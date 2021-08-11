Twenty-eight initiative questions have been submitted as candidates for the 2022 ballot in Massachusetts and most will probably drop by the wayside well before Election Day. Ideally that will include some truly destructive questions that roared in like rogue meteors from the far-right universe.
In our republican (small “r”) form of government, we elect our representatives to craft laws, which is appropriate given the complexity of such a process. Ballot questions are touted as pure democracy, but democracy in this form leads to poorly conceived measures often put forward by special interest groups.
The occasional worthy ballot question will prod Beacon Hill into doing its job. Lawmakers fearful of being labeled “pro-drug” would never have enacted a law legalizing marijuana, for example. Voters’ approval of legalization forced their hand and a good law resulted. This is a rarity, however, and the troubling ballot initiatives assessed below are far more typical of the process.
One question would end Massachusetts’ involvement in the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program signed by three New England states to address greenhouse gas emissions and encourage cleaner forms of energy. Opponents, including the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, are against the proposed cap-and-trade program fundamental to the effort.
This ballot question wins the award for really bad timing as the United Nations just issued a “code red for humanity” in light of alarming increases in global temperatures and projections that those temperatures will continue to escalate. Dangerously high temperatures in much of the country and disastrous wildfires testify to the reality of global warming. Massachusetts hasn’t experienced these extremes yet, but violent weather, extended droughts and coastal erosion testify to the impact of climate change on the state.
Opponents describe the TCI program as a “costly, feel-good” effort, but it is not nearly as costly in terms of economic harm and human health as climate change, and wouldn’t it be nice to feel good about the future of our planet for coming generations? Massachusetts should stay in the TCI and more states should join.
Massachusetts Republicans are pushing an initiative requiring residents to produce an ID to vote because, in the words of state GOP chairman Jim Lyons, in a letter to Republicans, “The integrity of our elections is under attack all over the country.” Lyons has that much right, but the attack on the integrity of our elections is coming from Republicans. The state GOP’s ballot push, like various efforts by Republicans in other states, is a product of sour grapes because the party lost in 2020, along with the party’s shameful selling of the “big lie” that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Election officials and judges, many of them elected or appointed Republicans, have testified to the integrity of a vote conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
Republican governors and legislators in several states have passed or introduced measures designed to suppress the vote by making it more difficult for the poor and minorities to vote, and in some cases by allowing legislators and election boards to tinker with results after the election. This is how the integrity of elections will be attacked in 2022.
One question appears designed to protect the delicate sensibilities of students from callous teachers, but it is actually no laughing matter. It is what conservatives might describe as an effort to enable “big government” to intrude on the classroom. The initiative reads as follows: “No teacher shall present our country’s history to his or her elementary school or high school students with the specific intent of making any such students feel personally responsible, at fault, or liable, either individually or as a member of a racial or ethnic group, for the actions or omissions of others.”
There are 10 signatories, most from towns in North-Central Massachusetts. One was a Republican candidate for state representative who was defeated last fall, and there are School Committee members and candidates among them.
The question appears to be born of the contrived controversy over critical race theory, which basically asserts that addressing racism entails rooting it out of social and political systems. Conspiracy theorists on the right see this as an effort to blame all white Americans for the injustices inflicted upon African Americans, providing an impetus for movements like Black Lives Matter.
This debate has manifested itself in ugly legislation in some of the same august bodies that are looking to fix the 2022 election. In Arizona, House Republicans voted to fine teachers $5,000 for teaching “controversial” subjects. In Tennessee, a proposal would threaten teachers with “licensure action” for teaching “prohibited concepts” by the state, among them white supremacy, male supremacy and the flaws of meritocracy.
The Massachusetts ballot initiative is more vaguely worded but is cut from the same cloth. How is “specific intent” determined? Who will appoint the thought police tasked with determining which teachers are guilty? This initiative seems less about protecting students than it is about protecting the delicate sensibilities of some parents.
Ballot measures must first pass constitutional muster with the office of Attorney General Maura Healey. Advocates of the initiatives that gain approval must then collect signatures to reach the ballot, and the threshold is too easily reached in this era of high-tech signature-gathering campaigns.
On Election Day next year, voters should not only carefully read the lines of the questions that appear on the ballot but read between the lines as well. They need to know the context that brought each question to the ballot, learn who the initiatives’ backers are and assess their motives. This involves work, but protecting our commonwealth is a serious business.