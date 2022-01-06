Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, right, faces reporters July 8, 2021, as Mass. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, left, looks on during a news conference in Boston. Baker's decision not to seek a third term has sparked a scramble among potential successors in a suddenly wide-open race. And it's raised questions about the GOP's future in the state and whether a woman finally will break through one of the last glass ceilings in Massachusetts' elective politics. Healey has yet to rule out a run for the office.