Bill Densmore: Williamstown's town manager residency requirement warrants debate, not a rash end-run

Should Williamstown’s next town manager live in town? The answer is no, according to the Select Board, which signed a contract with Robert Menicocci — who lives in Bennington, Vt. — to lead Williamstown’s government starting July 1.

But not as “town manager.” That would be illegal.

To make it legal, the Select Board has to get approval of Williamstown’s voters to change a state law which, since at least 1956, requires “that the town manager shall be a resident of the town during the term of his office.”

That language is part of the 1956 state law that established Williamstown’s “town manager/selectman” form of governance. It also requires a confirming vote of the full Massachusetts Legislature to be amended and changed. Town voters must approve via a ballot vote at a town election. So the typical sequence would be:

The town’s voters approve on a local election ballot a proposed amendment to the 1956 Town Charter, which is a state law.

Then, the Legislature is asked to also approve the amendment.

Article 30 on the Williamstown annual town meeting warrant, to be considered on June 14, appears to start that process by asking the Legislature to approve deleting the residency requirement from the town charter. It appears the town’s voters will then have to vote at the next Town Election — in 2023 — to ratify the Legislature’s action before it takes effect. So for all that time it appears Menicocci will be, legally, “Temporary Town Manager” — unless he becomes a Williamstown resident.

Why is this necessary? Because the contract signed by Select Board member Andy Hogeland for the town on April 26, and by Robert Menicocci the next day, would hire Menicocci on July 1 at a $155,000 annual salary, but as “interim town manager.”

The word “interim” is important for two reasons. First, he can’t serve as “town manager” unless he lives in Williamstown, under the Town Charter, so the contract adds the word “interim.” However, state law only mentions the possibility of the Select Board appointing a “temporary town manager” between appointments of a full “town manager.” The law makes no mention of the world “interim.”

The contract says the Select Board decided to employ Menicocci for a year as of July 1 “pending the above proposed charter revisions and, if and when the charter revisions are effective, to employ the manager as the Town Manager.”

Menicocci’s contract provides that if he is fired by the Select Board anytime during the one-year contract, he will be automatically entitled to half-a-year’s severance pay — $77,500.

The whole arrangement would be unnecessary if Menicocci were to become a legal resident of Williamstown as of July 1. But instead of requiring that as a condition of employment, the Select Board has agreed not only to contract with him as “interim” town manager but also to ask voters to abolish the residency requirement so they can hire him full-time.

That would also be unnecessary if Menicocci had any intention of becoming a town resident.

Menicocci, in the April 3 “meet the public” session before his hiring, emphasized his work experience in relatively senior roles in human services in both Eastern Massachusetts and California.

He spoke about his desire to leave California because of its fire and water environmental challenges, and acknowledged that he and his wife had bought a $1.7 million six-bedroom, five-bath house on 382 acres on Pleasant Valley Road in Bennington, Vt.

A search of the web shows that bios of Menicocci do not describe any experience running a municipality. His work cited is in social justice, social welfare and financial management at the state or county levels. In 2015, a government-transparency nonprofit published his then-annual salary and benefits at $289,000.

The Select Board chose Menicocci, 56, over one other finalist, Alex Torpey, among a number of applicants in the latest search to replace former Town Manager Jason Hoch. Torpey, the other finalist, an adjunct professor, had years of experience in leadership of at least two municipalities in New Jersey.

On the one hand, it is impressive that Williamstown attracted a Massachusetts native back from the West Coast at half his 2015 Santa Clara County salary to run a small-town government. For a Californian, a traffic-free 27-minute commute to work may feel luxurious.

On the other hand, it could be 27 long minutes in an emergency response situation. There must have been some reason why Williamstown voters in 1956 decided our town manager should live in town.

Some other Berkshire towns, such as Sandisfield, may have lost managers because of housing costs, and may have dropped residency requirements to cope. The question is worth debating. But why should voters be asked to make that change after-the-fact of hiring someone who doesn’t meet the requirement, and for whom the town will have to pay a $77,500 termination fee if voters don’t accept that change? And if dropping the residency requirement is OK’d by both town voters and the Legislature, shouldn’t the town then re-advertise the permanent town manager job to what would undoubtedly be a larger pool of interested candidates?

There’s a larger question posed by this contract: If we can’t attract a qualified candidate to be a $155,000-a-year permanent town manager — who finds it convenient or financially feasible to live in town — what does it say about our stock of affordable housing for people of average means?