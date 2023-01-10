Industrial incubators are in the news.
Kellogg Steam Power is a little recognized early example of a business incubator in Pittsfield. It filled a need for manufacturing power sources when all river water privileges were taken and installation of boilers and steam engines was expensive.
Ensign Kellogg, president of Pontoosuc Woolen Mill and Agricultural National Bank among other ventures, was a strong booster of enterprise.
In an 1855 address, he said, “Manufactures are of great public value in expanding the field of human enterprise. One of the best eulogiums upon manufactures is found in the fact that they are necessary to establish the independence of a nation. No people can meet, with fortitude, the various crises that await nations, without having, within themselves, the means of subsistence, clothing, implements of labor, and all the panoply of defense.”
The building
Kellogg rounded up investors in 1874 to construct a building that furnished boiler steam to its tenants. This filled a vital need until transmission of alternating current came of age.
Nathan Gallup Brown, a successful businessman in several ventures including a twine factory and a Balmoral skirt manufactory, was the first president of Steam Power in Morningside, in the vicinity of Boston & Albany Railroad. William R. Plunkett and Brown were later presidents. Daniel J. Dodge was the building’s first superintendent.
Building contractors included Baker (masonry), Munyan Brothers (floors), Samuel Woodruff (100-horsepower steam engine), H.S. Russell (boilers) and Clark (line shafting). The four-level Italianate brick structure with distinctive square towers is on Brown Street.
Early tenants included Edwin Saunders’ Silk Manufacturing (“He will employ from 100 to 200 hands, most of whom will be girls, who can be hired here and taught to tend machinery,” The Pittsfield Sun said) and Pittsfield Tack, later Musgrove Knitting. Massachusetts Paper of Springfield (40 hands) leased the upper floor in 1881.
There were two large water tanks in the building’s attic for fire protection. Unexpectedly the spring water used for the power plant proved to be hard, so Lake Ashley in Washington had to be tapped as a new source.
In business
A Berkshire County Eagle reporter visited the factory in 1880 and wrote: “It has high ceilings the floors are substantial, and the light is admirable for the delicate business to be carried on there. Two broad stairways lead to the three floors, and two elevators operated by steam are also in the towers. A branch track leads directly from the railroad to the east side of the building. The [Terry Clock] machinery of which there is from $15,000 to $20,000 worth, has arrived, and will be running in a short time. A line of shafting 160 feet runs to the east side of the room, to the tower and from there to the case shop, a wooden building adjoining on the northeast side; another line 150 feet in length runs on the west side. One cannot describe the many curious lathes, presses, drills and hundreds of dies and patterns, which are to make up the outfit of the establishment. … The south hall will be the machine room, or movement department, where the pressing, drilling, cutting, etc., is done; the north half is where the parts are collected, put together, fitted and finished, and put into the cases ready for shipment. In the northeast corner the company’s office is located, and conveniently fitted up with desks, safe, etc.”
There were not-infrequent turnovers of building occupants, as was to be expected. Pittsfield Tack relocated to the Van Valkenburg carriage factory building on McKay Street in 1883. D.M. Collins knitters moved in. When Terry Clock left the same year for a location on South Church Street (the Clocktower Building) the next year, finding the Kellogg Steam space too dusty, noisy and jarring. The building was sold at auction in 1886, the high bid of $18,250 coming from John Allen Root representing a syndicate. The building was nearly idle in 1889, when Pittsfield Manufacturing leased the whole complex for a knitting mill. Farrell & May Shoe continued its lease on the second floor, employing 40 workers. The Morningside neighborhood, residential and industrial, was growing; it had its own railroad stop. Tillotson’s put up a new mill nearby.
Steam power lapsed, but the building found later uses as a warehouse and furniture retailer. In its day, it met an unfilled industrial power void.