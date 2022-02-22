Clogged neighborhoods in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand. Around-the-clock racket in the streets of Ottawa, Canada’s capital, along with an economically costly blockade of bridges to the U.S. Whistle-blowing protesters outside the home of Boston’s mayor.
What do they have in common?
Well, they are all protests of vaccine mandates even though vaccines, along with masks, are why the world has achieved some semblance of normality more than two years into a pandemic. Beyond that, however, disruption and chaos have become the go-to strategy of an extremist right-wing minority that can’t employ facts or logic to win over the majority and has turned instead to petulance and bullying.
The truckers blockade along the Canadian border has been broken and the round-the-clock honking of horns and noise in Ottawa neighborhoods clogged by vehicles and protesters appeared to have ended Friday and Saturday following a long overdue crackdown by the federal government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s declaration of a national emergency turned the tide after local police were overwhelmed — and/or sympathetic — to the demonstrators and allowed momentum to build.
In Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, noting the Trump hats among the protesters, described the demonstrations as “imported.” Canadian officials believed that was a factor, with the pernicious influence coming from the nation to the south.
What has been going on in Roslindale, a residential neighborhood of Boston, is less dramatic than the Canadian border blockades but no less appalling. According to a recent story by The Boston Globe’s Emma Platoff, opponents of new Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s vaccination mandate for city employees begin blowing whistles, banging drums and cowbells, and screaming “Good morning” outside of Wu’s home sharply at 7 a.m., after the clock runs out on the city’s anti-noise ordinance. To accommodate her beleaguered neighbors, Wu usually leave for City Hall not long after 7 and the circus moves on by 7:30.
In keeping with the through-the-looking-glass world the nation entered during the Trump years, a protester complained to the Globe’s Platoff that “Wu leaves early, leaving us to disrupt her neighbors.” The Globe reports that Wu’s neighbors don’t fault the mayor for toddler-like behavior by demonstrators that awakens toddlers in nearby homes.
On Wu’s 37th birthday, a female protester yelled “Happy birthday, Hitler!” As a footnote, right-wing protesters really need to end the Nazi analogies. It is grievously inappropriate, as mask and vaccine mandates to save lives can’t be compared to a Nazi regime that exterminated 6 million Jews. It also exposes the ignorance of the extremists. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who regularly draws poor Nazi analogies, recently referred to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s “gazpacho police.” Soup Nazis as in “Seinfeld”?
Some of these disruptions can be addressed legislatively. Boston could extend its anti-noise ordinance to a more reasonable hour. Larger right-wing tantrums wouldn’t gain momentum if police departments would take protests by whites as seriously as they have far less disruptive Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
But the far larger issue is an extremist far-right hysteria fueled by the Trump cult that crosses borders like a coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian officials criticized the ex-president for his support of the border blockade, and the likes of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky advocated paralyzing blockades in American cities even though the economic damage caused by the border blockade is estimated to be upwards of $350 million in lost wages and production in the automotive industry alone.
The days in which the Republican Party was the pro-business party are receding rapidly into the past. Today’s party — and the radical right movement it embodies — has become the party of white grievance and entitlement, bitterness over a lost election and spite. That’s a recipe for economic losses, political paralysis and more quiet neighborhoods disrupted by noisy tantrums.