Hazel MacKaye (1880-1944) is most often remembered in the context of two of her five older brothers: Percy (1875-1956), a poet and Shakespearean scholar; and Benton (1879-1975), a conservationist and father of the Appalachian Trail.
Their parents were famous in their day: Steele MacKaye (1842-1894), Shakespearean actor, inventor and theater manager; and Mary Keith Medbery Mackaye (1845-1924), who authored “Pride and Prejudice: A Play” (1906) and other works.
But Hazel MacKaye enjoyed her own modest fame as a poet and dramatist. And she has a Berkshire connection. She was born in New York City, on the day her father’s play “Hazel Kirke” was performed for the 250th time. Hence the newborn daughter’s first name. She did not complete her studies at Radcliffe but was made an honorary member of the Class of 1910. In a family of achievers, Hazel found a niche. writing pageants and masques. She consulted with theaters on staging community dramas. She was a member of the Castle Square stock company and the Charles Douville Coburn Players and acted in her brother Percy’s “The Canterbury Pilgrims” and other works.
Hazel MacKaye in 1913 “wrote and presented on the steps of the U.S. Treasury in Washington an allegory on the suffrage movement,” according to the Fitchburg Sentinel in 1944. “Another on the same subject, ‘Woman in America,’ was produced at the 71st Regiment armory in New York in 1914.” Over the next decade she wrote and directed pageants depicting the women’s quest for the right to vote. In 1916, she teamed with millionaire Col. T. Coleman Du Pont in staging pageants for the Women’s Congressional Union. In 1919, she was director of the Y.W.C.A.’s Department of Pageantry and Drama in New York, guiding productions throughout the country. In 1921, she was in Washington, D.C., producing a pageant for the National Woman’s Party.
She told the Evening Herald in 1921: “The pageant is most often an amateur affair, but that does not mean that it should bear the earmarks of what we call an amateurish production.
“Any group of citizens in a community can be used somewhere in a pageant. No one who comes to me for a part in one if my productions is ever turned down. But not every applicant can be cast indiscriminately as a knight, peasant, or gnome … The pageant is to be a community affair each is given to the person who asks for it.”
“The field of amateur acting with all its possibilities for joy and self development is open to almost all of us,” she told The Boston Globe in 1912. “My experience with the Educational theatre in New York taught me the truth of this. There the emphasis was not on the result to be produced at the public performance so much as upon the remarkable educational value which the effort to express another’s character had upon the crudest and least gifted individual who attempted to enacted a part.”
Her last writing was “The Quest of Youth” (1924), about advances in education made over the years. She helped coal mine laborers and their wives in Illinois depict their pursuit of education and culture in 1926 in “The Price of Coal.” She conducted the Children’s Story Hour at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in 1927. But the venues became less impressive. The Country Day School in Scranton, Pa., dedicated a new wing with Hazel’s “The Quest of Youth in 1929. Chino Daily Vacation school in California put on her “Good Will, the Magician: in 1932.
Berkshire years
Failing health caught up with Hazel, who lived with Benton in Shirley, Mass. She suffered a nervous breakdown and retreated to Gould Farm in Monterey in 1928. Gould Farm — established in 1913 by social reformer William J. “Will” Gould ( 1873-1925) and his wife, Agnes Goodyear Gould (1869-1958) — had not yet obtained a state charter, according to Rose L. McKee in “‘Brother Will’ and The Founding of Gould Farm” (1963), but already had a reputation for its residential therapeutic care. Benton, then working with the Tennessee Valley Authority, visited Hazel several times at Gould Farm, and often at Christmas. While in Monterey, he watched the growing popularity of the Appalachian Trail that runs along the border of that town and Great Barrington. He also assisted Agnes Gould by drawing up a forest management plan.
Hazel made a trip into the outside world in 1936, The Berkshire Eagle reported, traveling to Florida with her artist friend Clara Sackett (1859-1954). But she still suffered bouts of severe depression and by spring 1937 her needs outgrew Gould Farm’s caregiving — and Benton’s financial — resources, according to Steven K. Smith in “One Hundred Years of Service Through Community: A Gould Farm Reader” (2014). Benton moved her to Green Farms in Connecticut.
Unitarian minister Samuel Spaulding, a Gould Farm resident, described Hazel as “exceptionally charming and accomplished, having been an actress, and a writer and director of pageants … She played the piano exceptionally well, gave recitals [at Gould Farm], and gave piano lessons to many Gould Farmers.”
She joined her brothers with a listing in “Who’s Who.”