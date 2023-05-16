The first book I purchased with my own money was a Sherlock Holmes omnibus. I still dip into it from time to time.
Recently meandering the aisles of Bull Moose Music & Books in Portland, Maine, I spied a double biography I hadn’t known about: “From Holmes to Sherlock” by Mattias Bostrom, translated from the Swedish by Michael Gallagher (2017). It covers everything from the appearance of the first story in Beeton’s Christmas Annual in 1887 to the most recent television series “Elementary” in an engaging style. It took me a week to read the 598-pager, and it got me to wondering what Berkshire links I might find to the London detective.
This is a sampling.
England Brothers in Pittsfield offered copies of “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,” the first collection of short stories, for a special price of 12 cents in 1895.
In 1897, the North Adams Transcript ran a pastiche “Sherlock Holmes Jr.” story, relating how he cornered a bicycle thief. The Valley Gleaner in Lee ran another Junior episode in 1901.
The Berkshire Eagle that year commented: “His ‘doings’ are not of the dime-novel order as interpreted through purely logical channels they appeal to the thoughtful mind and are anything but trashy.”
In 1905, the Transcript ran the chapters of “The Return of Sherlock Holmes.” The Berkshire Eagle serialized Holmes stories in 1930. That paper’s columnist “J.H.” observed: “In [Holmes’] hands the tangled skein of life was raveled back to simple threads.”
An Eagle editorial in 1954 noted the importance of the date Jan. 6 — not 2021, but 1854, the fictional birthdate of Holmes: “In our book, [Arthur] Conan Doyle is the old maestro and Sherlock Holmes a masterpiece who is still unchallenged….”
Thrice-wed Nina Mdivani (1901-1987), one of society’s notorious “Marrying Mdivanis,” visited papermaker Z. Marshall Crane in Dalton in 1935. Nina’s second husband was Denis Conan Doyle, oldest son of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. She inherited Denis’ one-third interest in the Sherlock Holmes literary trove and with husband number three, Anthony Harwood, ground down the Holmes cash cow until it was confiscated by lenders.
Holmes and Watson have appeared relentlessly on Berkshire County stages, the most dramatic time by archetypal actor William Gillette (1853-1937), whose depiction of the sleuth in his own play “Sherlock Holmes” helped propel the hero to even greater fame. He brought the tale to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield in 1904. The show was reprised in 1916. In between, Kirk Brown starred in a dramatization of “A Study in Scarlet” in 1915.
The Bijou Players with Lewis J. Cody in North Adams performed “Sherlock Holmes” in 1912. Pittsfield’s Empire Players dramatized “The Sign of the Four” in 1913 — an advertisement jarring in its depiction of Holmes shooting up with cocaine.
Jumping a few decades, Frank Langella wore the deerstalker cap on the Williamstown Theater Festival’s main stage in 1977. In 1999, Berkshire Theater Festival put on “Crucifer of Blood” featuring Stephen Spinella as the detective. Shakespeare & Company in Lenox offered “The Secret of Sherlock Holmes” in 2007 and, two years later, “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”
In the cinema, the Colonial presented Clara Turner as “Miss Sherlock Holmes” in 1904 and The Lyric screened the two-reel “The Beryl Coronet” in 1913. The Atlas in North Berkshire projected Tom Carrigan’s “Who’s Guilty: A Sherlock Holmes Detective Story” in 1922. Clive Brook was featured in an all-talking cinema drama “The Return of Sherlock Holmes” at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington in 1929.
The 14 popular motion pictures from 1939-1946 featuring Basil Rathbone with Nigel Bruce of course were booked here. Rathbone (1892-1975) himself came to Pittsfield in 1966 as the guest of Berkshire Community College and Miss Hall’s School for a program of Shakespeare, Poe and Ogden Nash readings and his own reminiscences.
Peter Blau, a member of the department store England family, when he conveniently lived on Holmes Road in Pittsfield, was for many years the only county member of the Baker Street Irregulars, established in 1934. He joined in 1959. Stockbridge native Jeff Bradway entered the rolls of the society of Holmes devotees in 2009.
Berkshirites have pilgrimaged to sites depicted in the Holmes-Watson universe. William J. Karner (1840-1931), a Panama Canal engineer who lived in Egremont, for example, reminisced in the Berkshire Courier in 1920 about traveling with friends to Europe, where he made a short detour from Lucerne “to go to Meirengen and up to the [Reichenbach] falls. As we sat in front of the hotel after lunch we could see a part of the falls and could follow the path Holmes took from the hotel up the mountain in pursuit of the man (Moriarty) he was trying to capture and take back to England as a prisoner. We took a more circuitous but easier route which led us to a higher point on the mountain and nearer the upper falls. ...
“It was on this rock the supposed struggle took place between the two men, which ended in Holmes being thrown into the stream and the whirlpool.”
On our London-Scotland excursion in 2012, the Drews deboarded the underground at the Baker Street station and located 221B to see the recreation of the master detective’s quarters.
What else was there to do in London?