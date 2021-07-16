Margaret E. Steuer (1874-1952) cracked the male stronghold of The Berkshire Eagle’s composition department in 1891 when she sat to set type by hand.
The newspaper then was an eight-page weekly. Three years later, she learned how to operate a Linotype machine when one first arrived at the office.
She held the distinction, according to the newspaper, “of being the first woman to learn the operation of the linotype in this city and county and if not in the state at least in the western part of the state.”
The former Margaret E. Smith was born in Lenox and attended schools there and in Pittsfield. She married John J. Steuer of Pittsfield and left the newspaper for a time. By 1926, she became returned as a substitute Linotypist. The paper by then had 10 of the bulky machines.
The Eagle published a written tour of its facility in it April 13, 1926, issue. At the typesetting department: “Upon opening the door the first thing that greets us is the deafening clatter. The dominant sound is very much like that of a lashing hailstorm against the sloping sides of a tin roof. When we learn the source of this clamor, however, we are not surprised. The Eagle’s battery of linotypes — those complex, intricate mechanical marvels which enable one man to set type faster than 10 men could a generation ago are at work setting up into type the news and advertisements of the day. As the operator’s fingers dance with nimble accuracy over the keyboard, the tiny metal matrices fall into place below, producing that ceaseless tinkle which we noticed upon entering the room.
“In the linotype there are four major divisions, the magazine, keyboard, casting mechanism and distributing mechanism. The magazine is the flat receptacle on the top of the machine, carrying the matrices. The matrices are the small brass dies on which letters are stamped. A linotype sets one complete line of type at a time. As the operator ad the keyboard touches the keybuttons, the matrices are released, and fall down to an assembler. In this way a complete line of matrices is assembled, consisting of a series of dies, with one character on each matrix.”
There’s more, but you get the drift.
When typos appeared in print, it was too easy to blame the typesetters. The newspaper in 1916 came to their defense, explaining that most, but not all, stories handed to the Linotypists were typewritten. “This is written, not to scold, but to make a plea for more legible handwriting by those who write to the newspapers. A little care may save a lot of swear. The types always mean well. Why not give them a fair chance for accuracy?”
Steuer, after 32 years, bid goodbye to her constant companion when The Berkshire Eagle scrapped its first machine. In 1928, it had become a relic. The paper ran a story and a photo of Steuer at her machine in the June 30, 1928, issue. She explained she had learned its idiosyncrasies from Stephen Mandigo, who was the paper’s foreman. The working day was 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The machines weren’t intuitive. “A course in a linotype school takes about three months,” The North Adams Transcript explained in 1921. “The worker sits before her machine and operates a key-board much like a typewriter key-board. It is not difficult work. As the worker is in contact with lead she should see to it that the proper precautions are made against lead poisoning, which she should investigate.” Beginning composing room wages that year were $6, rising as high as $12 or $15 (a day), even $35 or $40 a week in larger cities for Linotypists.
The Mergenthaler Linotype Co. in 1945 said a typical linotype operator setting 8-point type having a count of 2.85 characters per pica (one-sixth inch) had to average 37.1 words a minute to achieve 400 lines an hour.
Other women set type in the Pittsfield, among them Nellie Haskins, Kitty Reed and May Scanlon. Emma R. Neal (1879-1949) was the last woman Linotype setter. She started with the Sunday Morning Call, moved to the Evening Journal, then joined The Eagle in 1905, retiring in 1946.
In North Adams, Honor A. Houghton (1874-1959) was The Transcript’s first Linotype operator, beginning in 1900. She retired in 1945. “During World War I,” that newspaper said, “when there was a manpower shortage, Miss Houghton took a special course and served as machinist for the Transcript, keeping the linotype machines in working order and the presses rolling.”
The Eagle’s last Linotype was removed from the composing room by crane in 1973, trucked across town to Courier Printing & Publishing and set to work by owner Angelo “Gigi” Marinaro (1912-1989) to set type for Il Corriere del Berkshire, his Italian-language weekly (in print 1930 to 1974). The Eagle had switched to photocomposition.