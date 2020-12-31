Gloucester-born Mary Elizabeth Dewey (1821-1910), daughter of Orville (1794-1882) and Catharine (1794-1884) Dewey, was an instigator.
Her Unitarian minister father had grown up on his parents’ farm in Sheffield and retired to the town. Though primarily a Back Bay resident, Mary still gravitated to the town. As learned as her parent, she wrote biographies, edited letters of her father and of Catharine M. Sedgwick and translated George Sand’s five-volume “Miller of Anglbault” from the French. She briefly conducted a day and boarding school at the family homestead.
She was, as one newspaper said, “the leading spirit” in the Sheffield Friendly Union — a literary society established by her father in 1871— with financing from friends in Boston, establishing Dewey Memorial Hall in 1887, on property acquired through local effort from Cyrus French.
A site on the village green was chosen because of its visibility; consideration was briefly given to Pine Knoll, but the small park was found lacking, the Berkshire County Eagle reported in 1887: “too far away, inconvenient in winter, dark, unapproachable, and not interesting after you got there.”
Pine Knoll was and is a town park, a short walk behind Bushnell-Sage Library (the former Sheffield Center School).
Mary Dewey recruited Laura D. Russell of Plymouth, Anne E. Barnard of Lakewood, N.J., Francis Owen of Great Barrington and Dwight Andrews of Sheffield to acquire the small rise in 1884 from William H. Dresser, before he could timber it off. (There was a later transaction to secure a right-of-way from the highway). The property was once part of the Cook estate. Engineer and surveyor H.F. Keith of Mount Washington made a landscape plan for the property.
Gen. Samuel C. Armstrong of Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute spoke at a Pine Knoll Association gathering in July 1886. (Mary Dewey knew him through her member in the Woman’s National Indian Association.)
The Eagle said in 1888: “Miss M.E. Dewey is improving our pretty pine knoll by making a new path on the north side to correspond with the one on the south, made last year.”
A tennis club put up a court in 1889. Mallet-swingers established a croquet range. July 4th was celebrated at Pine Knoll with music, speaking and dancing that year. The Massachusetts 49th Regiment reunited on the grounds. The Sheffield Gun Club target-shot here two days a week.
“The old barn that stood on the corner has been taken away,” according to an 1892 newspaper account, “and also one of the large trees has been cut down, thus making the entrance spacious and attractive.”
Sheffield High School girls faced a team from Searles High in Great Barrington at a court on Pine knoll in 1902. The town team prevailed, 12-9.
Pine Knoll Association conveyed the property to the Massachusetts Trustees of Public Reservations in 1902, with a $1,000 endowment. The Trustees of Public Reservations (TTORP) was incorporated through state legislation, Chapter 352 in 1891, but was and is privately funded and operated. Public was deleted from the name in 1955, to end confusion over its affiliation with the commonwealth. The Berkshire Courier in 1903, for example, headlined a news story: “‘Pine Knoll’ A State Preserve.”
Landscape architect and utopian socialist Charles Eliot (1859-1897) suggested creation of the land trust.
TTOPR described the property: “A grassy terrace of six acres and adjoining slopes, fringed with pines and jutting out into the Housatonic meadows on the east of Sheffield. The Knoll offers views of the valley below and of the Taconics to the west. A school fronts upon the property, and the Knoll has long been used especially by children.”
A TTOPR delegation including Eliot toured the property in October 1903, before adjourning to Monument Mountain. Two years later, The Eagle said, “The Pine knoll at Sheffield is … considerably used in summer by visitors. The local custodian sees to it that the grass is kept cut, the grounds cleared up and the fences in repair.”
General store proprietor Willard D. French (1864-1956) supervised Pine Knoll for TTOPR. In 1908, he put in tables for use by picnic parties and afternoon tea sippers.
Sheffield High’s football team practiced on the knoll in 1910. The school’s student literary publication was called Pine Knoll Register.
Pine Knoll was the eighth property secured by TTOPR, following Monument Mountain in Great Barrington (1899). Its 6-acre area was only slightly smaller than Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke (1935, 7 acres). The Berkshire County Commission in 1932 inadvertently left Pine Knoll off its new map of Berkshire County. Ouch, considering a Berkshire Evening Eagle writer had likened the importance of Pine Knoll to that of Monument Mountain — an unlikely comparison. TTOPR, not knowing quite what to do with Pine Knoll, in 1933 seized an opportunity to deaccession it to the town on the occasion of Sheffield’s bicentennial. By oversight, the deed was not officially recorded until 1936.
The Trustees of Reservations quietly disbursed other properties over the years. In 1962 it gave Chesterwood back to donor Mary French Cresson. While Cresson promised an annual endowment, capital expenses overwhelmed the under-financed trustees. Chesterwood, as we know, landed in good hands, the National Trust.
In fact, the trustees association offered the Sheffield park some protection. After construction of Undermountain Elementary School in 2004, the town considered using parkland for a new senior center — which would have necessitated state-enabling legislation and/or permission from the trustees. A new building was constructed instead behind the American Legion.
So that’s the story of Pine Knoll.