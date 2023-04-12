Bill Everhart: Gaming out Pittsfield's mayoral election

Pittsfield mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol recently had their coming out parties and the most notable thing, at least superficially, is that both sported beards. The look was early Pittsfield, circa 1780. The Rev. Thomas Allen, the city’s “fighting parson,” would be proud.

Both bearded gentlemen appeared before enthusiastic crowds at their campaign openers, Marchetti at the Berkshire Hills Country Club and Krol at the Italian-American Club. Speeches at these lidlifters tend to be generalized, with specifics to come, the goal being to preach optimistically to the choir. But there are insights to be gained.

Marchetti, the veteran City Council president, is essentially running as the incumbent, although the incumbent, Linda Tyer, who is not running for reelection, was in his audience. He spoke of the need for steady, consistent leadership to build on the city’s solid foundation. He is not running as a change agent but as a veteran city official who can go under the hood and make things that are running well run more efficiently.

Krol is running as that agent of change, telling supporters that his goal was to “reignite the city.” Still, the message delivered by the longtime Ward 6 city councilor and former City Council vice president was not a radical one. The Rev. Nakeida Bethel-Smith, a veteran political and social activist, perhaps made that distinction best by asserting in introducing Krol “It’s not that Pittsfield lost its fire; it just got a little dim.”

Krol wins the award for best symbolic gesture of the two speeches with his pledge to open all four entrances to City Hall, implying that while instituting an open-door policy he also will give City Hall an airing out. The open-four-door policy could, however, be a security nightmare.

Something can be divined by noting which dignitaries were in attendance. Mayor Tyer and former city councilor and current state Rep. for Pittsfield Tricia Farley-Bouvier are the two most prominent political establishment figures in the city, and both attended Marchetti’s event.

Tyer, Farley-Bouvier and Marchetti represent the city’s progressives — what might be described as the Mayor Jim Ruberto wing, although its ancestors go back much farther than Ruberto, who served four terms through 2011 before deciding not to run for another term. The same can be said for the city’s right wing, for lack of a better term. Dan Bianchi, who narrowly defeated Marchetti in his first bid for mayor, is the most recent mayor from this branch.

It would be simplistic, however, to assert that every Pittsfield politician fits snugly into one camp or the other.

Krol, who served as Ruberto’s public-affairs coordinator for two years, has progressive bona fides, but in attendance at his event was former City Council President Melissa Mazzeo, a Bianchi ally who lost a close election to Tyer four years ago following a heated campaign. This gets back to Krol as a change agent and his supporters as advocates of change.

Every mayoral race has its own dynamic, and this one will be no different. But Pittsfield’s long political history, its rivalries and alliances, will color it to one degree or another.