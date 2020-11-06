This is my 600th biweekly Our Berkshires column. I typed my first for then-editorial page editor Bill Everhart for the Oct. 5, 1996, issue. It was about Arthur Warton Swann State Forest in Monterey.
Instead of a local history or outdoor story this week, I’m going pull back the curtain a little to relate the tribulations of tracking down an elusive fact for a column.
Some essays practically write themselves; others take months or years to assemble. I have access to several electronic archives for digitized newspapers. I have accumulated files of clippings and my shelves groan with books. Still, I miss the resources of the Berkshire Athenaeum, Stockbridge, Lenox, Mason and other libraries I haven’t been able to visit in recent months.
My subject is Franklin L. Couch, of Dalton. I’d just completed a new history of Notchview Reservation in Windsor, and was curious when I came across mentions of Couch’s “shooting box” in Windsor. That is, his summer camp.
The camp had nothing to do with Notchview. But where was it? Might make for an interesting piece, I thought, and timely, as Windsor marks its 250th anniversary in 2021.
Couch was a Crane and has an entry in “The Crane Family of Dalton, Massachusetts” (2005). That reference makes no reference to the shooting box, though. Couch is silent in “Down Memory Lane with ‘Cap Couch’” (1978), a collection of his 248 Dalton News-Record columns published from 1972 to 1977. Nor does Gabrielle T. Drew (no relation to me) mention it in her 1976 “History of Windsor.”
Dozens of newspaper articles say “Cap” and his wife Ruth called their summer “chalet” Skyline. The Couches hosted club meetings and social gatherings, Scout campouts and military reserve planning sessions there.
Property deeds should give the answer; these documents along with probate records are very useful fact factories. Our three deeds offices in Berkshire County have searchable documents online from about 1959. Earlier deeds have been digitized, too, but have not been indexed the same way as later transactions. I often visited registries in person to troll their log books. Peter Nikitas, a professional title searcher, tipped me off where to find the index logbooks online: they have copied the pages of the log books. This was a godsend for Great Barrington and Pittsfield registries. But Adams is different because its enormous index, instead of in books, is in a card file unwieldy for digitization. Would I have to make a special trip to Adams, which keeps the Windsor records?
From newspaper notices, I was pretty sure the Couches owned Skyline from about 1924 — the first mention of that name in print — until after World War II. Every mention took it for granted the reader knew where Skyline was “on the top of Windsor Hill.” I grew up in Windsor and never heard of Skyline. A 1929 Eagle gave some directions: “Dalton to Windsor hill, then right, past Captain Franklin L. Couch’s ‘Skyline Camp’ to Mt. Pleasant, the summer home of the late Senator W. Murray Crane ….”
That would be: Turn from Route 9 onto Peru Road. I thought of where Elie and Shirley Lecuyer lived on Peru Road years ago, opposite the Crane Road intersection. I remembered their house was a little funky; could it have started out as a camp? I found their sale deed in the electronic Adams registry. They’d bought the place in 1955 from Raymond Morin, not Couch, and the parcel is “divided by a new highway into two lots” and it so didn’t fit for the Couch property.
I remembered Delta airlines pilot George Kendall had an airstrip just north of the Lecuyers, also on the east side of Peru Road. That didn’t work either, nor did a deed for Roland and Eleanor Caron, who lived in the vicinity.
I plugged “F.L. Couch” and “scout cabin” into the search engine. Interesting anecdotes appeared, but they were of no help. I tried simply “Skyline” and came across mention that Robert L. and Anna P. McLellan called their Windsor summer place by that name. He was Pittsfield’s commissioner of public works from 1950 through 1954. She, as I recall, attended Windsor Ladies Aid lunches. (So did I, as a boy.) I tried their name in the Adams deed setup. Bingo. An affidavit (Book 1141 Page 922) says the McLellans bought the 72 acres from Couch in 1949. That year fit my speculation.
The affidavit gave the book and page of the deed, which in turn revealed that Couch had bought the land in 1922 from Levi Converse. That date also fit my expectations. Where was the place? The transaction was at first confusing as it involved four lots and mentioned the “Hinsdale Road” and “Cheshire Road.” The Lecuyer deeds reference to a split road reinforces the importance of knowing the history of roads when doing local history research.
Route 9 at the top of the hill is not the original 18th-century road through town. My understanding is the original road was slightly north, coming up the mountain from Dalton and veering on North Street before rising up the hill, crossing Cheshire Road (Route 8A) onto what is now Cemetery Hill Road, past the church and post office below, the cemetery and now-gone Baptist church above, and continuing on Shaw Road easterly on its way to Cummington. Why they moved the road sideways I don’t know. The cluster of town hall, church, school and other buildings are on the “new” highway.
Anyway, Crane Road is the answer to my quest. Skyline was just northwest of the junction with Hinsdale Road (now called Peru Road). Well-forested, it’s a private residence today.
I didn’t have to make a trip to the Adams registry of deeds after all.
Yes, all this work for just two dates and a location.
You thought local history was easy?
I’ll relate the rest of the Couch story next time.