Edith and Teddy Wharton left their first motorcar, a Panhard et Levassor, behind in France when they returned to Lenox and The Mount in 1904. They purchased a Pope-Hartford through Morse Garage and hired Charles Cook, a young South Lee man, as their chauffeur-mechanic. He proved a personal treasure for Edith.
Teddy Wharton was keenly interested in learning to drive and often sat in the front seat to watch how it was done. But it was Cook who made sure the Whartons reached their destinations, such as visits to Edith’s friend Sara Norton in Ashfield.
Wharton in 1906 reported on the condition of roads and/or the vehicle on one of those trips in a letter: “Seven minutes from your door we were in a ditch, and hiring a local ‘team’ to pull us out! As Cook remarked: ‘It never rains but it pours over this way.’
“Still, it was not very bad though I couldn’t resist this sensational beginning. About a mile from Ashfield we met a nervous man and woman in a buggy. Their horse was as calm as a mill-pond, but as soon as they saw us they turned him up the bank, thus projecting the buggy at right angles across the narrow road. We tried to squeeze by in the space they left, but the whole edge of the road gave way under us, and we sank seven fathom deep in mud! I wish you could have seen Cook look at his over-turned car! — Well, the neighbourhood soon assembled, the ‘team’ pulled us out undamaged, the village philosopher remarked: ‘Thar’s a spring under the ro’d just thar,’ and 35 minutes later we were skimming along as well as ever ....”
Wharton took Cook with her to France, where he made deliveries and performed other errands besides maintaining either a Mercedes landaulet or open Panhard.
Cook surely got an earful as he maneuvered his employers around the countryside, though Edith took precautions in arranging at least one assignation with her paramour Morton Fullerton at a particular location within the Louvre in Paris — out of the chauffeur’s sight.
Edith rejoiced at the thrills of touring. She wrote Bernard Berenson in 1912: “Ye gods! At 11 p.m. we were hanging over dizzy precipices in the Apennines, unable to turn back and almost unable (but for Cook’s wonderful coolness and skill) to go on. Our luggage was all taken off and hauled behind us on a cart by a wild peasant, others escorted us with big stones to put behind the wheels at the worst ascents, and thus, at 11:30, fourbus, we reached the gates of La Verna ….”
She, Cook and the Mercedes sailed from Marseilles to Algiers in 1914.
She wrote Henry James about her return to Paris in 1915: “Picture this all under a white winter sky, driving great flurries of snow across the mud-and-cinder-coloured landscape, with the steel-cold Meuse winding between beaten poplars — Cook standing with Her in a knot of mud-coated military motors & artillery horses, soldiers coming & going, cavalrymen riding up with messages, poor bandaged creatures in rag-bag clothes leaning in doorways, and always, over and above us, the boom, boom, boom of the guns on the grey heights to the east. It was Winter War to the fullest ….”
“Her” was James’ nickname for Wharton’s wheels. He also called the Panhard “The Vehicle of Passion,” metaphorically Wharton herself.
James, having initially scoffed that an American could ever come to understand British roads, came to appreciate Cook. Wharton wrote in “A Backward Glance”: “It chanced however that Charles Cook, our faithful and skillful driver, was a born path-finder, while James’ sense of direction was non-existent, or rather actively but always erroneously alert; and the consequences of his interventions were always bewildering and sometimes extremely fatiguing. The first time that my husband and I went to Lamb House by motor (coming from France) James, who had travelled to Folkestone by train to meet us, insisted on seating himself next to Cook on the plea that the roads across Romney Marsh formed such a tangle that only an old inhabitant could guide us to Rye. The suggestion resulted in our turning around and around in our tracks till long after dark, though Rye, conspicuous on its conical hill, was just ahead of us and Cook could easily have landed us there in time for tea.”
Wharton immersed herself in war work. Cook drover her to visit battlefields. As she wrote to James: “Cook slept in the motor, wrapped in Red Cross dressing-gowns & pillowed on gauze pads! — And so we got through the night — and yesterday morning, when we left for Paris, we understood why Chalons was so crowded, for the cannon was crashing uninterruptedly, and seemingly much nearer than usual ….”
According to biographer Hermione Lee, Cook had a Swedish wife. He suffered appendicitis in 1918 and a mild stroke three years later, ending his professional driving. He was in his mid-40s. Edith gave him the old Hotchkiss motorcar she had purchased secondhand during the war and pensioned him off. Returning to Western Massachusetts, he kept her apprised of events in Berkshire County.
At her death in 1937, Wharton left $2,000 of her $182,211 estate to Cook.