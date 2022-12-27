The advent of a new year is often a time of looking back. How about 100 years ago?
In its first issue of 1923, The Berkshire Evening Eagle carried a report: “An extremely wet New Year’s day — under foot, followed the driest New Year’s ever had — from a Volstead standpoint.”
Enabled by the 18th Amendment, which had been ratified in January 1919, the National Prohibition Act Volstead Act — named by for Rep. Andrew Volstead, of Minnesota — was in force, approved in Congress despite a veto by President Woodrow Wilson. Manufacture, transportation or sale of any intoxicating beverage with more than 0.5 percent alcohol was banned. Violations could bring a $5,000 fine or a year behind bars. But it was still legal to drink.
In Berkshire County on Jan. 1, 1923 — a Monday — higher temperatures gave relieve to the dwindling coal bins, but as the Evening Transcript in North Adams reported, “outdoor conditions were not as pleasant. The heavy downpour made bad going and aside from churchgoers few were abroad this morning and remained indoors the rest of the day.”
Massachusetts’ Great and General Court was about to begin its 143rd Legislature. House Speaker B. Loring Young and Senate President Frank G. Allen were both preoccupied with plans to run for higher office — against the sitting governor, Alvin T. Fuller.
Prohibition was on the agenda in Boston. The Transcript noted: “It is understood that ‘dry’ forces [Democrats] are trying to frame some legislation which will make more effective here in Massachusetts the federal prohibition amendment. With the stinging defeat which the ‘drys’ received at the polls in the last election on referendum, it is difficult to see how they can frame any liquor legislation that will pass the Legislature.”
Other issues of the time: Jury reform, women’s vote, Metropolitan District water and, the usual, lower taxes.
On another important front (I exaggerate), Edward Grover, of Savoy, wagered he could drive his Essex five-passenger touring car to Adams and back, “a distance of 15 mile over the mountain through the snow, with its own power,” the Transcript said Jan. 2. “Mr. Grover found no takers for his money, so he said he would perform the feat just to show that he had the goods.
“Accordingly, with Gordon Estes, town postmaster, and two other residents, Harvey Hall and Robert Servanti, he started for Adams. The Essex made good the boast of its owner. Except for having to shovel through one drift, the car plowed its way up and down the mountain and made the round trip in one hour and forty minutes. The car was a 1920 model and had been driven 30,000 miles by John Kreiger of Liberty street, North Adams, when Mr. Grover bought it from Philip D. Powers, Inc., of Adams last April.”
That’s still something to cheer during our more intense Berkshire winters. I mean owning an Essex — built only from 1919 to 1932 by a subsidiary of Hudon based in Detroit. There are few to be found. An Essex would win the 1923 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado in 1923.
Grover (1892-1963) was born in Windsor and lived in Savoy Hollow, Cheshire and later Adams. He ran a fern gathering business for 20 years, initially supplying Brague & Co. of Hinsdale, which wholesaled the woods-picked greens to florists for packing. He also retailed Christmas trees seasonally and brewed and sold spruce oil. He later became a shovel operator and engineer for New England Lime. He was married to the former Blanche Beauchemin. Besides his motoring achievement, Grover would make the news in 1925 for cutting and shipping a municipal Christmas tree to New Orleans. The 45-footer, hewn in Windsor, was declared the largest yule tree seen on the street as is passed through Adams. Grover said he shipped some 39 carloads of evergreen boughs and 17 carloads of Christmas trees across the country. His business was staged at the Old Sawmill grounds near Arnold Lumber.
Elsewhere in the county, the town of Cheshire closed out its financial books $7,000 to the good, not counting indebtedness for a new school; Odd Fellows in Williamstown sponsored a dinner-dance; Mr. and Mrs. James Nagle, of North Adams, reported the first baby of the new year, a son at 8 pounds, 4 ounces; and Manager Raifstanger of the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington offered a daylong bill of movies on the first.
In Lee, the Berkshire Gleaner reported dissatisfaction among sportsmen with suggested changes in the fish and game laws, including a ban on ice fishing. “Many of them enjoy this sort of sport and it is about the only season of the year aside from the opening of the trout fishing season that some of them have the chance to fish.”
The paper also noted the transfer of Shadowbrook, the Carnegie estate in Stockbridge, to the Society of Jesus of New England and expressed impatience that a waiting station at East Lee corner had been removed some months before and had not been replaced, now that more severe weather had arrived.
As we know, Prohibition was repealed with the Blaine Act — named for a Wisconsin “wet,” Republican Sen. John J. Blaine — and ratification of the 21st Amendment by Utah in December 1933.