Bernard A. Drew: 'The Millionaire Express' reshaped

Amtrak is scheduling its second summer of Berkshire Flyers from Penn Station in Manhattan by way of Renssellaer. The specials echo the “Millionaires Expresses” to the Berkshires of a dozen decades ago. A writer in the New York World in 1906 called it “the most exclusive train in the world.”
The earlier Berkshire express ran from Grand Central Station, winding north on New York, New Haven and Hartford rails on Saturday afternoons and returning Sunday evenings to give “the business-hurried millionaire a chance to pass a good, long day up in the beauteous country in the company of their families.”
The six-car express had a combination baggage and buffet car, four Pullmans and a dining car.
“It is the only railroad train of its kind in the country, insisted the newspaper writer.” (In fact there were millionaire expresses from Boston to the Cape and from Manhattan to Buffalo among others.)
“There are many other all-Pullman trains, but none is run as this — solely for an over-Sunday visit to the mountains. Private cars are attached to this train. For the extra dollar any one may ride on it if one reaches the station in time to reserve a chair. The train is always crowded and usually several would-be passengers are left behind on account of lack of accommodations.”
Riders could rub elbows with J. Pierpont Morgan, though the scribe confessed that, struggle as he might to overhear a juicy stock tip, he had never enhanced his own bank account.
“On a recent trip the wealth represented by 150 passengers was more than $700,000,000 … A full list of passengers during a season would read like the Social Register.”
Who might one encounter? Fred Stark Pearson, the international traction engineer who was amassing a 13,000-acre estate Edgewood and game preserve in Great Barrington; venture capitalist William C. Whitney, who was doing likewise at The Antlers in Washington; Frank Curtis, of Sheffield, president of the Sixth Avenue streetcar line; Hidreth K. Bloodgood, bound for his horse breeding farm in New Marlborough; Great Barrington’s electrical inventor William Stanley; Ambassador Joseph H. Choate, on his way to Naumkeag in Stockbridge; Century magazine editor Richard Watson Gilder, on a sojourn to Tyringham; Egyptologist Robb de Pyster Tytus, destination the same town; author Edith Wharton or Katherine Mackay; Cortlandt Field Bishop, of Lenox, relating his automotive and aeronautical adventures. You get the idea.
Observed the newspaperman: “The men are a morose, bored-looking lot. The women are of the butterfly kind — or try to be … Eyeglasses are the rule among the men, eight out of ten wearing them. ‘Cuss words’ are never heard. Many stories are told, but nearly everyone is of the parlor variety.”
One of the better stories comes from the time J.P. Morgan, who had been a guest of Charles Lanier at Allen Winden in Lenox, ignored his watch and was late for the express from Pittsfield to Lee one day in September 1907. He prodded his chauffeur to race Lanier’s $15,000 Mercedes to Lee to catch it; he needed to be in New York Monday morning. The vehicle raced the dozen miles in about 16 minutes and reached the Lee depot with only three minutes to spare. Still, good seats were taken and Morgan had to ride to New York in the smoking car.
“Mr. Lanier was evidently very much disturbed,” The North Adams Transcript reported, “by his wild ride through peaceful Berkshire on the Sabbath, for he is a good citizen and his automobile always travels at a decorous and strictly legal pace.”
Lanier held his tongue. But his chauffeur, James A. Madison, had plenty to say, at least under his breath. Accosted by Police Officer O’Brien, he was taken to Lee District Court for exceeding the speed limit (which was 18 miles per hour) and fined $5 — a lenient amount, according to Judge Casey. Madison’s lawyer argued there was no speedometer in the vehicle.
Charles Mellen of The Old Place in Stockbridge, president of the New Haven line, was embarrassed in 1913 when a tired locomotive from the city was two and a half hours late arriving in Pittsfield, having to make “milk run” stops from Sheffield north. The locomotive expired in Great Barrington, and a freight engine was recruited to finish the assignment.
“On alighting at Stockbridge,” according to a World account, “Mr. Mellen was approached by several of his wealthy friends who congratulated him on the fine service given by this branch of his railroad system. What Mr. Mellen said is not on record.”
The express service ceased after a few seasons, visitors becoming accustomed to auto motoring.