Farmers are hard workers, it goes without saying, always have been.
“Perhaps in no trade, occupation or profession is there so much toil for the pay received as with the farmer,” wrote C.O. Perkins in 1868, “as he waits long and with great patience for the returns of his labor. But these returns are measurably sure; and as he reaches his hand down to the earth for an honest living he feels that he has prejudiced no man’s just rights. And the farmer, having toiled long and hard for what he gets, knows the value of what he has.”
The author was leading up to a pronouncement that agrarians needed to get with the times: stop scything crops each year and invest in a mechanical mowing machine.
Perkins gave persuasive figures to back up his directive: “A man with a machine and span of horses will cut five acres in five hours; with rake and one horse will rake five acres in two hours.” If a man’s or horse’s labor is worth 25 cents an hour, that’s a savings of $6.50.
The essay is in a thick volume, “Sixteenth Annual Report of the Secretary of the Massachusetts Board of Agriculture,” bound with “Abstract of Returns of the Agricultural Societies of Massachusetts” (1868). I have a copy of the dense book thanks to my Connecticut cousin George Cleveland. (Both of our families had migrated from the Eastern Townships of Quebec to New England in the late 1940s.)
He thought I needed the book. And of course I did.
I found the Perkins message articulate and cogent, delivered at the Housatonic Agricultural Society fair and cattle show in Great Barrington. Perkins lived in Becket. In the 1860s, he alternated growing corn, hay and oats. He was an enthusiastic writer; his “Rearing and Training Colts” appeared in Farmer’s Magazine for June 1857, as an example.
Charles Orton Perkins was born in 1820, the son of Origen A. and Sarah Messenger Perkins, lifelong farmers in Becket who carried on the smallholding of Origen’s parents, Ephraim and Mary Perkins. The Perkins line descended from John Perkins of Newent, Gloucestershire, England, who came to Nantucket in 1630.
C.O. Perkins and his first wife, Joanna Serepta C. Snow (1824-1845), had a son Fred, who married Mary F. May. C.O. with his second wife, Serepta’s sister Olive C. Snow (1818-1884), had two daughters: Belle and Blanche, the latter twice wed, to the Rev. R.F. Alger and after his death to Amos A. Roper.
While he participated in area agricultural society activities, it wasn’t enough for C.O. Perkins, who instigated the Berkshire Farmer’s Festivals at the Curtis Hotel in Lenox in January 1865. Well attended by farmers and their wives, there were morning and afternoon sessions, meals and music and dancing in between and after. The winter gatherings continued in rotating towns. In 1868, it was Berkshire House in Great Barrington, Perkins presiding, when it was decided that year to organize officially. At the 1871 session, speakers included Levi Beebe: “No cock of the roost is more independent than the sage of Beartown,” said a Berkshire County Eagle correspondent.
Perkins at 1872’s session hosted by Hinsdale’s Highland Agricultural Society praised the thriftiness and work ethic of Berkshire farmers, but lamented Massachusetts’ tax on debt, “which has a tendency to drive young farmers into states where that practice does not prevail,” according to another Eagle report.
After circling to meetings in Taghkanic Inn in Sheffield, Housatonic House in Lee, Burbank House in Pittsfield and Wilson House in North Adams, the farmers returned to the Curtis Hotel in 1889 for their 25th annual event. Alonzo Bradley, of Lee, bragged at the podium that one farm in Lee had produced 800 bushels of potatoes and 115 bushels of oats on an acre the previous season.
Perkins was a Becket selectman and school committeeman. “He represented the Berkshire agricultural society as delegate to the state board at Boston, was the originator of the farmers festival and always ready for a social time among the farmers,” The Pittsfield Sun told readers in 1887.
Perkins in 1870 visited his son Fred, who was well established in Oswego, Kan., and ended up buying a home there. Daughter Blanche joined him. He opened a mercantile, became a bank director and dabbled in real estate in Oswego and in Fort Scott. Perkins found agricultural opportunities far better in the West:
“The fertile upland and the intervening intervals of alluvial valleys which will produce large crops of corn, together with the bold bluffs deep hollows and numerous streams, bordered with timber, make it peculiarly well adapted to stock raising,” he told an interviewer for the Fort Scott Daily Monitor in 1881.
Perkins when in Massachusetts in later years put up at the Snow homestead in Becket, where his wife had stayed, disdaining Kansas. He went South in winter, for health reasons, accompanied by Blanche. He died in Thomasville, Ga., in 1887.
The Berkshire Farmers Festival, also called the Berkshire Farmers Institute, met for one of the last times at the Berkshire Inn in Great Barrington in 1893.