I follow a regular trail from the parking lot at Golden Hill Town Forest, then climb a ghost path to the saddle. I’d found directions in a 1915 column in The Berkshire Gleaner: “The spot is easily reached by going to Colonial Inn [in Lee], turning up the road to the right, and along this road until a patch is found in the saddle of the hills which leads up a steep incline to the top.” The trail to the top for good reason is not spoken of these days, much less sanctioned, by the Lee Conservation Commission. But there are signs of occasional usage.
The Pinnacle’s elevation of 1,220 feet is 139 feet above nearby Laurel Lake. I’ve waited for dry weather so the leaves wouldn’t be slippery, but a sea of acorns underfoot proves a little dicey on one steep slope. My well-worn Skechers hiking boots still have grip, and I persevere. The hemlocks in particular have grown tall and shadowed into oblivion the mountain laurel trees the Gleaner writer was recommending to readers.
Two-thirds to the top I stop to sit on an outcrop and admire the landscape. Actually, to stop huffing. There is no vista. The hill is Dalton Formation quartzite. Schistose microcline schist and metaquartzite are also exposed, according to a 1974 USGS Bedrock Geologic map of the Stockbridge Quadrangle by Nicholas M. Radcliffe.
I continue on but reject an apparent path — it is too close to the brim — to reach the plateau. At the northern extreme, I find a stone-rimmed campfire and the rusted springs of an old mattress. Who lugged that up here?
Surely not previous owner Marguerite Erskine Walker Westinghouse (1842-1914) or her husband George Westinghouse Jr. (1846-1914). I doubted they’d ever come up here — he due to girth, she due to dignity. She preferred long drives in her French-made Westinghouse limousine.
There are a few myths about this hill, best known as the Pinnacle, and the Westinghouses. George never owned it. Sure, its purchase came from his industrial wealth, but all the couple’s real estate in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge was registered in her name. She supervised creation of their estate Erskine Park.
Margaret Westinghouse purchased property in Lee starting with the Shenk and Clark farms and part of Elizur Smith’s High Lawn estate, 10 transactions in the years 1887-1899. By 1900, she owned the land north of High Lawn and the east and south ends of Laurel Lake. In a flurry of ink in 1900 to 1906, she purchased in 20 new transactions (including one with Edith Wharton, another with Cortlandt Field Bishop) small lots extending across Route 20 and down the south side of Golden Hill Road.
The Pinnacle? Mrs. Westinghouse acquired that rocky acreage from Pliny M. Shaylor. “The price paid is said to be $2,000 …,” the Gleaner reported in July 1903, “and includes the hill known as Golden Knoll or the pinnacle, which is high and thickly wooded. It is a beauty spot as viewed across the lake from Erskine Park and Mrs. Westinghouse has been very anxious to preserve its trees.” The Shaylor-to-Westinghouse deed — and others — refers to marble boundary markers designated “GW 63” or “GW 84” or “GW 85.” I didn’t spot any of the markers on this excursion.
Shaylor (1831-1909) owned the former Timothy D. Thatcher (1823-1910) farm on Golden Hill. Shaylor raised Plymouth Rock chickens and milked some 20 head of dairy cows. He was a partner in the Dresser-Hull company in Lee. He and his wife, Lucinda J. Perrin (1837-1926), had four children.
Both Westinghouses died in 1914. Son George III inherited Erskine Park. Educated at Yale, he married Englishwoman Evelyn Violet Brocklebank (1882-1943) in 1909 and they raised three sons and three daughters. In 1916, after distributing generous bonus checks to his parents’ employees, he sold Erskine Park and adjoining land. He retained, but never activated, a six-month option to move the mansion to another property. The new owner, Margaret Emerson McKim Vanderbilt Baker Amory Emerson, who had married Raymond T. Baker after her first husband, Alfred G. Vanderbilt, died on the Lusitania. She razed the Erskine Park mansion and built her own Holmwood.
GW III sold his own Brook Farm and relocated to California in 1916. From there, he resituated his family to British Columbia in 1926.
Clarence N. Durant (1884-1961), an insurance and real estate agent in Lee, president of Ferncliff Association, a postmaster and a state legislator, told townspeople in 1939 that an anonymous donor would give them the 65-acre forest. Voters at a town meeting accepted the offer. The name of the anonymous donor was never revealed, at least not in print that I’ve found. A search of Middle Berkshire District Registry of Deeds yield no document transferring title to the town.
There are two “Plan of Erskine Park Situated in Lenox-Lee-&-Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Property of George Westinghouse Jr.” schematics in the Berkshire Middle District Registry of Deeds, dated Jan. 1, 1916. The legend means George Westinghouse III. A derivative of this map appeared in the Valley Gleaner Jan. 18, 1939, showing the future Town Forest. Ten parcels make up the 65.31 donated acres.
There’s a very walkabout loop trail at the Town Forest, should you visit.