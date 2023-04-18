Bernard A. Drew: The 'Marrying Mdivanis' in the Berkshires

The multi-wed Mdivani brothers — sons of Gen. Zakhari Mdivani (1867-1933) and his wife Elizabeth Viktordovna Sabelewska Mdivani (1884-1922) of the Republic of Georgia — got their first taste of America while living in Dalton just after World War I.
The brothers and siblings would go on to rub elbows with the elites of Hollywood and marry (and divorce) leading starlets and socialites.
Papermaker Zenas Marshall Crane (1878-1936), president of Z. & W.M. Crane Co. and vice president of Crane & Co., trained as an army officer but was never assigned to duty. Instead he worked overseas with Near East Relief in the Russian Caucasus during the conflict. The Berkshire County Eagle carried a lengthy account of his experiences during 19 months in France, Germany, Constantinople, Turkey, Palestine, Syria and Smyrna its issue of Nov. 10, 1920, noting: “There was constant fighting all the time Mr. Crane was in the service, with consequent difficulty in carrying on the work. Owing to the poor condition of the rolling stock, inadequate facilities of all kinds — lack of cars and engines — the transportation problem was at all times serious ….”
During the Russian drive Crane helped place more than 1,000 orphans in temporary care in Army barracks, feeding and clothing them.
“Mr. Crane brought back with him from the Caucasus two boys — two Georgians. They are moderns …,” the newspaper said. “The boys are the sons of General Mdivani who is the commander in chief of Batoum province, where Mr. Crane had landed. During the Russian regime the general was an officer in the Russian army. (His wife had been a confidant of the mystic Grigori Rasputin.) He was an adjutant in the czar’s (Nicholas II’s) household and lived in the palace for five years. … The boys speak Russian and French now. They will first learn our language and then, returning to their country, help it in its struggle for a place in the world. They are now at Mr. Crane’s home in Dalton and for the present will be there as his guests.”
The teens were introduced to the rudiments of papermaking but also to outdoor recreation. Crane had a hunting lodge in Windsor (the future Brookvale Farm on East Windsor Road near Potash Road), according to Gabrielle T. Drew, who wrote about “Interesting Places in Windsor” for the monthly newsletter Progress in October 1962. She said Crane was a friend of her parents the Tourniers, whose farmstead was just uphill, and she well-remembered visits by the Mdivani brothers.
“There was Serge, the dark-haired one, and David, the reddish-haired boy. … They came to our house many times with Marshall,” Drew wrote, “as he used to carry water from our place to his hunting lodge and always used to put his horses up in our barn, for the duration of his stay.”
Drew followed their careers as the Mdivanis set society on fire.
In a 2016 Los Angeles Magazine article, Neal Gabler compared them to the Kardashians. “They arrived in Los Angeles in the 1920s quietly, elegantly, arrogantly, like the royalty they purported to be, and for a while they were treated deferentially — like royalty … They cut a swath through Hollywood as real-life super-romantics, earning the sobriquet ‘The Marrying Mdivanis,’ though they might just as easily have been called ‘The Divorcing Mdivanis,’ ‘The Swindling Mdivanis,’ ‘The Gold-digging Mdivanis,’ ‘The Litigious Mdivanis,’ ‘The Brawling Mdivanis,’ or eventually ‘The Tragic Mdivanis.’”
Taking the Mdivanis one at a time: Serge (1903-1936) was often identified in the press as a prince. After college, he went with his brother David to Oklahoma then California to exploit oil interests. He married actress Pola Negri in 1927. Then he married opera singer Mary McCormic. After that marriage ended, and after his younger brother’s death, he married his former sister-in-law, Louise Astor Mdivani. He died in a Florida polo accident in 1936.
David (1904-1984) teamed with Serge in the petroleum business, Pacific Shore Oil. He landed a few minor roles in the movies. He married the most popular actress of the day, Mae Murray (her fourth wedding). Rudolph Valentino was best man and Pola Negri was maid of honor. After their fiery divorce, David had a fling with French actress and fashion model Arletty then married Virginia Sinclair of the Sinclair oil family. He died of a heart attack.
Alexis (1905-1935) married Louise Astor Van Alen and later Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton.
Nina (1901-1987) was thrice married. Her first husband was Charles Henry Huberich, a professor at Stanford. The Huberichs and David Mdivani visited the Cranes at Brookvale in Windsor in 1935. While traveling there from a Yale-Navy football game in New Haven, the Huberiches briefly stopped in Southington, Conn., where the princess lost $8,000 worth of jewelry when her handbag fell out of their car. The bag was found and returned, but not the gems. Nina’s second husband was Denis Conan Doyle, son of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle — after his death she inherited a third-interest in Sherlock Holmes. Husband number three was Denis’ secretary, Anthony Harwood.
Isabelle Roussadana “Rossie” (1906-1938) must have been considered a family failure. She was married only once, to Spanish muralist Josep Maria Sert.
Crane never married.