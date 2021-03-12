It was a fog-shrouded night in September 1918.
Folks residing in the Blackinton section between North Adams and Williamstown were settling in for the evening. Unbeknownst to them, a U.S. Navy blimp was cruising overhead, “the whirl of its propellers and the vibrations of its powerful engines lending it an uncanniness that only those who have seen Zeppelin raids can fully appreciate,” wrote a North Adams Transcript reporter for the Sept. 19 issue.
The aircraft, which had left from the naval aeronautical training school in Akron, Ohio, had lost its way. It circled over New Lebanon, N.Y., then steered northwest past Stephentown. Reaching the northern side of Mount Greylock, it determined to make a landing. The 150-foot-long, cigar-shaped balloon cut its 100-horsepower Curtiss engine and floated down.
The crew was commanded by Lt. George Crompton, of Worcester, with Coast Guard Gunner J.W. Meduskey and Chief Machinist’s Mate J.L. Nichols the sole crew.
In South Williamstown at about 8 p.m., “some farmhands were at work in a field and did not see the airship until one of the crew shouted ‘Where are we?’ Upon looking up and seeing the dirigible, notions of German Zeppelin raids immediately flashed across their minds and they fled in every direction.”
Citizens were acutely aware this country had just sent soldiers to support the allies in World War I.
The Transcript observer continued: “One of a party of automobilists said that the first impression she received was the airship might be manned by Germans and it might be prudent to keep away from it. As soon as it appeared that it was a genuine American institution, however, aid was not withheld for an instant. Within a few minutes, a score of men from Blackinton and Greylock offered their help and the navigators, following their directions, soon brought the gas bag to earth. The crew first attempted to make a landing on the Blackinton baseball field and the anchor was thrown out there, but this was found to be impractical and the blimp was sent up again a short distance. She coasted across the State road and around the old Greylock baseball ground south of Greylock mill and finally made a landing in the garden opposite the Stevens house….”
The reporter encountered an excited throng at the “crash” site. “Automobilists, pedestrians and people in their homes in the Lorraine section upon looking up when they heard the calls for aid, were astounded to see the big hulk of white through the fog not 300 feet from the ground. … Many [of the crowd] took a hand in holding the thing down until its buoyancy was overcome.”
The dirigible landed near the residence of Frank P. Stevens on the old Gove farm. “Nobody was hurt in landing,” the Berkshire Evening Eagle said, “though the big bag tore down several high tension wires carrying 12,000 volts. There were fireworks but the gas did not explode nor was the bag damaged.
“Shortly after they landed they were accosted by a police officer [Patrolman Kelly of North Adams] who mistook Meduskey for a German and demanded to see the passports of the party. He was soon convinced that everything was all right and gave a hand in setting things right. Members of the state guard were called out and placed on guard. None of the crew was hurt in making the landing and it is believed that it will soon be possible to ship the balloon. The officer in charge refused to state what was the object of the flight or its destination,” The Eagle said.
The guardsmen from Williamstown turned out in full uniform and armed with loaded rifles to protect the airship, The Transcript said.
There was no hydrogen gas available to recharge the airship — North Adams was no longer a ballooning center — so the flight to an unnamed destination had to be canceled.
By the next day, an estimated 1,000 people from Williams College and Braytonville and environs had visited the scene, coming by auto or streetcar to see a balloon that was no longer inflated.
Stories emerged. “Some are reported as having sought shelter in various places, not a few of which have amusing features,” The Transcript said. “Others called the police station and reported the matter as a German raid, others still were skeptical about it and the girls in the telephone exchange spent a busy evening answering questions and making phone connections.”
This story somewhat foreshadowed a future experience when Orson Welles aired his dramatization of H.G. Welles’ “War of the Worlds” over the CBS’s “Mercury Theatre of the Air” in 1938, using dramatized newscasts to describe Martian spacecraft setting down in Grover’s Mill, N.J. There was enormous panic among radio listeners unaware they were listening to a radio show. In that case, listeners jumped into their cars and fled in fear.
The balloon was soon packed and shipped away, the incident largely forgotten.