“You might as well attempt to draw a load of ice safely through Hades as to get any measure through the Legislature simply on its merits,” attorney and state Rep. Thomas M. Judd said in 1873, voicing his frustration that the Massachusetts Legislature and governor refused to further underwrite construction of the Lee & New Haven Railroad through Becket, Otis and Sandisfield after work had already been underway.
Initial rail service in South Berkshire came through State Line, with a connection completed in 1842 to Sheffield and North Canaan, Conn., and south. The Western Railroad also passed through State Line from Pittsfield. But Glendale, Lee and Lenox industries were left out, the solution coming with the Stockbridge & Pittsfield Railroad, which linked with the Housatonic Railroad rails in VanDeusenville, winding along the Housatonic River to Lee then north to Lenox and Pittsfield. Housatonic Railroad immediately leased the line, the successor New York, New Haven & Hartford taking over in 1892
Believing freight charges to be extravagant, Lee aspired to become a rail hub in other directions. Chartered in 1871, the Lee & West Stockbridge line would have gone through Glendale to Rockdale in West Stockbridge. Its funds depleted, the directors quit the endeavor in 1873, though quite a bit of the roadbed had been cleared.
An even earlier 1848 charter for a Pittsfield & New Haven Railroad to run via Lee south through the Farmington River valley was revived in 1864 as the Lee & New Haven. Construction began with a $300,000 state loan. Lee voters subscribed to $75,000 in stock in 1869, the next year Otis and Tolland were good for $105,000, Sandisfield for $25,000.
That project was abandoned for lack of sufficient funding due largely to the “financial revulsion” of 1873.
Taking a closer look at the Lee & New Haven, it went east to Greenwater Pond in West Becket, then turned south, where conveniently it would have gone by businesses owned by Orlow Northway (1820-1892). Northway, a director and first president of the rail line, pledged $10,000 to the cause. Besides raising Hereford cattle, he owned the New Boston Inn, the general store and four tenement houses in New Boston and a woodworking factory in Roosterville. He was a Sandisfield selectman in the 1850s and ‘60s.
As the railroad’s clerk, Judd made a good fight. Both houses on Beacon Hill approved an extension of the commonwealth’s loan, but Gov. William B. Washburn vetoed the measure. That was what Rep. Judd was sputtering about.
By 1874, the corporation had spent $111,496.05 and had only 19 miles of construction completed by contractor J.B. Davis & Co., no rails in place. Two years later, the towns and other litigants sued the commonwealth for reimbursement for costs already incurred. The matter was referred to committee, of course.
“The Governor’s unexpected and unprecedented veto has knocked the railroad into pi,” The Valley Gleaner’s editor, J.A. Royce, opined. “After the road has been grade through most of the deep cuts and fillings, and after one hundred thousand dollars of hard-earned money has been spent, one man interposes his veto power ….”
Berkshire County Deputy Sheriff Nash held a foreclosure auction of some 25 miles of railroad equity in 1884 to satisfy the contractor for unpaid expenses of $20,000. “The road would be an excellent thing for the section through which it was proposed to run, the region now being isolated and fast declining, simply for the lack of railway facilities,” lamented the Berkshire County Eagle.
The comment echoed Judd’s remarks in 1873; speaking to the legislative assembly for more than an hour, and received considerable sympathy. The Housatonic Railroad charged Lee manufacturers $1.25 a ton or more for carrying freight a dozen miles to Pittsfield. Representatives from neighboring towns, however, said the line was duplicative of the Housatonic Railroad, and the number and size of industries in Otis and Sandisfield by any measure small, and the growth of marble quarries only predicted.
Judd’s story is interesting and ironic. Born in Monterey, he died in Boston in 1888, crushed by cars when visiting the rail yard. He had studied law and was active in Republican politics. He and his wife lived in Lee. But “drink and politics soon caused him to neglect his business,” the Pittsfield Sun said. “He was such a spendthrift with money, too, that earnings and borrowings and collections were insufficient and he forged Elizur Smith’s name to notes which cost his father $11,000 to settle up.”
So somewhere out there, there’s an unfinished railroad track bed.