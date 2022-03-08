Sarah Kirkham Deming (1726-1818) rode over bumpy roads through woods and fields with her husband, Solomon Deming (1722-1820), and their young son to Pontoosuck Plantation (Pittsfield) in 1752 after spending three years in Stockbridge. They had traveled northwesterly from Wethersfield, Conn., hoping to establish a homestead on parcels of land the husband had purchased in 1749.
“The Demings and those following immediately after soon had the smoke of log cabins curling about the tall treetops of this beautiful valley,” The Pittsfield Sun said in 1888.
The Demings established a farmstead on Honasada (outer Williams) Street. Pittsfield historian J.E.A. Smith made a flat statement, without elaboration, that the community in Deming’s day was “much frequented by the Indians, who were accustomed to make themselves a terror and an annoyance to the wives of the settlers.” The Berkshire County Eagle in 1863 said, “She was often left alone all night when there was not another white inhabitant of the town, and the wilderness was filled with Indians.”
Deming may have been an outstanding soldier or agrarian or carpenter. But there’s little documentation of his life. He was buried without a stone. Sarah, though, has been often celebrated.
Considered the first Colonial woman in Pittsfield, she gave birth to the first Colonial girl in Berkshire: Dorothy Deming. Dorothy married Gideon Gunn and they homesteaded near her parents’ house.
A bedstead from the Deming home, with “1748” carved in the headboard, was given by J.M. Welles of Cheshire via the Rev. C.C. Adams, to the Pittsfield Historical Society in 1879. The Wendell Hotel in 1906 hosted a DAR exhibit that included furniture and household utensils from Sarah Deming’s or Dorothy Gunn’s kitchens, loaned by Elizabeth Chapin. In 1920, member of the Sarah Deming Chapter, Children of the American Revolution, decorated their namesake’s grave. Barbara Chesney took first prize for a women’s costume at the Gilson Riding Academy’s musical ride in 1928, dressed as Sarah Deming; her sister Margaret played the part as Solomon.
During the city’s tercentenary pageant in 1930, two lineal descendants of the Demings, Vincent Montainger Jr. and Isabell Deming, portrayed their pioneer ancestors.
Mrs. D.C. Gardner, of Pittsfield, in 1933 crafted a costumed Sarah Deming doll, which was exhibited at the Berkshire Museum before going on to an American Legion auxiliary exhibition.
Sarah Deming’s grave, in fact, the entire cemetery, was restored as an ERA project in 1935. A new obelisk expanded the Deming legend: “Surrounded by tribes of hostile Indians, she defended, in more than one instance, the lives and property of her family, and was distinguished for the courage and fortitude with which she bore the dangers and privations of a pioneer life.”
The city took interest in the eight acres of the so-called Sibley Tract in 1917 when it was offered for sale by George T. Denny, who wanted to retain land fronting on Meadow, Newell and Elm streets. The acquisition apparently was completed in 1922. The name was changed in 1927. In 1941, the Pittsfield Parks Commission completed the Sara Deming Field House at Dorothy Deming Park from plans by architect Joseph McArthur Vance.
Six years later, the Peace Party Chapter, DAR, entered a July 4th parade float depicting the interior of the Deming cabin, showing off the Berkshire Museum’s “prized 194-year-old original Deming cradle,” The Berkshire Eagle reported. On the float were seventh-generation descendant F. Richard hunt and his wife.
Of course, there was a second Colonial woman settler in Pittsfield. Overlooked Judith Pearce Fairfield (d. 1775) was the wife of Boston-born Nathaniel Fairfield (1730-1817). The couple came here from Westfield, also in 1752, and lived in a log cabin on the southwest corner of Wendell square, according to historian Smith, who said, “In 1757 Mr. Fairfield was one of several citizens to sign a petition to the general court regarding Fort Anson, which it was desired to have properly equipped for protection.” A new fortification was constructed and named for Fairfield.
As usual, native inhabitants have been considered villains in our history, even though the Europeans were the invaders.
Smith said, “on the first mischief by the Indians, Fairfield escorted his wife to Westfield, somewhat less leisurely than on their bridal tour [when] they had come through the green woods [Blandford, Otis and Monterey], and leaving her there, served for six months in the army. At the expiration of that time he revisited the clearing, and found his cow and oxen safe, but grown so fat as to be unfit for use.”
At the first town meeting in Pittsfield, Fairfield was elected a fence viewer.
Nathaniel fought in the American Revolution. Judith was apparently a skilled riflewoman. After her death, the widower married widow Abigail Phelps (d. 1813). The stock of eligible singles was not large.
The first Fairfield pairing bore the second Colonial girl born in Pittsfield, Sarah, who years later with her husband, Eli Root, moved to Vermont. Judith and Nathaniel Fairfield’s son John (1757-1828) was apparently the first Colonial boy born in Pittsfield. He served in the American Revolution. He married Lucy Howland and, after her death, Elizabeth Howland.
