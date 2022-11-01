Capt. Thomas Steadman (1766-1859) was in search of a new home away from coastal Rhode Island to discourage his three sons from following him into the sea-coasting trade. In 1793, he brought his family by ox cart from South Kingstown, R.I., to a home on Webster Road (now Monterey Road) in Tyringham.
The earliest deed for Steadman in the Middle District Registry is the purchase in 1801 from Isaac Clark, for $533, of Lot 123 comprising 53 acres. At the same time, his brother William Steadman for $50 acquired 100 acres in Lot 56.
Thomas’ property included a Hop Brook contributing stream, which the brothers dammed for waterpower for a grist and sawmill. Thomas put the mill up for sale in 1805; a confusion of deeds and descriptions discouraged research, but it somehow was still in the family years later when Marshall W. Steadman ran the family hay and garden rake business in the valley. He used the pond as an auxiliary water source. The woods supplied ash and hickory for rakes. Steadman worked his farmstead. Steadman Pond Reserve is now a property of Berkshire Natural Resources Council, with open field, pond and woods inviting exploration.
Thomas and his wife Lydia Sweet (1767-1846) had four more children. Son William made wooden rakes in a shop precursor to a larger mill on the same stream in the middle of town.
Other than his service with the Connecticut militia, information about Thomas has been hard to come by. Sitting in my files for several years is a letter dated July 9, 1849, written to his son Robert (1797-1866), then living with his wife Desire (Heath) and family in Napanoch, a hamlet of Wawarsing at the edge of the Shawangunk Ridge in New York state. The letter was passed on to me by Don Leonard Jr., of Pittsfield. It measures 10.5 by 17 inches, half-folded, then third-folded, no postage stamp but marked with a “5” by the postmaster.
The letter is only mildly informative, starting with 83-year-old Thomas’ backhanded apology for not writing sooner, among his excuses not always having accurate information to pass along, also admitting “age & infermittes bare heavy on me all the rest of the family I believe call themselves well.”
For community news, he offers: “The rail road through Lee Stockbridge & Lenox goes on rapidly they expect to have the cars going the beginning of winter.” This rail line is still active.
He mentions Robert’s sister, “Jemima & her Croney,” presumably her husband, Buel Goodsell Bettis. He makes reference to what appears to be some IOUs due, issued to Robert by Milton Judd.
Judd is husband of another sister, Margaret. A millwright, Judd is credentialed a justice, though “his commishon runs out next winter & he cannot git it renewd as there is more than one hundred signed a petition against him.”
The writer reports, “Fred has made a finl settlement with Milton.” Frederic Cone was married to another of Robert’s sisters, Sarah.
The juiciest part of the letter is a passage riddled with spelling errors that relates a crime story: “William Gleason was Indited last October for passing countyfit money & inditements found against him he was bound over to February court at that … Court he was tryd & convicted in in all 3 of the inditements & as the Court was about to journ to some day in April his attorney requested the Court not to sentence him ... he was bound over some say in a six thousand dollar bond a short time before the Court sat he went of & took a woman with him not his wife sad to take $300 not his the bond was forfeited his bondsmen bid five hundred dolars for his detentin & he was taken in Wisconsin he attempted to make ascape from his captors They stopt him with a hook the hook went into his mouth & come out through one cheek he was brought to Lennix in irons & kept in irons until he had his trial for stealing the $300 and his santance he was santed eight years to state prison for pasing countyfit money & 3 years for the stealing of the $300 24 ours in sollatary confienemnt that fixes William Gleason in the states prison for 11 years.”
Gleason? There was a William S. Gleason (1811-1880), born in Tyringham, died in Dalton. That’s it.
The letter concludes: “I Believe I have wrote as much as you will want to read at this time so I will stop. This from your Ever Loving father Tho’s Steadman.
Some 45 Steadmans or Stedmans are buried in Tyringham Cemetery. Besides those mentioned, other Steadman sons were Benoni and Nathan.
The captain died at age 92. He had been 10 when the Declaration of Independence was signed, voted for Washington for the first president and voted in every presidential election thereafter. And spelling and grammar weren’t his best subjects in school.