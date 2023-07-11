May we approach the bench, your honor?

A 230-year-old bench from Berkshire County's first courthouse lives again: Here's who saved it The project, brought to the Lenox Memorial High shop class by former police chief and carpenter Timothy Face, is nearly ready for display in the downtown Historical Society museum.

It’s the wooden bench described by reporter Clarence Fanto in “Bench restoration was a ‘community project’” in the June 22 edition of The Berkshire Eagle, the bench of historical accuracy. Facts are misgiven in two instances.

Lenox was not the original Berkshire County seat.

Nor was it the first purpose-built courthouse here.

Give Great Barrington some credit.

The first Berkshire County courthouse stood on Main Street between the Episcopal parsonage (now a law office) and Castle Street.

Eighteenth-century residents weary of traveling to Springfield for judicial matters had petitioned for relief. As a result, Berkshire County was carved out of Hampshire County in 1761 and Great Barrington, previously the North Parish of Sheffield, was designated shire town. The first court session was held at the Meeting House in Stockbridge. The first sitting in Great Barrington was in the Meeting House on State Road — there’s a marker at the site, next to the Water Street Cemetery.

Royal Gov. Francis Bernard appointed Joseph Dwight, William Williams, John Ashley and Timothy Woodbridge justices of the Inferior Court of Common Pleas. Typical cases included charges of travel on the Sabbath, fornication and shooting deer illegally. The justices served as a de facto county commission. Dwight became register of probate, and Williams became county sheriff.

Construction of a dedicated courthouse was approved in 1763. The magistrates — with Perez Marsh added to their number —divided the 130-pound cost among nine towns, according to Berkshire County Commission records, “to Building a Court-House for the Use of the County.” Sheffield was assessed the most (37 pounds, 19 shillings, 5 pence), Great Barrington next (21 pounds, 16 shilling, 6 pence). Lenox conspicuously was not charged.

The first open protest against British rule took place outside this building in 1774, as denoted by a stone stele put up in 1890: “Near this spot stood the first court house of Berkshire County, erected 1764.” Inside the small hall of justice in 1781 Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman and Brom “Cato” secured their freedom from slavery. Six years later, rebellious Shaysites mobbed the building.

That is history not to be snubbed.

The 30-by-40-foot wooden, unpainted, story-and-a-half courthouse “fronted to the east, with its gables east and west, and was destitute of architectural pretention or ornament, save a semi-circular window in its eastern gable and some little carved woodwork about the front door,” according to Great Barrington historian Charles J. Taylor in 1882. “Standing as it did but a short distance west from the middle of the street, it occupied a prominent position becoming the uses for which it was intended, and was a conspicuous object in the ill-kept and untidy village. It stood so far into the Main Street as to admit of a pass-way for wagons on either side, to Castle Street in its rear.”

County population and commercial shifts nudged designation of Lenox as the county seat in 1784 and removal of the Superior Court to that town in 1787.

Probate Court sessions returned to Great Barrington in 1819.

The county, in lieu of making repairs, gave the old court building — then housing probate and district court sessions as well as the deeds office — to the town in 1875 in exchange for the perpetual right to have rooms in the about-to-be-built present town hall, which opened for business in January 1876.

But — but — Lenox’s was the first Berkshire courthouse moved to another location and repurposed, wasn’t it?

Not even.

The Great Barrington building continued to host municipal meetings until January 1793. “Not long after that time the building went into the possession of Captain Walter Pynchon, who removed it on the ground nearly in the rear of Egbert Hollister’s store [now Pittsfield Co-operative Bank], where for many years it served as a barn in connection with the old tavern which stood where the Berkshire House now does,” Taylor wrote. “But with the demolition of the tavern and its surroundings in the improvements made by George R. Ives, it disappeared about 1839.”

The first purpose-built Berkshire County lockup, by the way, was privately operated and sat outside Samuel Lee’s tavern south of downtown Great Barrington. The crude log structure held detainees from 1763-1766, when succeeding by a brig where Town Hall is today. There was a fenced recreation yard behind. It functioned until a jail went up in Lenox in 1790. It was removed to make way for the present Great Barrington Town Hall.

William Cullen Bryant, who from 1816 to 1825 called Great Barrington home, on occasion traveled north to attend legal business at the courthouse there. Bryant rented a horse for his trips to Lenox, or he rode a crude stagecoach — a wagon with bench seats. Waiting his turn at the bar, he likely sat on the bench that commendably has been preserved and was recently refurbished.

Come to think of it, how do we know that bench hadn’t been taken to Lenox from the original court building in Great Barrington?

At any rate, the defense asks for a directed verdict of historical misguidance.