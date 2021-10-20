By rights, his stone in Stockbridge Cemetery should be a rainbow of hues. Ogden Nicholas Rood (1831-1902), after all, was the town’s most colorful resident (and not for reasons that might immediately come to mind).
But no, Rood’s burial ground marker and that of his wife, Mathilde Prunner Rood (1835-1914), are marble gray.
“The death of Prof. Ogden N. Rood of Columbia college will be a great loss to Stockbridge, where he has spent his summers for many years,” The Pittsfield Sun said in its Nov. 20, 1902, issue. “He was one of the most distinguished men in his branch — physics — in this country. He was a very eccentric man, and it was difficult to become acquainted with him, but when once known he was found to be a warm-hearted and most charming person.”
But it wasn’t his personality that made him colorful. In two words, it was “Modern Chromatics,” a book issued as part of D. Appleton & Co.’s International Scientific Series in 1879.
The book “gives the results of the latest experiments and researches in this branch of science,” The Boston Post said. “The production of color by ‘Interference and Polarization,’ by ‘Fluorescence and Phosphorescence’ and by ‘Absorption,’ the phenomena of ‘Opalescent Media’ and ‘Transmission and Reflection of Light’ are fully described …
“The experiments described by Prof. Rood are easily performed and the apparatus required is inexpensive, so that they may be easily investigated by the amateur student. The volume is embellished with one hundred and thirty original illustrations, some of them in colors.”
That book is admittedly technical and specialized. But it gained a fascinating following. “As soon as Rood’s book was translated into French, in 1881, the Impressionists took notice. Indeed it has been argued that Rood … was responsible for the emergence of Neo-impressionism and the work of its foremost exemplar, Georges-Pierre Suerat,” enthused William B. Ashworth Jr., consultant to the Linda Hall Library.
Rood’s granddaughter, Helen Rice, once wrote: “My grandfather’s theories influenced Pointillism and, through Seurat, influenced Monet, Pissarro, Signac and others.”
Camille Pissarro said the intention of neoimpressionists was “To seek a modern synthesis of methods based on science, that is, based on M. Chevreul’s theory of colour and on the experiments of Maxwell and the measurements of N.O. Rood.”
Born in Danbury, Conn., of Scottish descent, Rood was the son of the Rev. Anson Rood and Alida Gouveneur Ogden Rood. He studied at Yale and Princeton. Living in Germany for four years, he combined oil painting with academic studies. Upon his return to the United States with a bride, he accepted appointment as the chair of physics at Columbia University in 1863. And he busied himself in scientific research.
“One of the many pieces of apparatus devised by Prof. Rood was an instrument now known as the flicker photometer, which he used in investigating color blindness. By it the measurement of light independent of color was made possible,” The Pittsfield Sun said.
He studied lightning and the electrical conductivity of insulating materials. And, “Prof. Rood devised a new method of measuring electrical resistances capable of dealing with some 10,000 times greater than had ever been possible before.”
He became a member of the National Academy of Sciences in 1865.
Rood “was one of the first to apply photography to the microscope and to take pictures with that instrument… He has likewise shown considerable ingenuity in introducing new methods of photometry, and he has studied very extensively such phenomena as depend on the physiology of vision,” The Wood County Reporter said in 1891.
Rood retained his love of art, frequent showing his watercolors at annual exhibits of the American Water Color Society.
The Roods, including daughter Margaret (1873-1960), frequently summered in Stockbridge. Rick Wilcox, who suggested this column topic, said their home was on Prospect Hill, just below Naumkeag. Margaret Rice was a violinist and was active with the Berkshire Garden Center and other Berkshire charities. Margaret married Edwin T. Rice, legal counsel to Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge, founder of South Mountain Temple of Chamber Music in Pittsfield, among other clients. Their daughter, Helen Rice (1902-1980), was a chamber violinist and avid tennis player. She lived next door to the Roods in Stockbridge.
The Roods initially came to Stockbridge as visitors, then purchased their own home. Keenly interested in village life, the professor in 1882 publicly opposed the riding of bicycles on village sidewalks. His Sedgwick neighbors, on the other hand, thought their bicycling habits were just fine. The disagreement was so curious it reached the pages of Popular Science magazine. The selectmen took Rood’s side and banned the two-wheelers from sidewalks — in the center of town only.
The Roods entertained; they hosted a party in honor of astronomy professor Benjamin Apthorp Gould of Harvard in 1887, for example. A cornerstone of Columbia’s science department, Rood laid the cornerstone for the college’s new physics building in 1896.
After Rood’s death, his widow eventually became an invalid and spent much of her time in Germany, though she and Margaret quietly summered on Prospect Hill in 1903.