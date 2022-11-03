Bill Everhart: From Fair Share Amendment to immigrant driver's licenses, how will Massachusetts voters decide on ballot questions?

Massachusetts election predictions The first in a two-part series seeking to forecast the outcomes of Tuesday's statewide elections. This piece focuses on the four statewide ballot questions, while the next will focus on races for statewide office.

The presence of referendum questions on a statewide ballot usually means that the Legislature failed to address a complex or controversial issue, prompting citizens or special interests to take the initiative. That is the case this fall in three of the four questions on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The questions must be phrased concisely and don’t always capture the nuances of a difficult issue. If passed, the Legislature has to fill in the gaps, a process that often leads to dissatisfaction from advocates and opponents alike. The ballot question legalizing the sale of marijuana, which the Legislature was too timid to do, provides an example.

The referendum process also gives too much influence to deep-pocketed special interests (Question 3). It can give those who don’t care for an admirable measure duly passed into law through our republican system of government a chance to subvert it (Question 4).

All that said, there is no ignoring them. Here’s a look at the four questions on this year’s ballot and how voters might act on them.

Question 1

The so-called Fair Share Amendment would impose an additional four percent state income tax on annual taxable income above $1 million, with the money earmarked for education and infrastructure. Foes warn that passage will trigger an exodus of the wealthy from the state, but opponents issue similar warnings over property tax hikes at the local level to federal tax increases, and these predictions aren’t borne out statistically.

Sounds great; let’s pass it. But the devil is in the details — or in the lack of details.

While Question 1, which comes in the form of a constitutional amendment, earmarks the funding for education and transportation, it also declares that the money would be “subject to appropriation.” This means the funds would go into the legislative sausage-making process.

Could money designated for transportation be dumped into the bottomless pit that is the MBTA in Eastern Massachusetts while Berkshire bridges continue to crumble? Possibly if not probably. Would the revenue be over and above that already provided as the sponsors of Question 1 intend, or can it be used to replace current funding that is shifted elsewhere? It is worrisome that the Democratic majority rejected a Republican amendment requiring that the revenue raised by the ballot question be in addition to money already spent.

These are just a few of the questions raised by Question 1. Polls indicate the Fair Share Amendment will pass, and if it does, voters may have to pressure lawmakers to assure that worthy recipients of the funding get their fair share.

Prediction: Question 1 passes.

Question 2

Dental insurance reform is long overdue and Question 2 takes a crack at it. If passed, dental insurers, who are not subject to the same regulations as medical insurers, would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on dental expenses and quality improvements. The goal is to force insurers to spend premiums on dentistry as opposed to executive salaries and bureaucracy. Dental insurers would also be required to share their financial information with state regulators so everyone can see where patient premium money is going.

The Legislature has attempted dental insurance reform over the years but has succumbed to pressure from the insurance industry. Opponents claim passage of the referendum will raise dental costs, but proponents counter that the measure would enable the commissioner of the state Division of Insurance to block excessive premium increases. A No on 2 flyer residents have found in their mailboxes lists five insurance companies among their contributors.

Prediction: Question 2 passes.

Question 3

Increasing the number of retail liquor licenses is always controversial and the Legislature has punted on the issue. Question 3, the result of a compromise proposal by the Massachusetts Package Store Association, would lift the cap immediately, most notably by doubling the number of licenses available to retailers, and then lift it incrementally. It gives something to those who favor the status quo while acknowledging the need to increase competition.

Then Total Wine & More, a Maryland-based retailer with seven stores in the state, came big-footing into the picture. The retail giant has spent upwards of $2 million through its local subsidiary Massachusetts Fine Wine and Spirits LLC, in a media campaign urging a no vote on Question 3.

Leaflets have been packing mailboxes claiming the question is unfair to small, family-owned retailers, an odd stance for a mega-retailer to take. Total Wine and other giants oppose license caps and apparently would prefer that the reasonable compromise that is Question 3 be defeated. Unfortunately, well-financed negative campaigns are often effective.

Prediction: Question 3 fails.

Question 4

The Work and Family Mobility Act, passed into law earlier this year, permits some undocumented aliens in the state to receive driver’s licenses. The benefit to them is that they can get to work, take their children to school and become productive members of society. The benefit to everyone else is safer roads and millions of dollars in license and registration fees.

The opponents are culture-warriors who pushed this awkwardly worded question onto the ballot. (A Yes vote keeps the law on the books.) Foes argue without merit that it will lead to voter fraud, the right wing’s familiar monster in the closet. That hasn’t happened in the 16 states, including red states like Texas, and D.C., all of which have enacted similar laws.

Opponents simply don’t like “illegals.” And in keeping with the post-2020 philosophy of the far right, if votes don’t go their way they petulantly try to overturn them.

The Work and Family Mobility Act has both logic and compassion on its side.

Prediction: Question 4 passes.