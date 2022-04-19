Bernard A. Drew: When the big guys played ball in 1870

The Pittsfield Old Elms Club’s ballfield at Berkshire Pleasure Park on Elm Street hosted a game in 1870 between two teams of Fat Men. This essay relies on reports from newspapers using some body-shaming language that would be frowned on today. But the participants weren’t embarrassed; often shunned from sports, they played enthusiastically for a charitable cause.
“The gates were opened early and through them poured a stream of ladies and gentlemen, on foot, on horseback, and in carriages to witness the great Base Ball Event of the Season,” the Berkshire County Eagle gushed Nov. 3.
Two “nines” were made up, as The Pittsfield Sun explained, “of our solid men, who weigh each over 200 pounds.” That newspaper, at least, blushed at the terminology, but discarded stout and portly as alternatives. The requirement to participate was weight-based; someone could weigh 200 pounds and be 5 foot 5 inches, or 6 foot 5, the latter carrying the weight quite reasonably.
Some 40 men turned out and 12 were chosen for each side for field duty. Captains were George S. Willis, 60 years old and weighing 215 pounds, and Ensign H. Kellogg, 57 and 244. Willis (1810-1909), a Civil War veteran, long served with the Pittsfield Fire Department including a stint as chief engineer. Kellogg (1813-1882), who graduated from Amherst College, trained in the law with Sheffield’s Parker Hall and had a substantial practice in Pittsfield. He was president of Pontoosuc Woolen. He served in the Massachusetts Legislature.
Play ballTo the big game. It was a raw day. Play began at 2 p.m. The Eagle gave an inning-by-inning report. “Willis was the first striker, and he, sending an astonishing daisy cutter to the left field, thundered down the path to the first base, where he breathed a minute, then tore away to second. [John C.] Parker took the bat next but went out on a foul bound caught scientifically by [Israel C.] Weller, Willis attempting to make his third when the ball was struck, was put out by Kellogg throwing to [George W.] Campbell. W.R. Plunkett struck next, sending the ball well out and making the bases without hinderance. [D.C.] Munyan also struck well but was left at second by West, who went out on a foul bound taken by Weller. Plunkett made his tally. Side out.
“Kellogg took the bat amid the wildest cheers. But the pitcher made such bad work of it that it was impossible to hit the ball, so Kellogg went out [swinging] without showing what he was really capable of. Francis followed him and got a first rate hit, but the junior Plunkett and Weller were left on bases by [David A.] Clary and [Dr. A.M.] Smith going out to Willis, the catcher, the first on a foul bound and the second on three strikes. [E.S.] Francis made a tally and the score stood 1 to 1.”
Kellogg finally saw glory in the seventh inning, as The Eagle said: At home plate, “he closed his mouth hard shut; poised himself over the base in admirable attitude; tapped the ground impatiently for a strike, struck, finally, with such force that he spun dizzily round half a dozen times with the club at arm’s length, to the imminent danger of the short stop and the catcher, and then started for first amid a shower of vest buttons. He rested a second at first and then went tearing round the bases and made a tally amid prolonged applause.”
A home run!
The players quit after eight innings, the Willis side having scored 12, the Kellogg side 16.
Said The Sun: “Fun it was, as was testified by the eight hundred spectators … who greeted every exploit of the heavy weights, either in the way of achievement, or blunder, with such uproarious peals of laughter as we have not heard for many a day. No, we can’t describe it. Such tumbles, such collisions! With what a thunder crash would some huge man-mountain come down upon Capt. Kellogg as ‘on his firm base he stood.’ But collisions were nothing in the comical way in comparison with the queer gaits some of the solids took on in running the bases — or trying to run them, for success was just the reverse of an assured fact. And, after all, running the bases wasn’t so funny by half as the insanely desperate efforts in chasing a scudding ball or catching it on the fly. Reader, did you ever see a ‘stout gentleman’ in hot pursuit of a truant hat in a November gale?”
“Everybody enjoyed themselves immensely, and will long remember the occasion of the Fat Mens’ Base Ball game.”
The $80 in gate receipts were evenly divided. Half went to the Old Elm Baseball Club — amateurs who played intermittently from 1863 to 1872 (49 wins, 19 losses), with a final reunion in 1892. The rest went to the Union for Home Work to support an annual dinner for the town.
The players retired to the American House for quiet after-game celebration. Fat Men continued to play ball on occasion through 1890.
Their regular playing field — though some games were batted in front of the Medical College — is today’s Sarah Deming Park.