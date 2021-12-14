It’s not so much in the news these days, but local police, firefighters and others over the years have often been called to retrieve cats from high tree limbs and other dubious situations.
A few examples.
In May 1902, W.H. Ripley, of Brooklyn Street in North Adams, spotted a cat clinging to a branch atop a 70-foot pine, afraid to come down. It was there six days. A neighbor suggested sending for a policeman to shoot it, but Ripley, aghast, finally climbed the tree himself and rescued the famished kitty.
In March 1912, Pittsfield police officer John Hines dutifully took a stray to the station house. “He purchased milk for the cat and after the animal had warmed itself he gave it a nice soft place to sleep upon Officer Baston’s desk,” The Berkshire Evening Eagle reported. “The latter came in and was astonished to find a cat upon his desk and as he thought it was no place for a cat he removed it to the tramp room where all the other derelicts go. The cat didn’t seem to mind though for it went to sleep happy as a lark.”
It took a bit of creativity to remove a moggy from a tree branch on North Street in North Adams in March 1929. Firefighters William Murphy and W.E. Dalmaso used a ladder and rope to reach the marooned animal, dropping it 40 feet into an improvised net held by two other firefighters.
Great Barrington resident Ernest Smith’s family cat wasn’t just curious in climbing a tree. When he clambered up a ladder to retrieve it, in 1935, Smith found she had given birth to a kitten.
In December 1941, the Dalton Volunteer Fire Department answered its first call with a spanking new hook-and-ladder truck — to rescue a cat perched uncomfortably high in a tree.
In May 1952, a cat had to be brought down from the top of a utility pole at the corner of Fairgrounds Avenue and Walden Street in North Adams.
In October 1958, a Adams Highway Department worker responded to a Jordan Street resident’s phone call and extricated a cat trapped in 4 inches of water in a spill basin.
It was a quiet New Year’s in 1961 with North Adams emergency workers responding to small chimney fire, a false alarm — and a cat stranded in a tree on Windom Terrace.
Not all rescue efforts succeed. In June 1958, members of Alert Hose Company in Adams tried to nab a cat from the Hoosac River channel near Spring Street. But each time someone approached, the feline retreated into a pipe.
In January 1962, it took two fire engine crews to liberate a cat from a tree on Franklin Street in North Adams. A responding emergency truck didn’t have a long enough ladder, so the aerial ladder truck had to be brought in. “The cat was returned to the warmth of the [Leo] Lefaver home without promising it wouldn’t climb again,” The Transcript said.
Happy ending to a May 1964 episode, when firefighters in North Adams, having dowsed a roof fire and a couple other minor blazes, caught wind of an angora cat up a tree on Massachusetts Avenue. When the rescuer reached out, The Transcript said, “The cat wound affectionately about his outstretched palm, purred contentedly, then perched precariously atop his shoulder as it was slowly ushered streetward.”
Entertainers sometimes assisted in cat retrievals. Phyllis Gilmore, a stage actress who regularly performed with the Empire Players at the Empire Theater in North Adams, in October 1912 became distressed when one of boarding house regulars — a feline — couldn’t be found. She gave New American House management an alarm.
“Joseph Barnard proved to be the most fortunate of all the searchers,” The Eagle said, “for after hunting all around the vicinity for two or three hours, a kitten’s loud ‘meows’ brought him to the roof over the Bridges’ livery. Peering down a brick chimney hole, Barnard saw two fiery eyes looking up at him. A rope was brought to use and with great difficulty, Barnard was able to descend into the chimney about half way and drag out the cat.”
Motion picture actress Doris Day was visiting North Adams with her husband, agent (and North Adams native) Matthew Melcher, and their son, Terry — staying with his sister and her husband, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Melcher of Marion Avenue. Day’s latest film, “Pajama Game,” had just opened at Radio City Music Hall. Many people recognized her when she ventured downtown to do a little shopping and toured the Sterling & Francine Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.
“Close to midnight last night,” The North Adams Transcript reported Sept. 17, 1957, “she [Day] expressed a desire to get a little fresh air and exercise, and went for a walk along West Main Street. During the walk she heard the mewing of a cat in a tree and joined the Melchers in coaxing the cat down. She promptly picked it up and took it to the Mecher home where the cat was treated to a big bowl of milk. The cat was still there this morning.”
This was Day’s second sojourn to North Adams; she’d been in the city in April 1953, basking in the release of “Calamity Jane.”
Anyway, despite the old saying, curiosity didn’t always kill the cat.