Mary McCarthy (1799-1911), of West Stockbridge, became widely if briefly noted in the national press because she lived to be 112.
She led a simple life. As The Boston Sunday Globe described it, her shanty was “a low-roofed structure of less than one story, high banked all about with dirt, whitewashed, and with a big, wide door, small half windows and a stone step.”
The home was in the hamlet of Leete Ore Bed on West Center Road. Iron ore mining was rampant in that section from the 1830s to late 1890s. By the time of the newspaper’s visit in September 1908, the Hudson Iron Co. operation had fizzled and most small homes were abandoned.
McCarthy (or McCarty) was born in Ireland and immigrated to the United States. She fled Manhattan at the time of draft week in July 1863, when the Irish Catholic working community rose in loud and violent protest against Congress’ laws conscripting men to fight in the Union Army. Protestors resented unfair favoritism to those who could pay a commutation fee to hire substitutes and avoid conscription.
McCarthy came north in company of other Irish who went to work excavating limonite. She said when she came, “the ore mines were all going and there were many of my friends here. Mrs. Flannery and Mrs. Riley and Tom Coleman and ‘Biddy’ Daly all lived nearby and knew me well, but they have gone.”
“The ore bed region was then the center of a flourishing settlement,” The Berkshire Courier noted in 1911. “It was a bit of old Ireland set down among the New England hills. Quaint shanties, typical of the ‘little green isle,’ so dear to the heart of this people were there built … There was a flourishing school … Strong, able-bodied miners toiled in the depths of the ground ….”
She took in laundry. She remained single. She persevered.
The paper attempted to capture McCarthy’s voice: “Sure it’s all right I am. Me wants are few. I have me bite of bread and me cup of tay, me garden to look after, with its praties and cabbage, and me hens. Sure it is a bit lonely I do be after getting now and thin, but musha there is many another do be worse off.”
“Look at my hands,” she told The Courier. “My fingers are all bent from scrubbing and washing. I used to go out by the day and worked from breakfast time till dark for 70 cents. That’s what they paid me. They tell me now a girl gets $1.50 a day and three meals.”
She grew potatoes and cabbages and stored them over winter in a root cellar below her kitchen. She visited an abandoned, water-filled mine pit with her pole and line. “Mary knows the bullhead season and fishes assiduously,” the Connecticut Western reported.
Tea and snuff were her luxuries. Likewise bread. “Bread is hard to get for she can’t bake in her worn-out stove, in which the dampers are burned off so that the oven won’t heat, and about all the heat goes up the stovepipe.”
The Globe said, “She is allowed to live alone in her little shanty because there is no poor house maintained by the town of West Stockbridge, its town charges being cared for in scattered places. She has refused all overtures to be cared for at any other place than her shanty and there she has lived year after year ‘just waiting to go,’ as she says.”
She looked forward to a rare passerby stopping to chat.
“‘I can only half see, half hear and half walk,’ she said. ‘My company is my cat and my hens. I haven’t been to mass in so many years that I have forgotten all the words I used to say, so I just tell my beads.’”
The New York Sun in its telling of McCarthy’s story cast her as almost helpless, without friends and in want. “This, prominent West Stockbridge people deny…,” The Berkshire Evening Eagle said in December 1908. A family nearby did look in on her regularly, and Fathers Mather and O’Malley called often. And she had a modest financial reserve — including, it turned out, a $200 life insurance policy.
The town was supportive of McCarthy and a dozen others. Typically, a West Stockbridge town report for 1907 indicated payments that fiscal year to “C.W. Kniffin, supplies for Mary McCarty 48 00; C.E. Bostwick, coal for Mary McCarty 13 20; Albert Blake, Mary McCarty 11 59; Vaber Bros., wood for Mary McCarty 3 50.”
The Eagle said she passed her days in an armchair, her nights on a straw mattress. “I am the last of the family. I don’t know why I have lived so long,” she said, her concern being: “If I should drop sick there would be no one to go for the priest.”
Town officials knew when the time was near and hired a nurse, Bridget Conway, to be by her side. A friend, Mrs. Cummings, was there, too. “Old Mary’s” passing was reported from Pennsylvania to Alabama, Indiana to Wisconsin, Boston to New York.
At her death, she was believed to be the oldest person in the commonwealth, and the last link with the town’s industrial peak.