Bill Everhart: Gaming out statewide races on Massachusetts primary ballots

With the arrival of Tuesday’s state primary, residents will get a respite from campaign flyers in their mailboxes until October. For Berkshire County residents, the races for district attorney and sheriff are the most significant, but the statewide races are important as well, beginning with the votes that will choose the two candidates to succeed Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
Governor
Sonia Chang-Diaz is on the ballot but has ended her campaign, clearing the way for Attorney General Maura Healey to win the Democratic primary.
Trump acolyte Geoff Diehl leads the polls in the Republican race over Baker-style moderate Chris Doughty. In endorsing Doughty on Sunday, The Boston Globe urged independent voters, who make up 60 percent of the electorate, to back Doughty and essentially save the Republican Party from itself.
But does the party deserve to be rescued? Should Diehl lose to Healey, as he did four years ago in a challenge to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, perhaps traditional conservatives will toss the election-deniers and Trump apologists out of the leadership of the Republican State Committee and set the party back on the path toward relevancy.
Recent polling indicates that about 70 percent of Democratic voters are undecided in the low-profile three-way race for lieutenant governor among Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser and state Rep. Tami Gouveia. Longmeadow’s Lesser is that rarest of exotic birds: a Western Mass. candidate on the state ballot.
The same poll shows Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Kate Campanale, who is aligned with Doughty, holding a slight lead over Leah Allen, who is running with Diehl. A Diehl-Campanale ticket would be an awkward one for the GOP.
The winners: Maura Healey-Kim Driscoll and Geoff Diehl-Kate Campanale.
Attorney general
This race is the most hotly contested one on the Democratic ballot. Andrea Campbell, Boston city councilor and legal counsel to former Gov. Deval Patrick, and labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan are essentially tied in the polls. Quentin Palfrey, running third in the polls, dropped out of the race Wednesday and threw his support to Campbell.
The race has divided the state Democratic hierarchy, with Campbell endorsed by Healey and Sen. Ed Markey while Liss-Riordan is backed by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Liss-Riordan’s success as a labor lawyer has enabled her to put millions of dollars of her own money into an extensive ad campaign, prompting foes to accuse her of trying to buy the election.
The winner: Shannon Liss-Riordan.
Secretary of state
Progressive Democrats have been trying to defeat seven-term incumbent William Galvin for years, and their latest candidate is Tanisha Sullivan, past president of the Boston branch of the NAACP.
Galvin’s nonideological, lone-wolf approach has broad appeal, however, as does his success in overseeing clean elections. After 2020 and the ongoing assault on free and fair elections by the far right, that success means more than ever.
The winner: William Galvin.
State auditor
The race for the Democratic nomination for this important and often overlooked job between Chris Dempsey, the former assistant secretary of transportation under Gov. Patrick, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, has been fiery and personal.
It may come down to whether or not DiZoglio can successfully tie Dempsey to the long-troubled Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, the agency everyone loves to hate.
The winner: Diana DiZoglio.
Berkshire legislative delegation
John Barrett III, longtime North Adams mayor and incumbent state representative from the 1st Berkshire District, brings vast experience to the job. His opponent in the Democratic primary, Paula Kinsbury-Evans, a recent graduate of MCLA, has focused on issues like government transparency that, while important, might not resonate with voters concerned with bread-and-butter issues like the economy and transportation.
Kingsbury-Evans has given voters a race and a choice, as has Huff Templeton of Williamstown in the state Senate race for Western Massachusetts. Templeton, a progressive activist who has been involved in Williamstown government, is competing with former state Rep. Paul Mark, of Peru, for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Adam Hinds, who chose not to seek reelection to run for lieutenant governor. Mark, whose House district was broken up, has long served small rural towns, many of which are in this Senate district.
The winners: John Barrett and Paul Mark.
New York state
It’s hugely unfair that Berkshire voters of Albany television stations must endure countless irritating if not offensive campaign ads every election season without getting to vote on the candidates. But maybe there is something to learn from a couple of high profile primary elections in the Albany area.
In the special election to fill a vacant seat in the state’s 19th Congressional District, Republican Marc Molinaro led in the polls most of the way, but Democrat Pat Ryan’s emphasis on protecting women’s rights late in the campaign tipped the scales in his favor. After redistricting, Ryan and Molinaro will both be on the ballot for November’s general election, though in separate districts. Ryan will face Republican Colin Schmitt for the 18th Congressional District seat, while Molinaro will face Democrat Josh Riley for another shot at the 19th District seat.
Polls and increased Democratic enrollment suggest that the right-wing contingency on the U.S. Supreme Court and red-state lawmakers eager to ban abortion under any circumstances have handed Democrats a potent midterm campaign issue.
In the 21st District’s Democratic primary, Matt Castelli defeated Matt Putorti, whose TV ad accusing Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of kissing Donald Trump’s behind may have been too vulgar for voters. Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism expert who worked in Iraq and Afghanistan, has also criticized Stefanik for her fealty to the ex-president, specifically her defense of his unconscionable behavior on Jan. 6, 2021.
Stefanik leads in the polls and, as the third-ranking House Republican, will overwhelm her opponent in campaign contributions. However, if election integrity, the Constitution and law and order mean anything to the district’s voters, Castelli will make the race competitive.