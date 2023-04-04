It really wasn’t Bert Noble’s fault; he just did what the Stockbridge selectmen asked. And created a minor international incident in 1904 when he arrested Hugh Gurney, Third Secretary of the British Legation, for surpassing the speed restriction for automobiles. Judge Henry C. Phelps of Lee Police Court fined Gurney $25.
The British ambassador, Sir Mortimer Durand (1850-1924), a summer dweller in Lenox, was enraged that Massachusetts Gov. John L. Bates reported the matter to the State Department. The State Department reported it to the president. Gurney surely held immunity from prosecution, Durand said. Judge Phelps said he “found nothing in the Massachusetts common law which exempted any one from breaking the laws of the State, and he acted accordingly.”
The incident made headlines around the world.
S. Albert Noble (1863-1942), a Stockbridge grocer by profession — partnered with Adam Schilling — was a capable lawman. He had been appointed a deputy by Berkshire County Sheriff Charles W. Fuller in 1903, reappointed by Sheriff John Nicholson and kept as an honorary deputy by Sheriff J. Bruce McIntyre. He was also a town constable.
But luck wasn’t with him. Just the month before, he had been obliged to order a 70-year-old Stockbridge resident, Emilia F. Brewer, sister of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice David J. Brewer, to remove herself from an 18-inch hole in the ground, one of three dug near her home Hillside for the installation of telephone poles. He carried Miss Brewer to her house. She immediately ran back to her protest station — she had a maid sit in her place while she made brief trips home for meals, and when it looked like she would have to spend the night, she had a small tent put up.
Townsfolk chuckled at Noble’s futile effort. Townsmen including Alexander Sedgwick, Dr. H. Cecil Haven, P.H.F. Kobbe and Allen T. Treadway visited Brewer and offered support for her position. Ultimately, the protestor prevailed. The pole location was shifted.
In the Gurney matter, an expert automobilist was hired “to make a series of trials with Mr. Gurney’s machine to demonstrate that it is not capable of 20 to 25 miles an hour, a rate of speed which [Deputy] Sheriff Noble of Stockbridge says the car was running last Saturday when he notified Gurney that he was breaking the speed law.
“It is said that the car is a one-cylinder, four-horse power car, with a specially low gear, as Mr. Gurney is said to be adverse to high speed. No one at the garage where Mr. Gurney’s automobile is cared for could be found this evening to ascertain if trials of speed were to be made,” The Boston Daily Globe reported.
The garage was Thomas Morse’s in Lenox, where Gurney was a regular customer. His motorcar was a Locomobile steamer. It only needed one gear and had lots of pep. Surely it could have traveled at more than 25 mph, probably more than 50.
But the whole matter, as it turned out, was an obfuscation.
Gurney was not driving or even in the car at all, and he only took upon himself the responsibility through a feeling of chivalry to the young man to whom he had lent the vehicle, Amos Schermerhorn.
Schermerhorn, 18, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Egmont Schermhorn of New York and Lenox, according to The New York Times.
Noble had flagged down the Gurney vehicle near the Edwards monument in Stockbridge. Schermerhorn was at the wheel, but Gurney, apprised of the situation as the car’s owner, gallantly accepted blame. He agreed to go immediately to court, bringing the officer with him.
“On the way to town Noble pulled out his watch and said that they were again going faster than the law allowed,” according to The Washington Post.
And the whole thing blew out of proportion.
A higher court soon directed the Massachusetts Secretary of State to apologize to Gurney, and the fine was hastily remitted. Phelps was also directed to apologize, though he couldn’t figure why.
His position tainted, Gurney was transferred to The Hague, later to Brazil.
Notoriety tapped Noble on the shoulder a third time in 1905, though not so dramatically, when three youths threw vegetables at William Jones, a 19-year-old Black man, as he drove a wagon with three passengers past the Children’s Chimes Tower on Halloween evening. Jones drew a revolver and fired off a shot. He unwittingly struck Walter Webster, 18, who succumbed to a wound to the neck. Jones turned himself in to Officer Noble.
Webster’s cohorts had also lobbed a few apples at Noble, so he knew what was going on. The young men claimed their prank was innocent.
Jones told The Berkshire County Eagle, “I shot to frighten, not to injure, our assailants, and fired at the ground. “I carried the revolver with me for the purpose of killing skunks that I sometimes run across in taking walks.”
A judge decreed Jones was guilty of gross negligence, rather than malice, and sentenced him to nine months to a year in prison.
In 1930, Noble had his own case to solve: Who were the hunters who shot tame pheasants on his posted property as they nibbled corn amongst his flock of chickens?
Noble finally resigned as deputy sheriff in January 1938. At that time he was the oldest member on the force. Noble held onto his position as town constable a while longer. He died in 1942.