Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision not to pursue a third term is no surprise, as it is rare for a Massachusetts governor to run for office three times. He may very well want to focus on COVID and other state issues in 2022 without having to deal with a campaign, as he said in announcing his decision, and then see what comes next in his life.
The reality, however, is that despite high approval ratings that have only declined moderately because of complaints about his handling of the pandemic and some controversies within his administration, Baker would have trouble getting reelected. And it’s not the general election that would pose the biggest challenge. It would be the Republican primary.
Baker polls highly with unenrolled voters, who make up about 58 percent of the electorate. The moderate Republican also does well among Democrats. He does poorly among Republicans, however, and against a Donald Trump supporter in a Republican primary, he would likely have been defeated.
The animosity toward the popular Republican governor of the Trump-worshipping Republican State Committee attests to the self-destructive nature of Massachusetts’ dwindling number of Republicans. The 2016 and 2020 election results in the state attest to Donald Trump’s unpopularity. Republicans can’t get elected to any statewide offices beyond governor and lieutenant governor. Republicans are an endangered species in the state House and Senate.
Yet the Republican State Committee is pleased that Baker will leave and Geoff Diehl, a Trump acolyte who was easily defeated by Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor. A Diehl candidacy would be a gift to Democrats eager to regain the top state office for the first time since Deval Patrick’s two terms.
Former Berkshire state Sen. Ben Downing, the first Democrat to enter the gubernatorial race, has dropped out because of lagging fundraising — a reminder of how thoroughly the money chase distorts politics. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen are winning the dollar race — at least for now.
The absence of Baker could change the Democratic picture dramatically. High-profile state Attorney General Maura Healey could decide that this is her opportunity to grab the top spot. Marty Walsh, who was mayor of Boston for seven years before becoming President Joe Biden’s secretary of labor, is thought to be weighing a run.
Baker has ruled out running as an independent, which would enable him to avoid the Republican primary. It was thought that if Baker didn’t run, his popular Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, would run for governor, but she will not, probably anticipating the dead end that would be the Republican primary. That there is no longer room in the Massachusetts Republican Party for a fiscally conservative, socially progressive candidate willing to work with Democrats for the greater good of the state shows how far the once-proud state GOP has descended into radicalism, grievance politics and cult worship.
With Baker not running for reelection, the race for governor is the Democrats’ to lose — not that Democrats haven’t lost plenty of races that they seemed destined to win. However, should Democrats who already dominate the state add the governor’s office to their collection, they can thank a state Republican Party that is totally out of touch with Massachusetts voters and appears content to be.