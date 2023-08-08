Pittsfield native Ralph G. Burton was a forestry dynamo. Among his achievements was the invention of the Biltmore Pachymeter, a device to gauge upper stem tree diameter from the ground.
Jim Caffrey, of Dalton, stewardship manager for The Trustees of Reservations’ Northwest Management Unit and a licensed forester, said he carries a Biltmore stick regularly but had never heard of the Pachymeter until reading a recent article in The Forestry Source published by the Society of American Foresters.
German Carl A. Schenck (1868-1955) founded the Biltmore Forest School in North Carolina. Reputed to be the first professional school of forestry in this country, it was active from 1898 to 1913. Schenck came up with the Biltmore stick, a wooden pole sighted at arm’s length to determine a tree’s diameter at chest height (4.5 feet).
“That was the dawn of forestry in the U.S. and devising tree measurement devices and determining tree volumes was a big deal then,” Caffrey said. “[Burton] wanted to get the volume of the second log. Even now most of the computer programs that determine whole tree volumes are based on an average of the original measurements that people like Burton took.”
The Biltmore Pachymeter could be made of wood, though Burton’s original was metal, 18 inches long and 1.5 inches wide with a rectangular slot down the center. Based on a principle of similar triangles, it has been described as “the simplest device for measuring diameters at different heights, and needs no staff or tripod, but a hypometer.”
Ralph Getman Burton was born in Pittsfield in 1884. After graduating from Pittsfield High School’s English course in 1904, he went to Biltmore to study with Schenck, whose clients included the George Vanderbilt family at their Biltmore estate near Ashville, N.C. Burton completed his studies for bachelor of forestry and forestry engineer degrees.
He came up with the Biltmore Pachymeter in 1906 and described it in a two-page article in the periodical Forestry Quarterly: “Upper diameters of standing trees are, usually, measured with Pressler’s telescope, with Wimmenauer’s telescope, with Winkler’s and Klausner’s instruments, or with the help of an ordinary transit. In all cases, however, the use of the instrument is time taking to such an extent that the American forester must much prefer ‘to cut the tree down’ when desiring to obtain its upper diameters, instead of wasting time and money in the use of instruments.”
He explained how the device is “used in connection with a target or piece of board graduated in inches, marked black and white, which target is fixed horizontally at any point desirable at the base of the tree.”
Apparently the tool was never professionally manufactured, but numerous foresters made their own.
Among Burton’s woods contracts, in 1906 he was called to Albuquerque “to furnish estimates on a large lumber tract for the Zunn Lumber & Trading Co.,” according to the Pittsfield Sun. He was then in Schenck’s employ, serving as an instructor as well as forest cruiser.
He partnered with Taft Read in a forestry business. He took on assignments in New Mexico, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisiana.
In 1910, Burton returned to Pittsfield from Knoxville, Tenn., where he had been conducting forestry work in a swampy area. He exhibited symptoms of what he thought was malaria but was later diagnosed as typhoid fever. Confined to the House of Mercy Hospital, under the care of his father, Dr. Stephen C. Burton, he never recovered. He died at age 26. He was survived by a brother, David, and his father. His mother, Virginia, had died in 1900.
Observed The Berkshire Evening Eagle: “As he grew up he was sensitive to a marked degree in his friendships. He was unusually fond of hunting, though he was more likely to bring back a bunch of rare orchids than game. He was generous in his giving of flowers to those he knew loved them. He was intensely interested in everything related to nature. He was ambitious to make of himself a forestry engineer of the highest rank … He was given many important assignments in forestry work. Just before his fatal illness began, his firm secured a splendid contract and his heart was set upon the filling of it. … He was a fine young man with a career of exceptional promise.”
“That’s too bad that he died so early,” Caffrey said “I found it interesting that someone from Pittsfield would end up down south. In New England at that point was the Yale Forest School … don’t know why he didn’t go there.”