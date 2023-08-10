Bill Everhart: Change and potential palpable in Pittsfield

We’ll get to some bad news later, but first some good news about Pittsfield.

After a couple of tough years for drivers, pedestrians, businesses and customers, the Tyler Street renovation project is essentially completed. It should pay dividends long after the trauma of 2021-2023 is forgotten.

The positives begin with a rotary that is actually an improvement, eliminating a confusing and dangerous mess where Tyler Street, Dalton Avenue, and Woodlawn Avenue come together. Mill Town Capital, along with developer David Carver and CT Management, have turned or are turning abandoned buildings into needed housing.

The street is well-lit by aesthetically pleasing streetlights and wide enough for a bike lane that doesn’t impede traffic. Businesses worry that the “bump-outs” eliminate parking places, but Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales maintains that while a few parking spaces are lost the return is enhanced pedestrian safety, which means customer safety.

Parking is a challenge on all of Pittsfield’s commercial streets, but the Tyler Street renovation should be a long-term benefit for Tyler Street businesses.

Meanwhile, on North Street

Money, time and effort have been spent on reviving North Street over the years with some success, particularly toward Park Square. There are a variety of reasons, most of them socioeconomic, why North Street’s revival hasn’t met perhaps unrealistic expectations, but the bike lanes have come to simplistically represent all of the street’s problems.

The bike lanes undeniably take up far too much of the street, bottling up traffic and making right turns difficult. A highly unofficial survey suggests that bicycles are about as common on North Street as rickshaws. City councilor Karen Kalinowsky, now a mayoral candidate, led an unsuccessful effort to put the fate of the bike lanes on the November ballot.

Like most referendum questions, the bike lane issue is too nuanced for a simple yes-no vote. Narrower lanes may be feasible, and whatever decision is made should be made by the City Council, which is elected to decide matters, not pass the buck to residents.

This also applies to introducing head-on diagonal parking on North Street, which 60 percent of businesses there favor according to a Downtown Inc. survey. Like the 17-year cicada, this proposal has emerged periodically over the decades only to be rejected because of the difficulty of backing into traffic experienced by drivers in communities with diagonal parking.

Another highly unofficial survey suggests that a contributor to poor traffic flow on North Street is the propensity of pedestrians to blithely stroll through crosswalks against the traffic signals, causing cars to back up behind green lights while they parade by. It might not be the best use of police personnel to have officers handing out jaywalking tickets, but it might send out a needed message.

Council’s future constitution

Pittsfield has had some embarrassing City Councils over the years and while the current Council has not sunk to prior levels it did push the envelope during budget deliberations. That is why it is worrisome that the Council is losing two reliable members at the end of the year.

Peter Marchetti, of course, is running for mayor, and win or lose he won’t be back on the council. He is a progressive voice and as council president has proven to be an adept parliamentarian and steadying influence.

Kevin Sherman, a highly capable Council president in the past and a solid progressive, is not running for reelection after one term representing Ward 3. Several weeks ago, exasperated with council histrionics, he appeared ready to quit on the spot.

Assuming they are reelected, councilors-at-large Peter White and Earl Persip III have the experience and knowledge needed to serve as council president. It will be important that councilors James Conant of Ward 4 and Patrick Kavey of Ward 5, both of whom are unopposed, be more vocal at City Council sessions. (Ward 1’s Ken Warren, who is also unopposed, is regularly front and center.) In former councilors Mike Ward and Chris Connell (Ward 4) and Jonathan Lothrop (Ward 5), both wards have a history of representatives who are active and outspoken on ward and city issues.

Home field

Drawings of the so-called elevated option for a renovated Wahconah Park resemble the drawings of the ballpark to have been built off West and Center streets. Had it not been sabotaged by politics and an ill-advised referendum, it would be about 20 years old.

Instead, the city tries to figure out how to replace Wahconah Park’s rusted out grandstand. The elevated option is by far the best of the two presented, but without a couple of other changes Wahconah Park will continue to be hugely problematic.

The park infamously faces west, which is quaint only to those who never go to games there. Asking fans to sit around on a gorgeous evening waiting for the sun to set is a detriment, not a selling point. The park should be oriented in a different direction.

It can’t be helped that the park was built in a swamp, but in this rainy summer, games have been lost not only to rainouts but to postponements on clear evenings because the field (like the parking lot) was waterlogged. This makes the case for a turf field to replace the grass field.

The rain and the sun have been enemies of Wahconah Park for too long. This opportunity for change can’t be missed.