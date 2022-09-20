Wikipedia’s entry for Henry Strong Huntington Jr. (1882-1981) curiously gives as one of its references my book “Henry Knox and the Revolutionary War Trail in Western Massachusetts” (McFarland, 2012).
Yes, the book in two sentences refers to Burgoyne Trail Associates, the nudist colony Huntington promoted in Otis in the 1930s. But only because the name was historically false; captured British Gen. John Burgoyne did not follow the Knox Trail from Albany to Boston in 1777 after the Battle of Saratoga. He traveled instead through central Berkshire County.
I can tell you, from research I did in the 1980s, that Huntington, of Scarsdale, N.Y., was intrigued with the concept of social nudism after twice visiting camps in Europe. He edited the magazine The Nudist. He purchased 350 acres in Otis and Sandisfield from Fred Preston in 1933. It was the old Capt. Isaac Norton farm, later the country place of Connecticut Supreme Court Associate Justice Charles M. Robinson. Huntington invited friends to join him and his wife, Edith, to enjoy the sunshine.
Andy Morandi, who at the time ran the Otis Hotel, once told me club members stayed at the old red farmhouse. They played tennis or took walks.
“I don’t think there were ever more than a dozen or 15 people there,” he said.
The guests, Charles Humason said years ago, visited his store. “He and his wife were very nice, They came first, then the others on weekends.” Townspeople took everything in stride, he said. “It was all posted, you weren’t supposed to go there.”
His sister-in-law, Thelma Humason, said, “I was working at the store at the time. When we delivered groceries there, we had to call first and we had to ring a big bell at the entrance.”
Some snuck in to look. William Tacy, of Lee, said, “They’d be out there bare, playing tennis or volleyball or swimming in the pool.” One July 4, he and some young friends for a little sport set off firecrackers near the camp.
Eileen Brennan, of Sheffield, told me she went to Burgoyne Trail Associates as a 9-year-old. “My father was a psychiatrist, my mother a psychologist. They went there for seminars while us kids ran around outdoors. We went there until I was about 12.
“One of the best times I had there was one day when we went berrying — blueberries, not raspberries.
“Nudism is fantasized as being sexy, but once you were there it wasn’t,” she said. “And we all dressed for dinner. There were certain manners.”
Della Markham as camp cook kept her apron and other clothes well buttoned and zippered.
The press attempted to create controversy. “Otis township will be invaded by nudist cult during summer,” The Boston Globe headlined one story.
Burgoyne Trail Associates representative Tisley Boone told The North Adams Transcript there was no nudist camp at the Otis colony; rather, it was a health center with sun baths. “The use of the word ‘nudist,’ as generally accepted by society, is entirely wrong and misrepresents us. It is true there will be sun and air bathing in accord with the most approved principles,” he said.
State police said they wouldn’t visit the heavily wooded camp unless there were some sort of commotion. Officers did apparently remove two inebriated trespassers on one occasion.
Attendance at the camp waned. It didn’t help when the commonwealth of Massachusetts wanted to expand its state forest, near the Civilian Conservation Camp, near Upper Spectacle Pond, with land just west of the colony.
Huntington continued the ultra-tanners’ retreat until at least 1941 — “Cheerfulness is gained from going without clothes,” he insisted — but he, too, lost interest.
The property became Camp Sequena, a summer facility operated by the Connecticut Trails Council of Girl Scouts of America. In 1972, it was turned into the vacation home development Otis Wood Lands.
Donna and I a few years ago walked part of the abandoned Knox Trail from the old CCC camp site at Upper Spectacle Pond east and took a spur trail that brought us to the edge of the housing development. We also drove the loop around the Wood Lands. No ghosts haunted the place; everyone was wearing clothes.