Luther Burnham Hall lived an all-too-brief life in the musical world of Roaring ‘20s big bands and dance orchestras.
Luther, known as Abe, was the oldest of four children of miller Edward Oliver Hall and his wife, the former Ellen G. Loomis. Born in 1903, he grew up on Grove Street in the Brooklyn section of Great Barrington with two sisters and a brother. He was a 1920 graduate of Searles High School, completing the general course. After a three-year General Electric drafting department training program, he joined the drawing-table team. He belonged to the American Institute of Electrical Engineers and as a charter member of the Stanley Club in Pittsfield, during two years on the entertainment committee, he organized numerous dances and other entertainments.
He played bass drum in the General Electric Company Band and joined trumpeter Harold V. May’s orchestra for three and a half years. May was a mechanical engineer with GE.
As a mark of his professionalism, he became a member of Pittsfield Musicians’ Union.
Hall was a musical chameleon. In 1924, May introduced a new instrument, a bass Sousaphone. Hall tooted it for the annual grange ball in Pittsfield. Then the musicians took the program to Great Barrington, playing 20 selections including old-time melodies and marches. The small orchestra performed “Dream Daddy” and “After the Storm.” Vocalists were Luke Madden and violinist Carolyn Chown. May’s orchestra included three women instrumentalists.
May’s Orchestra made a field trip to Springfield in July 1924 to listen to Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra in concert. Whiteman earlier that year had debuted the breath-taking jazz-classical masterpiece “Rhapsody in Blue” at Aeolian Hall in New York City, the composer George Gershwin at the keyboard, Ross Gorman on clarinet. Whiteman had commissioned the score.
The Pittsfield musicians returned home from Springfield with the music ringing in their ears and aspirations of all kinds blossoming in their hearts.
That month at Pittsfield’s Masonic Hall: “May’s Royal Orchestra; Abe Hall and His Barking Sousaphone; New Valentino Costumes; All Welcome 50¢” invited an advertisement in The Berkshire Evening Eagle.
The musicians played for dances, offering accompaniment for everything from Irish waltzes to broom dances to the Lindy.
In winter 1927, Hall’s own small orchestra provided music for the Dormitory Men of the Y.M.C.A. — he was one of them — that included vaudeville acts as well as music. Hall and several of his fellow Y tenants each summer rented a lakefront cottage for a seasonal respite during Y kitchen staff vacations.
Hall’s last musical engagement was drumming with the May broadcasting orchestra for an October 1927 appearance on radio station WGY in Schenectady. Hall sang two vocal selections.
He died in November 1927 of complications from scarlet fever.
“No more likable fellow ever trod the floor of building 43,” lamented his friend J.L. McLaughlin Jr. in a letter to The Berkshire Evening Eagle. “I can well remember his staying after those bridge parties until 12 o’clock clearing away the tables and chairs, his serving as a waiter at the evening club meetings, and leading the group singing. He always was ready and willing to help wherever he could,” the writer said.
His death was a sour note to a promising future.
While preparing for an illustrated talk I will give on the 196th Company, Civilian Conservation Corps camp at York Lake for Berkshire Historical Society at Arrowhead on Sept. 14 (at 5:30 p.m.), I revisited my files. Thanks to Christine “Tina” Korte (1932-2009) of Great Barrington, I have several issues of “The Beaver,” the Sandisfield camp’s newspaper, to show at my program.
I wasn’t expecting to find a photo taken by Pittsfield photographer George W. Henzel. Hall is sitting at his unusual drum kit, which includes two snares, a bass, a gong, cathedral chimes and two kettle drums.
Korte had given the image to me when I visited her in 2007 at her home on Bridge Street. She said Hall grew up in Great Barrington and later played for May’s Orchestra in Pittsfield. I should have asked more, but was more interested in the CCC history at the time.
So here I’m catching up.