Dillon Wallace, a telegraph operator at the State Line signal tower in Williamstown for several years — he boarded with Mr. and Mrs. William N. Grundy — left for New York to attend law school, and in 1903 became an explorer.
He ventured into the interior of Labrador, home of the Naskapi aboriginals where few outsiders had explored. Leonidas Hubbard Jr., assistant editor of Outing magazine, organized the trip. They started from Rigolet and Hamilton Inlet on Aug. 1, 1903.
Wallace in a letter told his Williamstown cousin George Grundy of the excursion, and that information was relayed to the North Adams Transcript, which told readers the party included George Elson, an experienced Cree guide who joined from a northern trading post of the Hudson Bay Company.
Each man carried a rifle. They had a small canoe, fishing tackle, cameras and enough food for 10 days. Hubbard gave some of their provisions to settlers to avoid transporting them over the rugged terrain.
What followed was a serial news broadcast in slow motion and not always accurate.
In his last letter before departure, dated July 14, Wallace said Mina Hubbard, who had been with them, was ill and left the group. “With ice and snow on land and icebergs floating about, before breakfast, we landed Mrs. Hubbard on the bleak, desolate coast of Labrador, at Battle Harbor. She had been sick all the day before, and before leaving Mr. Hubbard she broke down and cried. But she had to leave us there to get a return board to the Canada coast.”
The adventurers became lost. “Party Perished,” came word from the mail steamer Virginia that ported at St. Johns, Newfoundland, conveying what was told by an Innu native. By mid-November, still no word, The Transcript said. Boston-based Outing magazine was published from 1882 to 1923. Its editor, Caspar Whitney, still believed there was hope for their survival.
Wire dispatches in January 1904 told of Hubbard’s death of starvation. Wallace said he and Elson hoped to reach Quebec by dog train in April, bringing back Hubbard’s body.
Annie Wallace, of New York, received a telegram from her brother, and she relayed word to relatives in Williamstown and Cheshire, and they told the newspaper.
A relief party set out Feb. 10 in charge of Cluny Macpherson, “who is thoroughly acquainted with the country into which Wallace and Hubbard went … Mr. Macpherson [of Scottish Highlands stock] is a great, strong man, who is thoroughly acquainted with the Labrador coast, and has the finest dog team from Newfoundland to Rigolet. If he meets the party it will receive the best and kindest help.”
Wallace and Elson were reduced to eating their cowhide mittens. Somehow they reached a lumber camp near Battle Harbor in late February. The explorers said they had lived on fish and game until September, when it became too cold for fish to bite and too snowy to track game. They scraped dried caribou bones to make soup. They reached interior Lake Michakaman. Wallace said, “Before we began our retreat from the big lake I had lost thirteen inches in waist measure. Our bones were sticking through the skin. At length one day Hubbard could not carry his little pack into camp.” After Hubbard expired, with barely any matches left to start a fire, Wallace and Elson continued, with every expectation they would also die. They trudged 80 miles or so to where they found trappers. Wallace’s latest letter was carried by a lumberman on a dog sled.
At a whale factory at Cape Charles, they were given passage on the steamer “Aurora.”
Wallace and Elson accompanied Hubbard’s body to New York by May. Wallace came to Williamstown in July with the guide, and they stayed with Wallace’s relatives.
Elson made friends in Williamstown and was back in the town in November 1905. Mrs. Hubbard was also there, staying with her own friend, the Rev. James E.C. Sawyer. Both Hubbard and Elson were back in February 1906, and Elson attended a talk given by Mrs. Hubbard at the sportsmen’s show.
Wallace wrote a book about his experiences: “The Lure of the Labrador Wild.”
Wallace hadn’t had enough of Labrador and signed on for another trek in 1905 in the company of men named Eaton and Stanton, returning the next year without incident.
Mina Hubbard, who felt strongly that Wallace had not done well by her husband, planned her own attempt to go into the Labrador interior in 1905. She recruited Elson, who greatly admired her stamina though did not necessarily agree with her sentiments about Wallace, to guide her. She and Wallace met unexpectedly in Labrador — not on friendly terms — and she abandoned her trip. She wrote her own book, “A Woman’s Way Through Unknown Labrador.” She married Harold T. Ellis and moved to England.
Wallace gave up law and joined the staff of Outing. He made a third expedition to Labrador and another to the Arctic. He hunted artifacts in Mexico. He wrote 28 more books. He married Jennie F. Currie, of New York, and after her death, Leila G. Hinman of Cleveland.
Williamstown’s adventurer died in Beacon, N.Y., in 1939.