Bernard A. Drew: Remembering Mary White Ovington at Riverbank

Laura K. Tucker is a rare link to the town of Alford’s rather remarkable connection with leading figures in the early days of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
She particularly recalls Mary White Ovington (1865-1951), a journalist, advocate for women’s suffrage and socialist. A friend of W.E.B. Du Bois, Ovington was one of the few white associate members of the Niagara Movement. A founding member of the NAACP, she had a summer home on Route 71 in Alford that she called Riverbank.
Laura Tucker was a sixth-generation member of the Williams family living in a house that was a former tavern that her father, Roger Keeney, bought in 1925, according to her son Peter Tucker. Laura’s grandmother, Laura Williams Millard, lived in the enlarged version of the original saltbox house (the Williams farmstead) a bit farther south on Route 71, running the farm and taking in summer boarders. The boarder business was more lucrative than farming. The farm was eventually sold and divided; remnants of the original house exist in a rebuild after most of it was lost in a fire around the 1960s.
Laura began a career at the American Institute for Economic Research in 1946, joining founder Col. Edward C. Harwood in Cambridge, as he was preparing to move AIER to the former Prentice L. Coonley Estate on Division Street in Great Barrington. She soon married Kenneth Tucker and they renovated an old house on East Road in Alford, where she still resides. She retired from her position as AIER librarian in 1991. She also served as a town library trustee.
No stranger to writing, having been a correspondent for The Berkshire Eagle in 1964-65, she has composed several unpublished reminiscences including “Remembering Miss Ovington,” as follows:
“No account of my early years would be complete without mention of our summer neighbor and good friend — Mary White Ovington. She often stayed at our house if her cottage was too cold, or somehow not ready for her summer stay.
“Little did I realize for a long time how important was her work with the NAACP. To me she was just a nice grandmotherly type who always put on a party in the summer for the neighborhood children. This was often a birthday celebration for her chow dog, ‘Chubby.’
“Sometimes she and I walked in the field across the road and picked wild strawberries and watched bob-o-links. We often swam in her pool in the Green River.
“As time went on, my family met many of her friends and working associates — black, white and biracial. One summer we rented our house for a month to Walter White and his family while Mother and I went on a road trip. Walter White was secretary of the NAACP. (My Mom and Dad were divorced when I was ten.)
“Augusta Bird Courtney with her two children often visited at Riverbank. Augusta was a secretary at the NAACP and became a friend of my mother’s. Her story was most interesting; she was born in the South (of white parentage), abandoned by her mother and left on the doorstep of a black woman who raised her. Augusta eventually married into a biracial family.
“I remember a special picnic that Mom and Dad gave on the banks of the Green River for Miss Ovington and her friends the Johnsons and the Courtneys. James Weldon Johnson, the well-known poet, and his wife Grace were charming. After we had eaten, Augusta’s little daughter recited from memory part of Johnson’s poems ‘God’s Trombones.’
“Much later in life I was interviewed by Carolyn Wedin, a professor at the University of Wisconsin, who was writing a book about Miss Ovington and the founding of the NAACP. Her book, ‘Inheritors of the Spirit,’ was published in 1998.”
A few footnotes.
Brooklyn native Ovington was the NAACP’s first executive secretary in 1909 and chairman of the national board in 1919. In 1920 she purchased from F. Isabel Davenport a small property on the west side of Route 71 beside the Green River.
Tucker referred to biracial visitors. One was Walter White, who picked up duties as NAACP’s executive secretary from James Weldon Johnson in 1929.
Information about Augusta B. Courtney is elusive. She wrote children’s fiction, and corresponded with W.E.B. Du Bois in reference to her works that appeared in “Brownies’ Book,” a children’s companion to The Crisis magazine put out by the NAACP.
Other NAACP-associated guests at Riverbank included Arthur B. Spingarn — vice president and chairman of the NAACP’s national legal committee, succeeding his brother Joel as president — and his wife Marian.
Robert B. Bagnall Jr., director of several branches of the NAACP, visited Ovington. As did Herbert Seligmann, journalist and civil rights activist, and Richetta Randolph Randolph, the first staff administrator for the NAACP.
Du Bois and his wife Nina visited Riverbank, according to Charles Flint Kellogg’s 1967 history of the NAACP — expanded from a 1911 effort by Ovington. Du Bois of course grew up in Great Barrington. NAACP friends gave him his grandparents’ homestead on Route 23 in 1928, on his 60th birthday. Never restored, it was demolished in the early 1950s. Today, the W.E.B. Du Bois Boyhood Homesite is maintained by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is open to the public.