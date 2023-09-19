It was standing room only at the Roosevelt Room at Northampton’s Union Station on Aug. 27 for a service of remembrance for Robert W. Paynter, longtime University of Massachusetts anthropology professor, who died in May.
Bob goes largely uncredited for having nudged the Berkshire community to take a second look at the achievements of Great Barrington son William E.B. Du Bois. Appropriately, Bob’s memorial service was held on the 60th anniversary of Du Bois’ death in Accra, Ghana, at age 95 on the eve of the historic March on Washington at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Bob would tell how the late Homer “Skip” Meade, of Stockbridge, approached him one day with a small bottle in his hand.
“How about if I told you it came from the boyhood homesite of W.E.B. Du Bois?” Skip asked.
Bob replied, “It sounds pretty darned interesting,” later admitting he barely recognized Du Bois’ name at the time. The upshot was he checked out Du Bois and was greatly impressed with the man’s decades-long work toward racial justice. UMass conveniently owned the Great Barrington property, the gift of Professor Edmond Gordon and real estate investor Walter Wilson in 2008. The homestead where Du Bois grew up had been given to him in 1928 by his friends at the NAACP. It became a National Historic Site in 1979.
Anyway, Bob led summer field schools in 1983, 1984, 2003 and 2012. Some townspeople were initially less than thrilled; the name Du Bois still rubbed raw from the time it was dedicated as a Memorial Park in 1969 and the FBI persuaded locals there could be a riot. There was no riot; an audience listened to Julian Bond and others speak.
I first met Bob when he supervised the 2003 field school. The forested site is a small cellar hole (since filled with sand to discourage amateur diggers) and a tumbled chimney. There were scatterings of broken china, rusty metal parts and leather shoe heels. The dwelling had been bulldozed back from the road and left to rot in the mid 1950s.
Bob’s answer when challenged by a neighbor and others about Du Bois’ political affiliations was to tell them generations of Burghardts, Freemans, Pipers and Woosters, not just Du Boises, lived there. He wasn’t being coy; Du Bois had left when he was 9 after his grandfather “Tallow’s” death. The rare and extended line of ownership by free Black Americans from the 1795 to 1954 makes it ripe for study. That mission and the conscientiousness and courtesy of the archaeology students swayed the thoughts of many.
I shadowed Paynter and Kerry Lynch, the field director, and Elizabeth Norris at the site and archivist Quentin Lewis at A.M.E. Zion Church in downtown Great Barrington where, thanks to the Rev. Esther Dozier, the school established its makeshift laboratory to clean, identify and catalog finds. The building will soon be the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy.
At the memorial service for Bob, family members (including his wife Linda Morley and son Braden), childhood and current friends, faculty members and others spoke warmly of the archeologist. A fellow trumpet player said something, a representative from Old Deerfield talked, Bob’s doctoral students had comments. His longtime UMass colleague David Glassberg, specialist in public history, touched on their work creating the interpretive trail at the homesite.
One speaker who struck home was Lewis, who described Bob’s approach with graduate students was to make them colleagues, not clones. He wanted people to use skills they already had to grow their skills through archaeology, and their growth would in turn push Bob to grow.
Hearing Du Bois frequently mentioned, but with no one from Great Barrington rising to speak, I waved a hand to have a turn. I said President James A. Garfield, who attended Williams College, once identified the ideal education as the student sitting on one end of a log and Mark Hopkins at the other.
I said I literally sat on a log at the homesite dig a several times, Bob at the other, and we had conversations about his progress. I provided some perspective to what he was finding in the soil. He (a credentialed academic) treated me (a self-taught local historian) as his equal. I was wiser and empowered by learning some of his research techniques.
Curious, I asked him if professional archaeologists were privy to little-known reference books that allowed them to identify and label objects they uncovered. He amusingly showed me one of the books — Kovel’s “Price Guide to New England Antiques,” I think it was. Archaeology obviously has no easy answers; it means hours of processing and identifying and learning as much more as can be found.
Sometimes Bob and I switched roles on the log. I happened to be recording secretary for the town Zoning Board of Appeals and had access to the Town Hall basement archive, where we kept a file cabinet. I knew the whereabouts of early town records including assessors books. I could help answer a few questions about the homestead.
Speakers at the memorial had to talk a little about ourselves and their own achievements — that’s how we could get across how much Bob’s respect and encouragement nurtured our individual interests and work.
Thanks, Bob. We all were enriched.