, now sometimes calling himself Frank Riley, reappeared in 1910, charged with robbing the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mouchon, of Adams. “Lavigne formerly worked for a livery stable here,” The North Adams Transcript said, “and the picturesque way which he took to relieving people of their property is well remembered.” He was also accused of burglarizing a Lenox home.
Lavigne’s later trail runs dry. We know Shaw, on the other hand, continued to lead an exemplary life. Having already served a 1903 term as representative at the Statehouse in Boston, he was elected to various Windsor offices including selectmen, tax collector, town meeting moderator and highway surveyor for 35 years. As The Transcript summarized, “He is a typical farmer, industrious and energetic and his judgment is the kind that proves reliable.”
In other words, a natural-born deputy sheriff.
And that’s one story of many today as the town of Windsor begins to celebrate its 250th anniversary of incorporation.