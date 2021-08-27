I made my debut at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival on Aug. 1. I was guest of Director of Preservation Norton Owen in a Pillow Talk program in Blake’s Barn. The Pillow has named its visitor center for Warren Davis. As I had written a long chapter about Davis for my 2012 book “Remarkable Deeds,” Norton invited me to be a guest for a Sunday chat.
Warren H. Davis (1884-1960), of Great Barrington, a longtime lumberman, sawyer and real estate broker, had a remarkable life journey. He at one time owned Beartown Mountain. Just about all of it. He should be called the savior of Beartown State Forest.
Other sawyers thought the tract’s forests already too cutoff to be worth the asking price when it was up for sale in 1920. Only small trees grew there, they thought. Davis saw potential, though. He paid $28,000 to the Fred Stark Pearson (1861-1915) estate. Traction engineer Pearson, who died on the Lusitania, had amassed some 5,000 acres for a game preserve.
Davis turned around within six months and sold it to the commonwealth of Massachusetts, which was at the time assembling state forest lands but paying only $5 an acre. Davis was paid $23,283. But he held back 10 years’ of lumbering rights, which he fully utilized for 11 years, and made out just fine.
Davis was born in Warrenton, N.C. He had an innate ability with horses and people. Afflicted with tuberculosis, electrical inventor William Stanley (1858-1916) spent several seasons in that state and took his horses as well as his family with him. Stanley recruited 18-year-old Davis to come to Great Barrington as his hostler and coachman. dispatched Davis to Ontario to buy a new team of horses and sponsored his attendance at Massachusetts Agricultural College (now UMass Amherst) for a certificate in dairy farming. By the time Davis was finished, however, fire had destroyed Stanley’s Brookside mansion, the Stanleys had hastily moved elsewhere and Davis was out of a job.
Davis began small parcels of in-town real estate on speculation and securing lumbering rights in the hills for himself and others. He cut wood on Monument Mountain and June Mountain. By 1910 he had an office on Main Street and a home on Rosseter Street in Great Barrington. That year he managed the Clinton Church baseball team, and later provided a bridge mortgage during the church’s difficult times. In 1927 he purchased the old Berkshire Street Railway car barn on the Sheffield line for sawmill.
Davis spoke on “My Success as a Dealer in Railroad Ties, Telegraph Poles, Pilings, etc.” at the 16th annual National Negro Business League Convention in Boston in 1915. Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) gave the keynote address.
In 1928 Davis on behalf of W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963) negotiated with tradesmen to make improvements to his Burghardt grandparents’ homestead on Route 23, given Du Bois as a 60th birthday by friends. When Du Bois came to town to check on progress, the two well-dressed Black men motored down the street in Davis’s Cadillac, deep in discussion.
The Depression set back Davis’s business efforts. He and his office manager and companion Maybelle Gunn (1885-1959) opened the Harlem Inn, a roadhouse in Craryville, N.Y. It had live bands and dancing on weekends, Wray Gunn, of Sheffield, said, recalling his “Uncle Warren.”
In 1941, Davis procured long pine timbers in New Lebanon, N.Y., for a new theater designed by Joseph Franz (1881-1959) to be built in Becket the next year for dance impresario Ted Shawn (1891-1972). Franz had a hit with his Shed at Tanglewood, which hosted its first symphonic festival in 1938. But now it was wartime and steel wasn’t available.
The Shawn theater was all wood. The huge beams were cut early so they could dry before construction. Davis hand-hewed them, according to Shawn.
Prior to the Pillow Talk program, Norton showed me the archive room attached to Blake’s Barn and the new display area showing off vintage dance costumes. In one glass-topped case was a photograph of the crew that built the Ted Shawn Theater in 1942. Davis was in the photo, as was Franz.
I pointed to another individual in the picture and told Norton he looked suspiciously like Joseph Arienti. Donna and I live in the Joe and Mary Arienti bungalow on Gilmore Avenue in Great Barrington. Norton quickly located a copy of Shawn’s How Beautiful Upon the Mountain: A History of Jacob’s Pillow (1943) and showed me the same photo. A caption lists all the construction workers. Fifth from left: “Joseph L. Arienti.”
I told Norton I wasn’t going to tell Donna about our discovery until the talk. She had cut short her docent duties at the Freylinghuysen-Morris House & Studio in Lenox to attend. Norton nodded, and smiled broadly when toward the end of the program I announced that since 1979, Donna and I had lived in the Joseph Arienti house on Gilmore Avenue — built by the same carpenter who helped construct the Ted Shawn Theater!
Small world.