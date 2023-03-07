Cornelia Stratton Parker was a popular lecturer and prolific writer. Her fiction included “Joyous” (1924), depicting a courageous young widow, and “Fabulous Valley: A Novel of Historic Pennsylvania” (1956). But she had first gained attention with a nonfiction work, “An American Idyll: The Life of Carleton H. Parker” (1920), about her marriage to a professor who specialized in labor politics.
Carleton (1878-1918) died of heart disease during the influenza epidemic. Before that, he and Cornelia had two sons — Carleton Hubbell Jr. (1908-1985), who married artist Anne Eaton, and James Stratton (1909-1956) — and one daughter, Alice Lee (1916-2004), who married Kenneth Wilson.
Cornelia’s account of travel overseas, “Ports and Happy Places: An American Mother and Her Sons See Europe” (1924), merited a sequel: “More Ports, More Happy Places: Further Adventures of an American Mother and Her Children in Europe” (1926).
Born in Oakland, Calif., Cornelia Stratton (1885-1972) studied psychology and psychiatry in Boston, Chicago, Berlin, New York, Zurich, Budapest and Vienna. She lived in Cambridge before she settled in New York City in 1919 only to uproot to Switzerland from 1921 to 1926.
Parker stepped up her writing following her husband’s death. She contributed a multipart series on “Working with the Working Women” to Harper’s in 1921, describing experiences in a chocolate shop, brassworks, laundry, dress factory, pillowcase workroom and hotel pantry environments. She wrote columns for the North Adams Transcript as well as The Atlantic. Sometimes there was overlap; she described her experiences chairing the Foreign Policy Committee of the Williamstown League of Women Voters in a piece for The Atlantic in 1945, for example.
After returning from Europe in 1932, Parker purchased a 200-year-old farmhouse in South Williamstown, as she described in “Wanderer’s Circle” (1934). It was the old Comstock homestead. She called it Swiss Meadows. Kirkus Reviews said the author “has looked on life and found it good, has lived it to the uttermost of a tremendously vital, energetic nature, and still finds enjoyment in settling down on the Perfect Farm in New England.”
Parker herself posited: “The main trouble with this civilized world isn’t that we adventure too much, but that we fail to adventure enough.” Still, she found comfort in the Berkshires where she could “mix manure with music, cultivation and culture.”
She lectured widely. She was a guest in 1933 of the North Adams State Teachers College faculty, giving a vivid portrayal of her travels abroad, her experiences as a writer and her meetings with Sigmund Freud and Frederick “Max Brand” Faust, among others.
As a Transcript reporter described her, “When she is speaking, her mouth breaks out into a sudden smile which is contagious. One can tell her mood just by watching her mobile face which expresses annoyance, joy, surprise or a deep sadness.”
In 1934, she tackled the topic “Life Begins at Seven” for the Pittsfield College Club.
In 1935, she told members of Northampton’s Woman’s Club, “Young people should have a dignified, private place to make love,” apparently urging private romancing, not sex. “Congestion permeates and ramifies every nook and cranny of our existence … There is too much insecurity and too much unhappiness, and it is the duty of everyone to become intelligent about the situation.”
In 1936 at the Pittsfield YMCA, she impressed upon young Berkshire Hills High School Conference delegates the difference between “a good life” and “a swell time.”
The writer in 1939 began to welcome guests to her home for breakfasts, teas, lunches, dinners or overnight stays.
Her son, California-born C.H. Parker Jr., grew up in Switzerland, was educated at Harvard, served in the Merchant Marines, taught at the Choate School in Connecticut and founded in 1939 the Carleton Parker School, a private school for boys at Swiss Meadows. The venture ended when most of the faculty left for World War II military service.
His brother James, a native of Cambridge, also based at Swiss Meadows, built the first ski tow at Sheep Hill in Williamstown and was a Williams College ski coach from 1934 to 1936 and 1949-50. He instructed skiing at Mount Rainier, Wash., from 1946 to 1948. Working for Lowell Thomas Cinerama Productions in Pakistan in 1956, he took a camera crew to Nepal to film the coronation of that country’s new king. He died when the crew, shooting Indus River rapids, capsized. The other six members of the crew survived.
The main house at Swiss Meadows burned to the ground in 1949, deeply muddy roads preventing timely arrival of fire-fighting personnel. A visitor in 1934 had admired the dining room’s resemblance to a European peasant’s cottage, with its paneled walls, huge brick fireplace shelves laden with pewter and green and yellow pottery.
The 550-acre estate was sold out of the family in 1951 to Joseph B. Agnelli, general manager of the Bell Syndicate. He sold his vacation place in 1964 to a partnership that managed a bed-and-breakfast inn. World Plan Executive Council acquired it in 1977, then International Cooperation and Development in 1984, turning the place into a Transcendental Meditation Society training center for students to do charity work in Africa and South and Central America. In 2018, the property was on a town’s list of real estate tax delinquents.
Then living in Martha’s Vineyard, Parker died in 1971.