Several years ago, I located a 3/4-inch drill hole on a ledge on East Mountain in Great Barrington. Could I locate a similar drill hole on a hill in Sheffield? Worth a try.
To keep a long story short, five years ago, I became intrigued with information I found about a crew in charge of Henry F. Walling. It was establishing a survey station in October 1884 above East Rock to triangulate neighboring high points to accumulate data necessary to produce the first United States Geological Survey topographic map of this region, the 1897 Sheffield Quadrangle. When I eventually realized there might be a remnant of that decades-ago survey station — a hole drilled in a ledge, used to plumb a tripod-flag — I set out to find it. And I did.
Recently, I chanced to read Frank Hosmer’s Sheffield chapter in J.E.A. Smith’s 1885 “History of Berkshire County” which says of Bear’s Den: “From the top of this mountain, where there is a topographical survey station, the view is very extensive.” Given the book was researched in 1884, this had to be one of the survey points from the same Walling effort. I knew little about Bear’s Den, other than a cavern there is where amateur archaeologists in 1992 identified chalcedony or jasper flakes — surely a place where American Indians had shaped projectile points for their own use and trade.
I got in touch with two Jims — Moore, of Pittsfield, a mountain caves expert who knew of two ways to get there; and Miller, of Sheffield, a town historian who put me in touch with Dan and Anne Moulton, who own the property. Dan offered to show me the way to the top.
Bear’s Den is a bump in an otherwise flat Housatonic River valley. Geologist William H. Hobbs in 1893 determined it is largely grayish-green, metamorphic Everett Schist — while Johnny Mountain on Berkshire School Road is Riga Schist, the names coming from the mountain ridge in Mount Washington and Salisbury, Conn.
Dan’s parents, Howard M. “John” (1922-1990) and Norma L. Moulton (1927-2020), had purchased the property after John returned from military service in World War II. An Army Air Corps fighter pilot, Moulton had been captured by Germans and held in a prisoner-of-war camp for a year. He became general manager for Custom Extrusion in Sheffield.
Dan and his siblings thoroughly explored the family’s fields and hill as youths. He took me into the woods on the northerly of two trailheads near his home; the second went to the Town Park. Jim Miller told me the Town Park land was acquired in 1966 from Carlton and Willard French, whose uncle, merchant Willard “W.D.” French (1863-1956), established a summer boarding house in a 20-room house he purchased from Dr. Henry Smith and named French’s Villa. The house is still there, resituated behind the Post Office. French apparently had a trail from there to Little Johnny Mountain (elevation 813 feet above sea level) and Bear’s Den (840 feet).
French rented bicycles, offering another way to find Bear’s Den, which was described in his 1904 booklet “Sheffield in the Berkshires” as “a rough cliff of granite [sic] … about a mile west and affords a commanding view of the valley in its whole extent.”
Bear’s Den was a modest outdoor attraction, more than a century ago. The Sheffield Historical Society has a photo of a woman in a long dress, sitting on the northernmost point, with a clear view of Mill Pond. The magazine Motor Age in September 1914 suggested Bear’s Den’s summit offers “a splendid view of the picturesque district.” Picturesque but not necessarily safe. Marion Nagle, 10, who “while attending a picnic at Bear’s Den Columbus day afternoon, fell from a high ledge of rocks, breaking her leg and sustaining other injuries,” according to the Berkshire Gleaner in October 1924. She was back in school by the following April.
An online search through deeds (one of which mentions “Bear’s Den Lot”) indicates the hill at the time of the topographic survey was owned by Leonard Tuttle (1837-1901), who had acquired it from his father of the same name in 1875. The younger Tuttle, after a several-year sojourn to work in the cotton trade and officiate as a high sheriff in Mississippi, then joined the army in Arizona before returned to Sheffield. He married Virginia Little (1852-1939) and ran a coal business.
A narrow way over protruding rock, under scrub pine branches, alongside deep verges leads to the top. There are no vistas on the way. It’s all grown up since he was a kid, my host told me. At our destination point, East Mountain in Great Barrington is visible through the hemlock branches. The setting, the solid surface, the direct angle to East Rock — this has to be where the survey team set up its signal flag. The team in 1884 established 89 points in South Berkshire. My third piece of evidence that Bear’s Den was one of them: the first topo map names Bear’s Den but doesn’t name Little or Big Johnny mountains.
We kick around moss and tug away vines and probe several likely spots, but find no sign of a drill hole. My hopes had outweighed my likelihood. But we have an enjoyable chat as we return to civilization.
So, mission failed, yet nevertheless achieved.